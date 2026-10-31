Whirlpool Vs KitchenAid: Which Kitchen Appliance Brand Is Better?
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Kitchens are thought by many to be the heart of the home. It's where food is made, where meals are consumed, and where people are often brought together. The kitchen is generally the most renovated room in a house, as well. People love to customize their kitchens to improve the aesthetic and make them more intuitive and functional. The hard part, though, is knowing what brands you can rely on when you're furnishing your kitchen — and that's why we're here.
Now, brands like Whirlpool and KitchenAid are both good choices, helping make kitchen renovations and upgrades seamless by providing high-performing, reliable appliances. But each brand offers so many different options (some often overlapping), you might wonder: How are you to know which brand is the better one to purchase kitchen appliances from? Whirlpool is an American-made appliance brand that specializes in being a one-stop-shop for appliances, whereas KitchenAid is focused on bringing a professional feel to home cooking. Though many shoppers don't know Whirlpool owns KitchenAid, the kitchen appliances that both brands provide have some key differences that one would want to consider prior to purchasing.
With that in mind, we put together a side-by-side evaluation of the two brands using online testimonies from social media platforms, like Reddit and Instagram, as well as online blogs and roundups. Does Whirlpool or KitchenAid make a better kitchen appliance? By comparing the most common appliances that tend to furnish a home, we'll find out.
Dishwashers
The dishwasher is a coveted kitchen appliance. It can be a lifesaver after hosting a big party or a long day taking care of family. For this reason, you'll want a dishwasher that's going to last long and cause little fuss. Now, for everyday use, Whirlpool is a practical option; its dishwashers don't have all the glitz and glam of a KitchenAid dishwasher, but they have dependability. The brand offers both two-rack and three-rack dishwashers, as well as adjustable two-rack dishwashers, where the second rack can raise or lower depending on your preference.
Whirlpool also boasts various technologies to improve cycles, like its Triple Filtration Wash system, or Eco Series Quiet Dishwasher. The brand is considered among the best value dishwashers for its price, with the cheapest option around $300 as of October 2026. Comparatively, KitchenAid's lowest-priced dishwasher is around $700, thought that price hike comes with some premium features online reviewers boast about.
KitchenAid's dishwashers have many positive reviews because they tend to hit key metrics. The dishwashers are long-lasting and high-performing, and are often three-levels, which is good if you typically have a lot of dishes. KitchenAid also has an advanced drying system and an entire section of its website dedicated to quiet dishwashers, perfect for hosting or running a load while you are trying to rest. Though some people have had minor issues with the dish soap door, many believe a KitchenAid dishwasher is a positive long-term investment.
Refrigerators
The worst thing that could happen is a refrigerator breaking down and all the food going rotten. Both Whirlpool and KitchenAid make quality refrigerators that many consumers find reliable. But which one is better comes down to what high-quality features you value in your refrigerator.
KitchenAid, for example, offers refrigerators that have the Preserva Food Care system, which means the air in the fridge and the freezer do not mix. This prevents odors from carrying to various parts of your refrigerator. For aesthetics, KitchenAid has fridges that come in colors beyond silver, and the brand also uses PrintShield technology, which prevents fingerprints from staying on the outside of the fridge. Online reviewers love that the KitchenAid refrigerators are sleek externally but provide a lot of storage on the inside.
Now, as of this writing, KitchenAid's refrigerators range in price from $1,400 to $4,000. Alternatively, Whirlpool refrigerators range from $600 to $4,000, with the brand offering more basic features to hit that lower price point. Even the cheapest Whirlpool refrigerators are considered reliable, though. In fact, the brand's $600 refrigerator has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 on its website. One online reviewer unequivocally chose Whirlpool refrigerators over GE; others admit that while Whirlpool isn't a flashy brand, customers can depend on Whirlpool to last them a while and give them a fair price. Some Whirlpool refrigerator features include fingerprint resistant exteriors, EasyReach Zones to store taller grocery items, and LED lights.
Ranges
A range is a standing appliance that combines both a stovetop and an oven, and are commonly found in all apartments and homes. Whirlpool offers a variety of ranges, from slide-in ranges that fit perfectly between two sets of cabinets to freestanding ranges that allow you the flexibility to place your range where you want it in your home. They also offer gas and electric ranges, as well as additional features like induction ranges and ovens with air fryer settings.
If you're looking for longevity, Whirlpool might just be your answer — one customer even reported their Whirlpool range lasted eighteen years. As of this writing, the brand's ranges are priced between about $750 and $2,300, where KitchenAid ranges are priced from about $1,000 to the higher end of $8,000, depending on the features and finishes.
KitchenAid's steeper prices come with higher quality, according to online reviews, which claim that KitchenAid's ranges give a professional chef feel to home cooking. Like many KitchenAid products, customers like the ranges for the aesthetics they bring into the kitchen, as well as the effectiveness of the heating systems, specifically on the electric ranges. In addition to features similar to Whirlpool's air-frying technologies, KitchenAid has options for double oven ranges, which offer extra oven space for cooking in large batches, and commercial ranges, which offer chef-level accommodations like higher heat.
Microwave
The chef-like experiences continue with KitchenAid's microwaves, which users say make their kitchens look more elevated. KitchenAid sells built-in, countertop, and over-the-range microwaves, and offers flush designs to save space, which might make all the difference in homes with limited countertop space. One of the key features of KitchenAid's microwaves is the steam cooking feature, which allows the user to steam dishes like vegetables or fish without ever boiling water or turning on an oven.
Customers appreciate the steaming function of KitchenAid's microwaves, in addition to the sensor cooking system, which automatically adjusts time and heat levels depending on what you have in the microwave. One user reports almost burning chocolate while melting it, but the sensor cooking technology in their KitchenAid microwave prevented disaster. That same user boasts about the Whirlpool microwave, as well.
Whirlpool also offers a range of microwaves, from built-in to countertop to over-the-range, as well as functions similar to the KitchenAid features. This includes an air-fry mode and a steam cooking mode, as well as a non-stick interior to prevent messes from piling up in the microwave. Plus, Whirlpool offers an approachable price point, ranging from as low as $120 to around $1,200 for more premium features; KitchenAid's cheapest microwave is around $200, and the brand's highest-priced microwave is closer to $2,700, as of October 2026. Online reviews call Whirlpool's microwaves reliable and good for longevity, as well as intuitive, especially for families with kids who need to be able to heat up their own food.
Where one brand gets the leg up
It's no secret that KitchenAid is one of the most popular kitchen appliance brands. KitchenAid is widely known not just for its major appliances, but for its minor ones, too — and when compared to Whirlpool, this could give the brand the upper hand. Whirlpool doesn't make smaller appliances like coffee machines, stand mixers, and more, but KitchenAid does. In fact, KitchenAid's stand mixer is the most well-known on the market, and one of the most loved kitchen appliances. It's often the comparison point for other, more affordable stand mixers.
It's possible that this one small detail will sell you on going with KitchenAid for your major appliance needs. This is especially true if you want consistency in the brand and aesthetic that helps your kitchen function. After all, buying a range, dishwasher, and countertop appliances all in one place is appealing. Additionally, home bakers and stand mixer experts say the KitchenAid stand mixer is worth its over $400 price point (as of this writing), and the stand mixer was listed as the Best Overall Stand Mixer on GearLab's Best Kitchen and Home Appliances of 2026.
KitchenAid's coffee machines are also widely renowned as both visually appealing in a kitchen and capable of brewing excellent coffee. Of course, every brand has its downfalls. KitchenAid's warranty systems are said to be subpar, and it's inevitable that customers have experienced failures in their machines, both the larger appliances and the smaller ones.
The Verdict
We won't deny that the allure of KitchenAid is there. The appliances are sleek and tasteful, and attractive for people trying to build a kitchen that looks homely and elevated at the same time. Plus, the reviews are positive, as well. Yet beyond the ornamental features, we believe Whirlpool can provide larger appliances for home kitchens that have very similar features and performance value at a fraction of the cost. For that reason? Whirlpool wins this duel.
Many reviews of Whirlpool's larger appliances called the brand a workhorse in a way we appreciated. For families and working-class people who need reliable appliances at affordable prices, Whirlpool is a brand that has proved itself worth it. We're personally interested in appliances that do a job well and are accessible, and most people do not need chef-level appliances. They need appliances they can rely on, and Whirlpool brings that.
KitchenAid wins the battle for smaller appliances, where the brand undeniably has an edge over Whirlpool. But we'd say stock your kitchen with large appliances from Whirlpool, and let the KitchenAid appliances fill your countertop. These brands can coexist in different areas of the kitchen.
Methodology
To compile this list, we wanted to compare the larger kitchen appliances we think are most common in kitchens across the board — whether you're a homeowner or a renter, and whether you live in a big city or a small town. Dishwashers, refrigerators, ranges, and microwaves are found in most homes and apartments. The research that informed this comparison came from online blogs and roundups from real users of these appliances, as well as social media reviews on platforms like Reddit and Instagram.
We read through reviews and testimonies to get a sense of what features people really love about these appliances, and where some fall short. The main aspects we chose to compare are the ones that were most frequently mentioned in online reviews: Features (premium and basic), aesthetics, ease of use, price point, and performance.
The "Where one brand gets the leg up" slide is meant to provide transparency. KitchenAid is the only one of the two brands that has countertop appliances, which is certainly a plus. Still, we think Whirlpool is the choice here for the everyday consumer who doesn't want to break the bank, as the brand hits the performance metrics consistently and provides a range of basic to premium features depending on the consumer's budget.