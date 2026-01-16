The 3 Most-Loved American-Made Kitchen Appliances
Inflation, an increased cost of living, and continued worries about how kitchen appliances will be affected by tariffs have led many Americans to start researching which big-ticket items are made in the United States. That's because, if prices on imported goods continue to rise, buying kitchen appliances that are American-made can protect you from dramatic price increases. They also may offer some added confidence that the item has undergone more rigorous testing to conform to U.S. standards for safety and durability.
However, not all appliances that are manufactured or assembled in the U.S. are necessarily well-reviewed or even popular. If you plan on making a conscious effort to seek out American appliances in order to save money, remember to research the product carefully first. Read plenty of customer reviews and check trustworthy, unbiased sources for data on the product's safety, quality, performance, longevity, and energy efficiency. To put together this list of the three most-loved American-made appliances, customer reviews as well as data and rankings from the Yale Appliance Blog, Consumer Reports, and Energy Star were considered.
KitchenAid stand mixers
KitchenAid is consistently one of the most popular kitchen appliance brands in the United States. Its stand mixers have a reputation for being workhorses that can handle almost any task, and home chefs talk about using ones that have been passed down through their families for decades. KitchenAid manufactures 80% of its major appliances in the U.S. at its factories in Ohio, with its iconic stand mixers manufactured in Greenville. The KitchenAid website offers a helpful comparison chart that outlines the specifications for each different stand mixer model, and confirms that each one is designed, engineered, and assembled in the United States.
KitchenAid's stand mixers have 4.6 to 4.8 star rating on the KitchenAid website, and 4 to 4.8 star rating on Amazon. On the subReddit r/Baking, a post asking for advice on whether the KitchenAid stand mixer is worth the price was met with a resounding yes. One Redditor said, "Can't understand how I lived without it," and another wrote, "I have had my Kitchen Aid mixer for more than 29 years and love it." Seven stand mixers were tested by Consumer Reports and awarded scores ranging from 74 to 79, and they're consistently named among the best choice from a variety of websites and ratings services. The models range from $399.99 to $1,049.99, but if you're concerned about how pricey the mixers are, you might be better off buying this highly coveted kitchen appliance secondhand.
Sub-Zero refrigerators
Sub-Zero is a family-owned appliance company that was founded in Wisconsin in 1945. Its refrigerators have long been considered the gold standard in luxury appliances, and each one is manufactured in the company's factories in Arizona, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The company prides itself on putting each appliance through rigorous quality control testing to maintain its incredibly high standards for performance and durability. While its refrigerators come with a hefty price tag, many consider it worth it because they expect the appliance to last a lifetime. Sub-Zero fridges are consistently rated high by the Yale Appliance Blog, its Compact refrigerators were named most efficient of 2025 by Energy Star, and Consumer Reports named the brand one of the best built-in refrigerators of 2026 .
While the brand's website doesn't share reviews and its refrigerators are only sold at select retail appliance stores, you can find customer reviews across social media and blogs. On a post made to the subreddit r/Appliances, a Redditor asked, "what is so great about Subzero?" and received responses praising the refrigerators' longevity and performance. Despite the fact that models range from $8,120 to $21,845 customers consider it a worthy investment, saying that Sub-Zero fridges can actually save you money in the long run as most fridges last for 20 to 30 years or more. With other less expensive refrigerator brands dying within five to 10 years, the durability of Sub-Zero is a huge selling point.
Sub-Zero owners also highlight how easy it is to repair the fridge and replace parts. One Reddit, one said, "I have also managed to trouble shoot my two based entirely on YouTube videos ... they are simple, extremely easy to work on, decades of interchangeable parts ... They are designed to last."
Viking ranges
Viking produces a variety of kitchen appliances, including microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, grills, and refrigerators. But its ranges might be its most recognizable product. Manufactured in Greenwood, Mississippi and available in gas, induction, electric, and dual-fuel models, they offer commercial-grade features, powerful up to 23,000 BTU output, and versatile cooking and baking functions. The ranges are also highly customizable, and you can choose from 14 colors as well as stainless steel, white, gray, black, and onyx. The prices range from $4,779 to $33,199, with the brand's bestselling models as low as $5,299.
Yale Appliance Blog rated Viking ranges on par with Wolf brand ranges. Its ratings range from 4.3 stars to 5 stars on Best Buy's website, and customers highlight the appliances' design, performance, and durability. On r/Appliances, a Redditor asked if they should spend $500 on a used 2007 Viking range. One person responded, "I'd expect one of those to last a lifetime w/ minimal interrupts." Another said, "I spent over 10 years working on everything from Amana to Wolf and I'm not sure there's an oven out there that I'd rather have than this one I'm not sure there's an oven out there that I'd rather have than this one."
Though vintage Viking ranges are still highly coveted and well-reviewed, it is important to note that some say this American-made appliance brand isn't what it used to be. Customers have complained of quality control issues with newer models manufactured after Viking was acquired by Middleby Corporation, an Ohio company, in 2013.