The West Coast Fast Food Chain With Scratch Biscuits So Good, They're Trademarked (Sorry, Bojangles)

The biscuits at Carl's have been noted by customers for their size, offering larger pieces than many fast food offerings. "Carls Jr is my favorite, they have absolutely amazing biscuits," wrote a fan on YouTube. While great biscuits can stand alone, the pairings also matter. At Carl's Jr., biscuits have been stuffed with grilled pork chops, bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese, and have been used as the foundation for the biscuits and gravy on the menu. Carl's Jr. has even delighted those with a sweet tooth with limited offerings of cinnamon and raisin biscuits topped with drizzles of vanilla icing.

Based in Tennessee, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. owns and operates both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Carl's Jr. was founded by Carl N. Karcher, who started selling hot dogs in 1941 in Los Angeles. The small business evolved into over 1,000 restaurants known for premium burgers. Hand-breaded chicken tenders, charbroiled chicken sandwiches, and shakes and malts have also kept customers loyal. Though Carl's Jr. has plenty of items that can satisfy hunger pangs, the breakfast offerings have commanded attention in their own right, and the trademark on the biscuits means the brand knows it has something special.