Whirlpool Refrigerators: What's Their Average Lifespan?

After buying a new refrigerator, it's easy to imagine that gentle giant quietly humming in your busy kitchen for years on end. But even a reliable brand like Whirlpool has a ticking clock, one that can be lengthened or shortened by the model type, how much it's used, the quality of the components, and what kind of maintenance you put into it. Appliance experts place the average lifespan of a Whirlpool fridge between 10 and 20 years.

The longevity of any refrigerator, including a Whirlpool, can also be shortened by factors like inferior door seals, lack of regular cleaning, improper sizing for its space, lack of proper airflow, or storing the unit in extreme hot or humid environments, such as an uncooled or unheated garage. All these elements can affect cooling, essentially forcing the functioning bits and pieces of a refrigerator to work harder than would ordinarily be necessary.

Whirlpool's troubleshooting guidance goes into more detail about what can interfere with cooling, noting things like dirty condenser coils, blocked air vents, incorrect control settings, placement near a heat source, and overpacked or jumbled food organization. Door gaskets matter as well, since dirty or loose seals can let warm air leak in, forcing the compressor to spend more time maintaining the right cooling temperature — and subsequently shorten the years of optimal fridge performance.