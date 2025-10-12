Transform Your Convection Oven Into A Perfect Air Fryer With Just One Extra Item

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not an exaggeration to say that air fryers have transformed the way a lot of people cook. In contrast to the oil-heavy standard of traditional frying, air frying doesn't just add less fat; it is also an easier, less messy way to achieve perfectly crisp French fries and chicken wings. The combination of dry heat and blowing air rapidly browns almost anything you put in it, helping you recreate restaurant-quality fried food without gallons of grease.

But wait, doesn't dry heat and air flow sound like a convection oven? In fact, it does, as an air fryer is essentially just a small oven with a fan. If you want those air fryer results without buying and storing another piece of specialty kitchen equipment, you can get them in a convection oven by simply buying an air fryer rack instead.

Air fryers work by circulating hot air around your food, the same way it would be immersed in oil in a fryer. A convection oven can do the hot air, but you still need to make sure you are using a pan that simulates the effects of an air fryer basket. This way, both the tops and bottoms of your food get air exposure, ensuring they cook and crisp at the same rate. Thankfully, you can actually buy air fryer baskets from OPENICE and other affordable brands. They contain wire baskets that are elevated above trays to catch any drippings, giving you proper air fryer results in an oven.