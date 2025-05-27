How To Choose The Perfect Cheese To Pair With Merlot

The perfect wine tasting party isn't complete without a stacked charcuterie board. Cured meats, salted nuts, a vine of ripe grapes bursting with juice — there are so many delicious options. However, we can probably all agree that the most important element is the cheese, and if you're planning to drink merlot, there are a few things to keep in mind. Merlot is a smooth and silky red typically paired with a range of different foods. However, its flavor profile can change depending on the region it comes from.

This is why we consulted Erin Henderson, the founder and chief sommelier at The Wine Sisters, for her advice on how to choose the perfect cheese pairing. "Merlot is a bit of a chameleon and can range in body and flavor, but generally, merlot is soft and velvety with medium body, medium tannin, and bright plum and cherry fruit flavors," Henderson tells Tasting Table.

In general, the sommelier recommends something mild or salty. "I like to pair wines like condiments and sauces," she adds. "So think about the cheese where you might enjoy a dollop of cherry jam: goat's cheese, mild Brie, a young manchego, or salty pecorino could all work." Merlots from Bordeaux tend to be deep and earthy, with a slight smokiness depending on the terroir, while Napa Valley merlot is bolder and more fruit-forward. If your bottle is very rich, try a sharp cheddar; if it's a bit fruitier, opt for creamy Brie or aged Gouda.