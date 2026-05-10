6 Wines From Southern France You Should Know About

Buying and ordering wine can be intimidating, doubly so when it's French wine. On a recent trip with Viking Cruises up the Rhone river, I was lucky enough to try bottles from all over the area and get a crash course on all things wine from the south of France.

The first thing to know is that there are seven wine regions in the south of France: Rhone, Languedoc-Roussillon, Provence, Corse, Bordeaux, Beaujolais, and Sud Ouest (or South West). Each has its own specific styles that make the region's wines unique, based not only on the grapes used and the aging methods, but also the soil, climate, and other factors, which are on the whole called terroir. From there, each vintner has their own proprietary strain of yeast they ferment the juice with, which is one of the ways wineries stand out from one another.

Over the course of my travels, I tasted over two dozen unique bottles from an equal number of wineries across the south of France. I also spoke to sommeliers and wine experts across both France and the U.S. to learn about their favorite varieties and what makes them standouts for the region. Out of everything I sipped and savored, plus those expert picks, these are the top wines you need to give a try.