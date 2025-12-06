Buy This Cut Of Meat For The Most Satisfying Bite Of Prime Rib

If you've printed out a recipe for some slow-roasted prime rib roast, here's the most important "secret" you need to know to get the most satisfying bite: pick the right cut of meat. Not everything that the butcher hands you when you ask for a "cut I can make prime rib with" is the best. Instead, be specific. Ask for bone-in with the rib cap left intact.

Our Sara Kay recently interviewed Chef Brett Reichler, Director of Operations at Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York City, for his input on how to get the absolute best prime rib. He said that while a boneless cut might appear more convenient for slicing, you'd be sacrificing crucial elements that make prime rib extraordinary — the bones themselves.

The bones contain "a lot of flavor" that can help elevate the entire dish, plus, it also helps the roast maintain its shape as it cooks. The second, just-as-important element, is the rib cap. This is the name for the stretch of meaty, fatty muscle called the spinalis dorsi. When it's rendered down in the oven, it bastes your ribs and makes each slice much more succulent and rich.