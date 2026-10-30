Ask Your Butcher These 7 Questions Before Buying Prime Rib

Want to tuck into a delicious, fatty bit of prime rib but don't know what to ask your butcher? Tasting Table spoke with Chris DeLisle of Chris Cooking Nashville, author of the cookbook "Eat Your Meat, Love Your Life," who shared the seven questions you should ask next time you're at the butcher shop. Paired with the tips you need to make the absolute best prime rib, you and your guests are practically guaranteed a meal that's well worth the price and prep.

"The butcher should help you buy the roast you want to eat. At this price, you should leave knowing why that particular piece is worth bringing home," said DeLisle. That means keeping an eye on your roast before bringing it home, being curious about where it comes from, and knowing whether you're getting your full due after it's been trimmed. Below are seven questions to have on hand before buying and cooking a big prime rib, giving you the most flavor and the best bargain.