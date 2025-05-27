How To Choose The Perfect Cheese To Pair With Merlot
The perfect wine tasting party isn't complete without a stacked charcuterie board. Cured meats, salted nuts, a vine of ripe grapes bursting with juice — there are so many delicious options. However, we can probably all agree that the most important element is the cheese, and if you're planning to drink merlot, there are a few things to keep in mind. Merlot is a smooth and silky red typically paired with a range of different foods. However, its flavor profile can change depending on the region it comes from.
This is why we consulted Erin Henderson, the founder and chief sommelier at The Wine Sisters, for her advice on how to choose the perfect cheese pairing. "Merlot is a bit of a chameleon and can range in body and flavor, but generally, merlot is soft and velvety with medium body, medium tannin, and bright plum and cherry fruit flavors," Henderson tells Tasting Table.
In general, the sommelier recommends something mild or salty. "I like to pair wines like condiments and sauces," she adds. "So think about the cheese where you might enjoy a dollop of cherry jam: goat's cheese, mild Brie, a young manchego, or salty pecorino could all work." Merlots from Bordeaux tend to be deep and earthy, with a slight smokiness depending on the terroir, while Napa Valley merlot is bolder and more fruit-forward. If your bottle is very rich, try a sharp cheddar; if it's a bit fruitier, opt for creamy Brie or aged Gouda.
Avoid bold flavors when pairing cheese with merlot
Additionally, Henderson recommends avoiding any cheese that is very pungent or intense, as it could dominate the palate, including infused or blue-veined cheeses. "I would stay away from anything too bold in flavor," the sommelier recommends. "Strong blues, cheeses with truffle essence, old cheddars, and parmigiano would just overwhelm the wine."
Instead, opt for one of Henderson's recommendations, or try a Gorgonzola, Camembert, or Gouda. Gorgonzola has a small bite that prevents it from being overpowered, while Brie or Camembert will dull any acidity in the wine. To ensure you've picked the right option, take a small bite of the cheese on its own and then another with a sip of wine to see how they interact. You may want to sip the wine on its own too to avoid the biggest wine-tasting mistake.
To enjoy the pairing to its full potential, serve the merlot slightly below room temperature, and make sure to take the cheese out of the fridge about an hour before serving. If you've bought a range of cheeses, start by tasting the milder ones first. Also, use a different knife for each, and be sure to choose a few different styles. Perhaps try both a cheddar and a soft cheese for your merlot. These tips for putting together the ultimate cheese board will help; just make sure you have enough wine.