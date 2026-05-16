8 Best Merlot Bottles Under $15

Luscious, fruity, and easy to drink, a well-made merlot is one of the easiest wines to fall in love with. In fact, in a 2022 Tasting Table survey, nearly 30% of responders called merlot their favorite red wine, likely due to its approachability and food-friendly profile.

The variety originates from the Bordeaux region of southwest France, where merlot vines flourish in appellations like Pomerol, Fronsac, and Saint-Émilion. Here, merlot grapes are often blended with other varietals, such as such as cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon. However, unlike some of the more finicky grape varieties that require extensive care to keep them healthy and free from disease, merlot is relatively easy to grow. It thrives in regions across the globe, from the Americas to Australia. As long as the vineyard has a reasonable amount of sunlight and appropriate soil with good drainage — often loamy sand or clay – the vines produce wines with soft tannins and fresh acidity.

Merlot also tends to sit in a more affordable price bracket than many Bordeaux blends, particularly those dominated by cabernet sauvignon. And while eye-wateringly expensive options exist – Costco sells one of the rarest merlot wines in the world for more than $5,000 — there's still plenty of excellent value to be found for under $15.