8 Best Merlot Bottles Under $15
Luscious, fruity, and easy to drink, a well-made merlot is one of the easiest wines to fall in love with. In fact, in a 2022 Tasting Table survey, nearly 30% of responders called merlot their favorite red wine, likely due to its approachability and food-friendly profile.
The variety originates from the Bordeaux region of southwest France, where merlot vines flourish in appellations like Pomerol, Fronsac, and Saint-Émilion. Here, merlot grapes are often blended with other varietals, such as such as cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon. However, unlike some of the more finicky grape varieties that require extensive care to keep them healthy and free from disease, merlot is relatively easy to grow. It thrives in regions across the globe, from the Americas to Australia. As long as the vineyard has a reasonable amount of sunlight and appropriate soil with good drainage — often loamy sand or clay – the vines produce wines with soft tannins and fresh acidity.
Merlot also tends to sit in a more affordable price bracket than many Bordeaux blends, particularly those dominated by cabernet sauvignon. And while eye-wateringly expensive options exist – Costco sells one of the rarest merlot wines in the world for more than $5,000 — there's still plenty of excellent value to be found for under $15.
Robert Hall Paso Robles Merlot
While some merlot wines can come across as overly fruity, with an abundance of fluff and little substance, Robert Hall Paso Robles Merlot has a rich, deep character that's impressive given its affordable price. While the average cost of a bottle is $16, retailers across the country typically offer the wine for as little as $13.
Located in Central California's Paso Robles region, the Certified B Corp winery places great focus on sustainability, and it's one of just 28 U.S. winemakers to hold the Regenerative Organic Farming Certification. With warm, sunshine-filled days, cool nights, and coastal breezes blowing in from the nearby Pacific Ocean, Paso Robles is an ideal environment for growing Bordeaux-variety grapes. These wines have a tannic structure and a tinge of astringency, while varying elevations and microclimates further enhance the fruit's depth of character.
Robert Hall capitalizes on this terroir, producing a full-bodied 14.5% ABV merlot with an elegant structure that displays ripe plum, black cherry, blackberry, wild herb, dark chocolate, and toasty cedar notes. Its density and flavor profile make it a fine pairing for braised meats and game, such as stout beer-braised short ribs.
Portillo Merlot
Located high in the Uco Valley sub-appellation of Mendoza, Argentina, Portillo takes a hands-off approach to winemaking to let the vineyard's character shine through in its offerings. The winery is part of Bodegas Salentein – one of Argentina's leading wine producers known for its innovation and modernity — and Portillo's wine is the first in the country to receive certification for its reduced carbon footprint.
The vineyards sit between 3,445 and 5,577 feet in elevation in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, where sunshine-filled days and cool mountain temperatures create a long growing season. In turn, this allows the grapes to gently ripen, developing thick skins that produce intense wines that maintain their freshness.
The hand-harvested fruit undergoes a long maceration to extract color, while slow fermentation in stainless steel helps retain a clean taste profile. With a deep crimson hue, the wine opens with aromas of crunchy berries, toasted spice, and pepper that lead to a palate of cranberries, red plum, and cherry. Warm spice and soft, herbaceous, earthy notes linger throughout the 14% ABV wine, which costs just $14. It has enough weight and character to pair with rich meat dishes, such as oven-baked pork spare ribs or a hearty grilled Italian sausage sandwich.
Wente Sandstone Vineyard Merlot
The Wente family has been dedicated to producing quality wines in Northern California's Livermore Valley for five generations. Driven to innovate, they famously worked with UC Davis to create what is known as the Wente Clone Chardonnay. Also called California chardonnay, it is the most widely planted chardonnay clone in the state thanks to its ability to adapt to the region's generous, warm climate. But beyond its expertise with chardonnay, the winery crafts expressive red and white wines from a mix of international grape varieties, including the Wente Sandstone merlot.
As the name suggests, the vines grow in sandy, well-draining soil with rich mineral characteristics. The fruit-forward 13.5% ABV wine is layered with ripe plum and blackberry notes, boasting a soft, juicy palate that's balanced by a touch of freshness. Although the average cost of a bottle is $16, you can easily find it for under $15, with some retailers even dropping as low as $12.
J. Lohr Los Osos Merlot
With a focus on sustainability to ensure the health of the land for future generations, J. Lohr crafts various wines from its vineyards throughout Central California and Napa. Jerry Lohr founded his namesake winery 50 years ago, before California's Central Coast was even considered a wine region. However, he saw the area's potential for growing high-quality fruit and planted his first vineyard in Monterey's Arroyo Seco in 1972. Today, the current generation of the Lohr family manages the winery's 4,000+ acres of sustainably farmed estates.
J. Lohr's easy-going Los Osos merlot comes from the El Pomar district of Paso Robles. The area's poor soils limit fruit yields, but because the vines must dig deep for water and nutrients, there's a unique complexity to this fruit-forward wine. The winery blends 14% malbec and 5% cabernet franc with the merlot, adding savory Morello cherry and fresh violet notes that meld with the foundational grape's ripe blackberry, black fig, and plum flavors. The wine is aged for 12 months in American oak, adding vanilla, toasted spice, and a touch of coconut to the wine's profile.
While producing high-quality wine has always been the driving goal for J. Lohr, its offerings are also impressively affordable – J. Lohr Los Osos Merlot is available for an average price of $15. With a fresh, juicy palate and a smooth finish, the 14% ABV wine can be enjoyed on its own, or paired with grilled vegetables, burgers, or carne asada tacos.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Merlot
Washington's Columbia Valley is the largest wine grape-growing region in America, with more than 40,000 acres dedicated to vineyards. Shaped by the Missoula Floods that blanketed the area at the end of the last ice age, some 15,000 years ago, the region is blessed with a mix of soil types. These add a unique minerality to the valley's wines that elevates even the least expensive options.
Chateau Ste. Michelle saw Washington's winemaking potential early on, opening the state's first premium winery in 1967. In the years since, Ste. Michelle has been crafting expressive wines that showcase the region's diversity. The winery's Columbia Valley selection features its more approachable, varietally correct wines with fresh, fruit-forward palates.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Merlot uses fruit from throughout the region, creating a balanced profile with a touch of earthy minerality, and classic notes of red and black plum, cherry, and blackberry. The winery also blends sun-loving syrah, mourvèdre, grenache, cabernet sauvignon, and malbec grapes with the merlot, adding texture, weight, and color to the 13.5% ABV wine — along with hints of spice and leather. With a lengthy flavor profile, inviting palate, and silky tannins, this $15 wine is one to drink with crispy roast duck.
Bollini Merlot
Bollini crafts its lush, fresh, cool-climate merlot in the Trentino-Alto Adige region of Italy, nestled in the foothills of the Dolomites. Merlot is one of the most popular red grape varieties in the region, and with varying microclimates, soil types, and elevations, wines from the area have a rich, terroir-led texture and structure.
Freshness is one of the defining characteristics of Bollini's wine. The cool mountain breezes mix with the warm Ora winds off nearby Lake Garda, helping to keep the fruit healthy and free from disease. Bollini hand-harvests its grapes from high-elevation vineyards, fermenting and aging in stainless steel tanks to create an energetic wine with a black fruit profile and silky-soft tannins. At 13% ABV, the fragrant wine shows blackberry, boysenberry, blackcurrant, and dark plum flavors, complemented by a wild herb earthiness and a touch of crushed stone minerality.
While the average price is around $15, you can occasionally find this merlot for less than $10. The wine pairs very nicely with hearty European fare such as turkey Bolognese bianco or spring chicken fricassee, with an acidity that cuts through fatty meats and rich sauces.
Oyster Bay Merlot
New Zealand is home to some of the best cool-climate sauvignon blancs and pinot noirs in the world, but Oyster Bay's Hawke's Bay Merlot proves the country is more than capable of producing outstanding Bordeaux-style reds. The wine is crafted with fruit from the warm, dry Hawke's Bay region on the east coast of the country's North Island. Filled with mineral-rich, stony volcanic soils wine-growing in the region dates as far back as 1851.
Working with sustainability at the forefront, Oyster Bay has produced a merlot that opens with bright, juicy, fruit-forward flavors of Bing cherry, orange peel, and red plum, with subtle spice and soft herbal notes. Two years of aging in oak helps round out the palate, creating an easy-to-drink wine with smooth tannins and an appealing profile. At an average price of $14, the 13.5% ABV wine is extremely approachable and makes a delicious pairing for grilled salmon burgers or chicken sausages.
Columbia Crest Grand Estates Merlot
Columbia Crest Grand Estates Merlot blends fruit from vineyards throughout Washington, including some of the state's most prestigious Bordeaux-grape-growing areas, such as Horse Heaven Hills and the Wahluke Slope. The merlot-dominant wine also includes cabernet sauvignon, syrah, and malbec grapes which lend structure and tannins to the fruit-forward vintage.
The wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak for 18 months, which helps round out the palate and soften the tannins. It also adds notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, and warm spices — such as allspice and nutmeg — to the wine's ripe cherry and dark plum profile. There is a minerality that lingers throughout, lifting the palate and balancing the fruitiness.
Although this 14.5% ABV wine is aged for much longer than the others in this list, its overall character remains approachable, light, and relatively lean. While the wine lacks concentration and complexity, it's extremely drinkable, particularly at a highly affordable price of around $11. It is a perfect Tuesday night sipper, enjoyable with dishes like Caesar chicken pasta salad or fragrant stuffed peppers.
Methodology
Some of the finest wines in the world are merlots, but finding high-quality, varietally correct bottles at a decent price point can be challenging. To create this list, I drew upon my 20+ years of experience as a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, Spanish Wine Scholar, wine writer and reviewer, and — perhaps most importantly — wine lover. From the first time I sipped a glass of Right Bank Bordeaux over 30 years ago, I was hooked. I've always admired merlots, particularly those with refined Old World character and flair.
Each of the wines above showcases regional terroir while delivering balanced, juicy, fruit-forward flavors. As a bonus, many of the featured producers also place great focus on sustainability. Historically, as agricultural practices go, wine production has been extremely harmful to the environment. Producers that prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship help ensure the health of their vineyards for generations to come.