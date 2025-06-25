Use This McDonald's Breakfast Hack For A Saltier, Crispier Egg McMuffin
A McDonald's Egg McMuffin comprises of a fried egg, melty American cheese, and lean Canadian bacon sandwiched between an English muffin. This sammie looks dainty but actually boasts 17g of protein, making it a filling breakfast for when you're on the go. However, if it's wrapped up while still hot in its paper wrapper, the crispy surface of the muffin can soften from the trapped steam, adversely affecting its texture. An easy way to give your Egg McMuffin a crispier and saltier quality is to stuff it with a hash brown.
Simply order your hash brown on the side, take the top muffin off, and place your golden disc of shredded taters on the bacon before putting the lid back on. Alternatively, break your hash brown in half and stack it inside for a neater bite. This hack is so yummy that some international McDonald's restaurants include it as a menu item. Billed as the Hash Brown McMuffin, customers can order it by name and stuff the hash brown inside themselves instead of asking for separate items.
Of course, you can go ahead and use the same trick with any McDonald's breakfast sammie, such as the sausage McMuffin or the bacon, egg, and cheese bagel, to lend it a crispier, saltier flavor profile. Just bear in mind that a McDonald's hash brown contains 140 calories, so adding one to your sandwich will alter its nutritional profile.
Replace the muffin in your McDonald's breakfast sandwich with two hash browns
If hash browns are your favorite McDonald's menu item, consider subbing a pair of them for the muffin in your breakfast sammie. The elongated shape of the hash browns makes their surface area more than sufficient to accommodate the egg, bacon, and cheese. Plus, they're sturdy enough to hold their shape when bitten into. The best way to make a McMuffin that exchanges the bread for hash browns is to make a special request when placing your order. Otherwise you can ask for your McMuffin to be served without the bun (or order each item separately) and assemble your sammie yourself with your extra order of two hash browns.
McDonald's hash browns have a salty flavor because a dash of salt and pepper is added to the potatoes after they've been blanched and cut into strips. Potato flour and cornstarch is also incorporated into the shreds, which lends the final product a super-crispy texture and golden color when deep-fried. Surprisingly, McDonald's hash browns are not vegetarian because they contain natural beef flavor, which imbues them with a rich umami quality. One ingredient that changed McDonald's Egg McMuffin forever was butter. Prior to 2015, the restaurant used margarine. This simple swap makes for a tastier breakfast sandwich that has a well-rounded flavor.