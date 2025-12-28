Why Sub-Zero Fridges Can Actually Save You Money In The Long Run

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that the average lifespan of a refrigerator in the United States is 12 years. So if you get yourself a fridge that'll last you more than 20, you're almost doubling the time between when you'll have to make that big purchase again.

But what if you aren't planning to be in your house for 20 whole years? Well, get this. Some realtors say that having a Sub-Zero fridge in your home when you're trying to sell can actually increase the value of your home. It's such a high-quality appliance that buyers may be willing to pay a little extra knowing that their new home is going to come with one of the most expensive, reliable, and quality refrigerators on the market.

Of course, no brand is 100% perfect 100% of the time, and there are definitely mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator. But luckily, Sub-Zero's customer service is also second to none. On Reddit, satisfied buyers noted that "customer service is top notch" and that the company is "the best at parts and service." Another customer wrote on Facebook, "I love my Subzero. Produce definitely stays fresher and I just love the design. But the main reason is the service." The customers goes on to explain that the ice machine in their first fridge was faulty, sharing, "They came out [two times] to fix it and also let us pick a free small appliance for our trouble. Both fixes eventually failed so they then gave us a brand new fridge ... even the best brands can fail, it's how they are dealt with that is the differentiator."