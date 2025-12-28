Why Sub-Zero Fridges Can Actually Save You Money In The Long Run
Why is it such an ordeal to purchase a refrigerator these days? Well, they can come with very hefty price tags, and there are bajillions of options to choose from — we're only slightly exaggerating that number. Plus, it feels like a commitment. The appliance has a very important job: keep your food cold enough (and therefore safe enough) to consume. It's not an assignment that should be handed out lightly. But not all refrigerator brands are created equal. In fact, there's one that pretty consistently outshines the rest. They're expensive, but Sub-Zero fridges are worth it and can actually save you money in the long run.
Sub-Zero is one of the seven best refrigerator brands, according to reviews, and the lifespans of its products are a huge part of that reason. Yes, a Sub-Zero fridge can run you anywhere from $4,000 to $17,000. But, if you have the means, it's totally worth it to buy one. First, according to customers on Reddit, advanced features like internal air purifiers mean that your produce lasts longer, saving you money on groceries in the long run. There was also consensus that Sub-Zero fridges require very little in the way of repairs, costing pretty much nothing to maintain and lasting for a long time, often decades.
More evidence Sub-Zero fridges are worth it
The U.S. Department of Energy reports that the average lifespan of a refrigerator in the United States is 12 years. So if you get yourself a fridge that'll last you more than 20, you're almost doubling the time between when you'll have to make that big purchase again.
But what if you aren't planning to be in your house for 20 whole years? Well, get this. Some realtors say that having a Sub-Zero fridge in your home when you're trying to sell can actually increase the value of your home. It's such a high-quality appliance that buyers may be willing to pay a little extra knowing that their new home is going to come with one of the most expensive, reliable, and quality refrigerators on the market.
Of course, no brand is 100% perfect 100% of the time, and there are definitely mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator. But luckily, Sub-Zero's customer service is also second to none. On Reddit, satisfied buyers noted that "customer service is top notch" and that the company is "the best at parts and service." Another customer wrote on Facebook, "I love my Subzero. Produce definitely stays fresher and I just love the design. But the main reason is the service." The customers goes on to explain that the ice machine in their first fridge was faulty, sharing, "They came out [two times] to fix it and also let us pick a free small appliance for our trouble. Both fixes eventually failed so they then gave us a brand new fridge ... even the best brands can fail, it's how they are dealt with that is the differentiator."