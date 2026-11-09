The 10 Best Merlots For Beginners

As the second most grown wine grape in the world, merlot should be at the top of any wine consumer's list. Though cabernet sauvignon covers a wider vineyard area, merlot plantings are still noticeably significant. Although it's originally from the southwest of France, the grape has since expanded to several growing regions internationally. Due to its early ripening nature, merlot is well suited to a range of climatic conditions. For beginners looking for a red wine that offers a great balance, smooth tannins, and an easy drinking character, merlot is an excellent choice.

Although some consumers eschewed merlot in favor of pinot noir following The "Sideways" Effect (after the 2004 movie deemed merlot unworthy), the grape has quietly regained its standing, with high quality bottles being produced every year. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, I've compiled a selection of merlot wines for beginners that cover its range of flavors and textures.

These bottles come from several countries and offer a nuanced taste of the grape. I chose these wines from options I have sampled, as well as producers whose wines I regularly enjoy. Furthermore, they all make great pairings with food, which is arguably the most holistic way to savor wine.

Prices are as of the date of publication and reflect national averages.