The 10 Best Merlots For Beginners
As the second most grown wine grape in the world, merlot should be at the top of any wine consumer's list. Though cabernet sauvignon covers a wider vineyard area, merlot plantings are still noticeably significant. Although it's originally from the southwest of France, the grape has since expanded to several growing regions internationally. Due to its early ripening nature, merlot is well suited to a range of climatic conditions. For beginners looking for a red wine that offers a great balance, smooth tannins, and an easy drinking character, merlot is an excellent choice.
Although some consumers eschewed merlot in favor of pinot noir following The "Sideways" Effect (after the 2004 movie deemed merlot unworthy), the grape has quietly regained its standing, with high quality bottles being produced every year. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, I've compiled a selection of merlot wines for beginners that cover its range of flavors and textures.
These bottles come from several countries and offer a nuanced taste of the grape. I chose these wines from options I have sampled, as well as producers whose wines I regularly enjoy. Furthermore, they all make great pairings with food, which is arguably the most holistic way to savor wine.
Prices are as of the date of publication and reflect national averages.
Famiglia Cotarella Sodale Merlot
Famiglia Cotarella winery has been thriving in Italy's Lazio region since the 1960s, when the Cotarella brothers transitioned from growing grapes to producing wine. Since, the winery has expanded its vineyard area, focusing on reviving indigenous grape varieties as well as growing international ones. The winery's agricultural philosophy stems from a commitment to the environment, ensuring the wines reflect the local terroir. Famiglia Cotarella is well known for Montiano, a premium wine made with a unique clone of merlot, but for beginners to the variety looking for a more affordable and approachable bottle, Sodale is an excellent alternative, retailing for around $20.
Made with the same merlot clone that was selected for its suitability to the local terroir and volcanic soils, the fruit is hand harvested and fermented in stainless steel tanks. The wine ages in barriques for close to a year, producing a fresh and fruit-forward wine with bold, concentrated flavors. Notes of ripe cherry, dark berries, and plum mingle with aromas of cocoa, vanilla, and sweet spices. The wine boasts smooth, velvety tannins and a medium to full body, making a great pairing for pasta with ragu, pork chops, and hard cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Lapostolle Grand Selection Merlot
Although Chile's signature carmenere grape was mistakenly identified as merlot for around a century, true merlot also has an important place in Chilean vineyards. As the second most planted red grape variety in the country, it grows across various regions and is an excellent choice for beginners eager to understand the variety. Lapostolle Wines produces a couple of different merlots, and dates back three decades, though the family at the helm has been in the wine and spirits business for two centuries. The vineyards are all located in the Apalta Valley in the larger Colchagua Valley, between the Andes mountains and Coastal Ranges, providing a unique microclimate for viticulture.
The Grand Selection Merlot is made with primarily merlot grapes, as well as a small percentage of cabernet sauvignon to create balance. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged in used French oak barrels as well as in stainless steel tanks. The result is fresh and fruit forward, with notes of red fruits like raspberry and cherry, along with hints of baking spice. The aromas are concentrated and the finish is long, making it an excellent wine to pair with a mixed cheese board, steak, or grilled mushrooms, and for a price tag of around $17.
Decoy Limited Alexander Valley Merlot
As a more approachable and entry level brand of wines under the Duckhorn Portfolio, Decoy has been producing excellent wines for over four decades, showcasing primarily the Sonoma County terroir. Decoy Limited is a small batch line featuring top vineyards in California, highlighting the terroir of each area. For example, the Decoy Limited Alexander Valley Merlot is made using fruit from Alexander Valley, a warm growing region that allows merlot to ripen fully while retaining freshness as night temperatures cool.
This bottle is a great example of how climate conditions affect the grape, providing a foundation for beginners to understand the nuances of merlot's growing regions. The wine has a splash of cabernet sauvignon in it, adding tannins and structure to the plushness of merlot. It's aged in partially new French oak barrels for just over a year, adding depth and subtle oak flavors to the wine.
This merlot displays notes of blueberry, berry jam, and cocoa, along with hints of spice and toast from the barrel aging. It has an earthy character contrasting the fruitiness, making this a well-balanced wine to serve with food. At $30 a bottle, Decoy merlot is a great complement to a filet mignon or venison dinner, and pairs just as well with a luscious chocolate dessert.
Markham Napa Valley Vineyards Merlot
As the second most planted red grape variety in Napa Valley, merlot is at home in the region. Thanks to the unique soil types from a history of volcanic activity, the region is particularly well adapted for merlot. Markham Vineyards got its start in the 1870s, when a man from Bordeaux, France, moved to Napa and saw the potential of the local terroir. Over the next century and a half the winery expanded, eventually becoming what it is today. And thanks to Markham's keen attention on merlot, its Napa Valley Vineyards Merlot is a great way for beginners to taste the variety at its best.
The wine is made with fruit from top vineyards across Napa Valley, providing a representative taste of the region. It's fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged in partially new oak barrels, resulting in fresh fruit flavors and a subtle oak influence. Notes of plum, cherry, and blackberry mingle with hints of baking spice and black pepper in this velvety wine. Served with hearty dishes like braised short ribs or a steak, at $32 a bottle, this Napa Valley merlot will be a hit among beginners and connoisseurs alike.
L'École No 41 Merlot
Washington state is a source of high quality merlot in the U.S., thanks to the combination of sunny, dry weather and cool nights, allowing the grape to ripen fully while retaining its freshness and acidity. L'École No. 41 is known as one of the state's best merlot producers, making it a great place for beginners to the variety to expand their palate. The third generation family-owned winery was one of the first founded in the Walla Walla Valley. In the vineyard and the cellar, the focus is on showcasing the fruit in its purest essence, keeping oak influence subtle and balanced.
L'École No. 41 Columbia Valley Merlot retails for $29 and provides a great introduction to how merlot adapts to the Washington state terroir. The wine is made with fruit from several vineyards, providing excellent balance and ripeness. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and the wine is aged in oak barrels, resulting in a fruit-forward merlot with notes of plum, cherry, berries, and herbs. Hints of cocoa and cedar from the oak aging add structure and complexity to the wine. Serve it with a roast, sausage pasta, or bold cheeses like cheddar, for a delicious pairing that doesn't detract from the wine.
Spier Signature Merlot
There's a fair share of enthusiasts in South Africa who are dedicated to increasing awareness of the quality of the country's merlot. The red wine grape thrives across the country's diverse vineyards, making it a great choice for beginners looking to discover the range of flavors it possesses. Located in the Stellenbosch region, Spier Wine Farm has been around for over three centuries, championing regenerative agriculture. The winery's Signature Merlot is a stellar example of the variety, showcasing its juicy nature and velvety richness.
The fruit is sourced from several vineyards with varying levels of influence from the surrounding mountains and Atlantic Ocean, providing exceptional balance to the wine. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks, followed by maturation in a combination of French oak barrels and stainless steel tanks. Notes of red and black berries are prominent on the palate, along with a fresh, minty character and silky tannins. This is an approachable merlot that highlights the grape's versatility and makes a seamless pairing with pizza, saucy pastas, and pork dishes. The wine retails for around $14, making it an affordable choice for merlot beginners looking to experiment with different styles.
Château Haut Cardinal Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
As the number one grape variety in the Saint-Emilion region on the Right Bank in Bordeaux, merlot excels in the growing conditions. Clay soils are one of the key contributors to its success here, allowing for ripe fruit aromas and a silky mouthfeel. Although some Saint-Emilion wines cost a pretty penny, there are plenty of options for beginners to try, like Château Haut Cardinal Saint-Emilion Grand Cru retailing for around $39. The boutique wine estate has vineyards in the Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, a prized area of the appellation. The vines are approximately 70 years old, resulting in wines that boast plenty of depth and concentration.
The Saint-Emilion Grand Cru is made with hand harvested fruit fermented in concrete tanks and aged in partially new oak barrels. The wine displays bright aromas of red fruit and berries, along with notes of cedar, tobacco, vanilla, and leather from the oak barrel aging. Hints of spice add complexity to the palate, which is round and smooth with integrated tannins. Serve this bold red with a beef or lamb roast, for a traditional pairing that highlights both the food and wine.
Bodegas Salentein Portillo Merlot
Although merlot does not cover vast areas of acreage in Argentina, the wines being produced offer a delicious taste of high altitude conditions. Bodega Salentein is located in the Uco Valley in Mendoza, and includes several brands under its umbrella. Portillo wines offer an easy-to-drink value option to discover the Uco Valley terroir. These wines are made to be drunk young, and highlight the fresh fruit character of each variety.
Portillo Merlot is made with fruit from low yielding vineyards situated at over 3,000 feet above sea level. The wine is fermented and matured in stainless steel tanks, ensuring the fruit aromas are preserved and highlighted. The wine displays notes of red and black fruits, plum, cherry, and blackberry. Hints of spice add complexity to the palate, which boasts smooth tannins that lend a delicate structure to the wine. This merlot makes a great pairing for roast pork dishes, burgers, or grilled chicken with fresh herbs. With a price tag of around $13 this is a great introductory wine for beginners looking to discover Argentine high altitude merlot.
Oyster Bay Hawke's Bay Merlot
Hawke's Bay, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, benefits from plenty of hours of sunshine, plus cooling breezes that are suitable for ripening Bordeaux varieties while retaining acidity. Thanks to the maritime climate and gravel soils, merlot thrives in this growing region. As the leading red grape variety in Hawke's Bay, there are plenty of options for merlot beginners to sample. Oyster Bay Merlot is a great choice, thanks to its easy drinking nature and representative character. Additionally, this new world cool climate wine provides a great foundation for beginners to understand how soil and climatic conditions can affect the grape.
The winery's vineyards are located close to numerous rivers, which result in ideal soil conditions for merlot. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks and then matured in French oak barriques to add texture and smooth out the tannins. The result is a rich, plush merlot with a careful balance of fruit and spice. Bold notes of cherry and plum mingle with hints of baking spice and dried herbs. This merlot makes a great match for beef or lamb, as well as pizza or pastas featuring red sauce. Retailing for around $11, this is an affordable and approachable wine to introduce beginners to Hawke's Bay merlot.
Mollydooker The Scooter Merlot
Mollydooker is a family-owned winery in McLaren Vale in South Australia. The winery's philosophy is playful and experimental, while highlighting the characteristics that make the local terroir one of a kind. The vineyards are carefully managed to ensure the fruit ripens fully and builds sugars and concentrated aromas, while retaining just enough acidity to keep it fresh on the palate. In fact, the different categories of Mollydooker wines are based on the minimum fruit weight of the grapes, a proprietary measure that dictates the balance of flavor and acidity.
The Scooter Merlot is one of the winery's mid-range wines, made with merlot grapes grown in McLaren Vale, where a Mediterranean climate promotes fruit ripening. The fruit is fermented in barrels and then matured in primarily American oak along with French oak, ranging from new to two-year-old barrels. The wine boasts rich aromas of plum, berries, and cherry, along with hints of baking spice, cocoa, and smooth tannins from the barrel influence. This wine is simultaneously elegant and bold, showcasing the warm growing conditions of the region along with a new world style in the winery. Scooter Merlot costs around $38, making it a great choice for a special dinner consisting of braised beef or roast lamb.
Methodology
To put together this list of merlot wines for beginners, I considered the significant merlot growing regions in the world and looked to producers and bottles that were representative of the local styles. These wines range from cool to warm growing regions, as well as vineyards with diverse soil types located in different landscapes, such as near cooling maritime influences or high altitude conditions. All of these characteristics have distinct effects on merlot that are valuable for beginners looking to identify their preferences.
I stuck with affordable merlot bottles in order to prevent the stakes from feeling too high for beginner consumers. Finally, all of these wines make great pairings with a diverse range of foods, allowing them to be a welcome addition to the dinner table.