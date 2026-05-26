The 2 Best Affordable Stand Mixer Models, According To Consumer Reports Testing

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If you love to bake, you almost certainly pine for a stand mixer, but finding the best one that is also affordable presents a challenge. For decades now, the KitchenAid stand mixer has been the gold standard, or at least assumed to be. The problem has always been that it isn't cheap. A classic KitchenAid mixer (the 4.5-quart size) comes in at a tough $400 right now, which is tough to justify for something that is incredibly helpful, but not essential. Yet the quality of stand mixer brands that are more affordable, often at half that or less, is far from guaranteed. That's why we need to turn to Consumer Reports and its diligent testing.

According to Consumer Reports' evaluation of the best stand mixers in 2026, there are not only two options that are affordable and good quality, but the two highest-scoring models are actually among the lowest priced. The top choice, which Consumer Reports gave its "smart buy" label, actually comes from Drew Barrymore, while the other recommended mixer is from the classic kitchenware brand Hamilton Beach.

If you didn't know that Barrymore has her own line of stand mixers, that might be because they are relatively new and exclusive to Walmart. The actor and talk-show host launched them back in 2021 under her Beautiful label, and since then, they have been getting rave reviews for offering performance that can compete with brands like KitchenAid, but at a shockingly low $125 price point. The Hamilton Beach model, the Professional All-Metal 63240, also performed great, but comes in at a higher $280 price.