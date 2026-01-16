The 3 Most-Loved American-Made Kitchen Appliances

Sub-Zero is a family-owned appliance company that was founded in Wisconsin in 1945. Its refrigerators have long been considered the gold standard in luxury appliances, and each one is manufactured in the company's factories in Arizona, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The company prides itself on putting each appliance through rigorous quality control testing to maintain its incredibly high standards for performance and durability. While its refrigerators come with a hefty price tag, many consider it worth it because they expect the appliance to last a lifetime. Sub-Zero fridges are consistently rated high by the Yale Appliance Blog, its Compact refrigerators were named most efficient of 2025 by Energy Star, and Consumer Reports named the brand one of the best built-in refrigerators of 2026 .

While the brand's website doesn't share reviews and its refrigerators are only sold at select retail appliance stores, you can find customer reviews across social media and blogs. On a post made to the subreddit r/Appliances, a Redditor asked, "what is so great about Subzero?" and received responses praising the refrigerators' longevity and performance. Despite the fact that models range from $8,120 to $21,845 customers consider it a worthy investment, saying that Sub-Zero fridges can actually save you money in the long run as most fridges last for 20 to 30 years or more. With other less expensive refrigerator brands dying within five to 10 years, the durability of Sub-Zero is a huge selling point.

Sub-Zero owners also highlight how easy it is to repair the fridge and replace parts. One Reddit, one said, "I have also managed to trouble shoot my two based entirely on YouTube videos ... they are simple, extremely easy to work on, decades of interchangeable parts ... They are designed to last."