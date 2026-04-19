How To Use Your Oven's Air Fryer Setting For Premium Results
If your oven has a built-in air fryer function, it is equipped with a powerful, high-speed convection fan as well as specialized heating elements. These work together to circulate hot air incredibly efficiently, so you can enjoy crispy food without relying on oil. Yet because your oven is so much larger than a countertop air fryer, the air has to circulate through a bigger space, and cooking will take longer. To achieve the best results, you may need to experiment with the settings and cooking times to figure out what works best.
First, understand when to use your air fryer versus the traditional oven setting. The air fryer setting is perfect for breaded foods, roasted vegetables, bacon, and skin-on poultry and fish. Next, plan on preheating the oven for longer than you would need to with a countertop air fryer – typically an extra five or 10 minutes, unless your oven has a 'no preheat' mode for the air fryer setting. You will also have to adjust the recommended cooking time on any air fryer recipes or food packaging because of your oven's larger size. Start with the higher temperature or higher cook time, and then check the food halfway through to see how it's progressing.
Using your oven as an air fryer can save you from purchasing a countertop appliance that critics think is overrated, and it also offers another important benefit. When you use a countertop air fryer, your food is close to the heating elements. This allows food to cook quickly, but also risks burning the tops or edges of food. When you use your oven instead, you won't run the risk of charring your food because it will be much further from the heating element.
Other tips for air frying in your oven
To get the most out of this cooking method, start by reading your oven manual for instructions on using the setting properly. You should also use the air fryer basket that came with your oven. A basket is the one item needed to transform your oven into a perfect air fryer because it allows for optimal air flow around all sides of the food you're cooking, which results in faster, more even cooking and perfectly crisped food.
If you can't find your oven's air fryer basket, you'll want to purchase a new one. The Gotham Steel baking pan with air fryer rack is inexpensive, easy to clean, large enough for use in an oven, and has great reviews on Amazon. The included baking sheet will catch any crumbs so that they don't burn on your oven floor. To further improve air flow, adjust your oven's racks. Place the basket on a rack in the middle of the oven, and the baking sheet on the lowest rack to catch crumbs and drips. If you preheat the oven with the empty basket inside, you may have better results.
Proper food prep is also important. When following your favorite air fryer recipes, cut food up into small, bite-sized pieces as that will improve air flow even more. Place the food in a single layer in your basket, spread out evenly across the surface. If you're air frying poultry or fish, lightly moisten the skin with olive oil so that it browns and crisps more evenly. You should also check your food about midway through the recommended cooking time and flip it over so that it crisps evenly on all sides.