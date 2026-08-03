Is Whirlpool An American-Made Appliance Brand? Here's What To Know

If you're searching for where your favorite brand manufactures a product, it can sometimes feel like a treasure hunt to narrow down its origin. Click this link, message this chatbot, open another link, scroll to the bottom tab, then open a PDF, and so on and so forth. Whirlpool, the appliance brand that's present in roughly three-quarters of American households, on the other hand, is proud of its American-made roots and visibly showcases this on its website.

Since its creation in 1911, the Whirlpool brand has been manufactured and researched here in the United States of America. On its website, the company claims to be the "only major manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances based and owned in the U.S.," with 35 manufacturing and technology research centers across the country. The brand also touts 10 production plants on U.S. soil, in states such as Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Ohio. Each plant specializes in a different appliance, such as the Iowa plant that focuses on refrigeration operations, which may be what renders Whirlpool as one of the seven best refrigerator brands. Whirlpool's website also confirms that 80% of its appliances come from U.S. factories, including some domestically manufactured components. Researching further, you'll find that 96% of the steel used in Whirlpool products comes from the U.S., too, which could explain the lengthy lifespan of those Whirlpool refrigerators.