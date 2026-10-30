5 Hardee's Breakfast Sandwich Upgrades Worth Ordering

Depending on your location, Hardee's may offer over 30 different breakfast combos, leaving most other fast food breakfasts in the dust. The chain offers standard options, such as egg and sausage biscuits, alongside more unconventional choices like a Fried Bologna Biscuit or Pork Chop 'N' Gravy Biscuit. Beyond just some unusual menu options, Hardee's famously makes its biscuits from scratch every day in-store, baking fresh batches every 15 minutes. The biscuits are so good that they're even trademarked.

Enjoying the breakfast sandwiches as they come will probably satisfy most cravings, but if you want to change up your usual order, a few simple upgrades can give a familiar breakfast sandwich a new flavor. We searched social media for Hardee's fans' favorite menu hacks and found five upgrades that can work with many of the chain's breakfast sandwiches. Now, you may not want hot sauce on a Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit, but that's a rare case where the flavor profiles don't match. Our tips are for the savory breakfast options.

All of these upgrades stand on their own, but you could combine a few if you want to really take your breakfast sandwich to the next level. Keep in mind that there could be extra costs associated with some of these, but you'll also end up with a heartier and more filling sandwich.