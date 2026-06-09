The West Coast Fast Food Chain With Scratch Biscuits So Good, They're Trademarked (Sorry, Bojangles)
Bojangles' made-from-scratch biscuits are said to have 48 steps involved, but this isn't the only chain looking to perfect a morning favorite. At Carl's Jr., the made from scratch biscuits have a trademark dating back to 2010, a sign that the brand takes its recipe seriously. First tested in 2009, CKE Restaurants Inc. introduced Hardee's brand biscuits at Carl's Jr., and the results spoke for themselves.
The biscuits are made by hand each day with a secret recipe that includes self-rising flour, shortening, and buttermilk. Bakers are trained to make the buttermilk biscuits with a home-cooking approach that would remind many of fluffy southern biscuits served in their grandmother's kitchen instead of a fast food restaurant. Carl's Jr.'s bakers work biscuit prep stations and use double-deck ovens to replicate a time-tested recipe borrowed from Hardee's. The result is a thick, golden biscuit with a buttery tang that has helped Carl's Jr. remain competitive in a market filled with breakfast options.
Giving the people what they want
The biscuits at Carl's have been noted by customers for their size, offering larger pieces than many fast food offerings. "Carls Jr is my favorite, they have absolutely amazing biscuits," wrote a fan on YouTube. While great biscuits can stand alone, the pairings also matter. At Carl's Jr., biscuits have been stuffed with grilled pork chops, bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese, and have been used as the foundation for the biscuits and gravy on the menu. Carl's Jr. has even delighted those with a sweet tooth with limited offerings of cinnamon and raisin biscuits topped with drizzles of vanilla icing.
Based in Tennessee, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. owns and operates both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Carl's Jr. was founded by Carl N. Karcher, who started selling hot dogs in 1941 in Los Angeles. The small business evolved into over 1,000 restaurants known for premium burgers. Hand-breaded chicken tenders, charbroiled chicken sandwiches, and shakes and malts have also kept customers loyal. Though Carl's Jr. has plenty of items that can satisfy hunger pangs, the breakfast offerings have commanded attention in their own right, and the trademark on the biscuits means the brand knows it has something special.