Whirlpool Refrigerators: What's Their Average Lifespan?
After buying a new refrigerator, it's easy to imagine that gentle giant quietly humming in your busy kitchen for years on end. But even a reliable brand like Whirlpool has a ticking clock, one that can be lengthened or shortened by the model type, how much it's used, the quality of the components, and what kind of maintenance you put into it. Appliance experts place the average lifespan of a Whirlpool fridge between 10 and 20 years.
The longevity of any refrigerator, including a Whirlpool, can also be shortened by factors like inferior door seals, lack of regular cleaning, improper sizing for its space, lack of proper airflow, or storing the unit in extreme hot or humid environments, such as an uncooled or unheated garage. All these elements can affect cooling, essentially forcing the functioning bits and pieces of a refrigerator to work harder than would ordinarily be necessary.
Whirlpool's troubleshooting guidance goes into more detail about what can interfere with cooling, noting things like dirty condenser coils, blocked air vents, incorrect control settings, placement near a heat source, and overpacked or jumbled food organization. Door gaskets matter as well, since dirty or loose seals can let warm air leak in, forcing the compressor to spend more time maintaining the right cooling temperature — and subsequently shorten the years of optimal fridge performance.
Why the style of your fridge matters in longevity
Giving hard-set expectations for refrigerator longevity can be tricky, considering all the variables. But a few things encourage longer lives for this core kitchen appliance, including the particular style you choose. Estimates vary depending on who's doing the comparison, but in general, simpler designs tend to last longer, regardless of whether it's a Whirlpool or other popular refrigerator brand.
For example, top-freezer refrigerators are often considered to be less complicated, with an estimated lifespan of 14 to 15-plus years. Refrigerators with bottom freezers generally last from 13 to 17 years, while side-by-side styles tend to land between 8 and 14 years. French-door models are popular for extra storage and convenient access, but all those added drawers, doors, dispensers, and smart features mean more parts to deal with, and a potential lifespan as low as 10 to 15 years.
Basic, everyday care helps your Whirlpool refrigerator run efficiently as it ages, with simple things making a big difference. To help air circulation, leave a few inches between the wall and the refrigerator, as well as between any cabinets placed above it. Remove clutter from the fridge top to help heat escape, minimize how long the fridge door stays open at any given time, and make sure the door closes properly before walking away. When repairs do become necessary, Whirlpool's simpler design and the broad availability of technicians can work in its favor, with repair costs for mid-range refrigerators such as Whirlpool and GE running between $200 and $500. For more intel on Whirlpool and other popular brands, check out our look at the seven best refrigerator brands, according to reviews.