How To Use Your Oven's Air Fryer Setting For Premium Results

If your oven has a built-in air fryer function, it is equipped with a powerful, high-speed convection fan as well as specialized heating elements. These work together to circulate hot air incredibly efficiently, so you can enjoy crispy food without relying on oil. Yet because your oven is so much larger than a countertop air fryer, the air has to circulate through a bigger space, and cooking will take longer. To achieve the best results, you may need to experiment with the settings and cooking times to figure out what works best.

First, understand when to use your air fryer versus the traditional oven setting. The air fryer setting is perfect for breaded foods, roasted vegetables, bacon, and skin-on poultry and fish. Next, plan on preheating the oven for longer than you would need to with a countertop air fryer – typically an extra five or 10 minutes, unless your oven has a 'no preheat' mode for the air fryer setting. You will also have to adjust the recommended cooking time on any air fryer recipes or food packaging because of your oven's larger size. Start with the higher temperature or higher cook time, and then check the food halfway through to see how it's progressing.

Using your oven as an air fryer can save you from purchasing a countertop appliance that critics think is overrated, and it also offers another important benefit. When you use a countertop air fryer, your food is close to the heating elements. This allows food to cook quickly, but also risks burning the tops or edges of food. When you use your oven instead, you won't run the risk of charring your food because it will be much further from the heating element.