Whirlpool Vs KitchenAid: Which Kitchen Appliance Brand Is Better?

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Kitchens are thought by many to be the heart of the home. It's where food is made, where meals are consumed, and where people are often brought together. The kitchen is generally the most renovated room in a house, as well. People love to customize their kitchens to improve the aesthetic and make them more intuitive and functional. The hard part, though, is knowing what brands you can rely on when you're furnishing your kitchen — and that's why we're here.

Now, brands like Whirlpool and KitchenAid are both good choices, helping make kitchen renovations and upgrades seamless by providing high-performing, reliable appliances. But each brand offers so many different options (some often overlapping), you might wonder: How are you to know which brand is the better one to purchase kitchen appliances from? Whirlpool is an American-made appliance brand that specializes in being a one-stop-shop for appliances, whereas KitchenAid is focused on bringing a professional feel to home cooking. Though many shoppers don't know Whirlpool owns KitchenAid, the kitchen appliances that both brands provide have some key differences that one would want to consider prior to purchasing.

With that in mind, we put together a side-by-side evaluation of the two brands using online testimonies from social media platforms, like Reddit and Instagram, as well as online blogs and roundups. Does Whirlpool or KitchenAid make a better kitchen appliance? By comparing the most common appliances that tend to furnish a home, we'll find out.