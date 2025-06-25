Use This McDonald's Breakfast Hack For A Saltier, Crispier Egg McMuffin

A McDonald's Egg McMuffin comprises of a fried egg, melty American cheese, and lean Canadian bacon sandwiched between an English muffin. This sammie looks dainty but actually boasts 17g of protein, making it a filling breakfast for when you're on the go. However, if it's wrapped up while still hot in its paper wrapper, the crispy surface of the muffin can soften from the trapped steam, adversely affecting its texture. An easy way to give your Egg McMuffin a crispier and saltier quality is to stuff it with a hash brown.

Simply order your hash brown on the side, take the top muffin off, and place your golden disc of shredded taters on the bacon before putting the lid back on. Alternatively, break your hash brown in half and stack it inside for a neater bite. This hack is so yummy that some international McDonald's restaurants include it as a menu item. Billed as the Hash Brown McMuffin, customers can order it by name and stuff the hash brown inside themselves instead of asking for separate items.

Of course, you can go ahead and use the same trick with any McDonald's breakfast sammie, such as the sausage McMuffin or the bacon, egg, and cheese bagel, to lend it a crispier, saltier flavor profile. Just bear in mind that a McDonald's hash brown contains 140 calories, so adding one to your sandwich will alter its nutritional profile.