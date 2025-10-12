Transform Your Convection Oven Into A Perfect Air Fryer With Just One Extra Item
It's not an exaggeration to say that air fryers have transformed the way a lot of people cook. In contrast to the oil-heavy standard of traditional frying, air frying doesn't just add less fat; it is also an easier, less messy way to achieve perfectly crisp French fries and chicken wings. The combination of dry heat and blowing air rapidly browns almost anything you put in it, helping you recreate restaurant-quality fried food without gallons of grease.
But wait, doesn't dry heat and air flow sound like a convection oven? In fact, it does, as an air fryer is essentially just a small oven with a fan. If you want those air fryer results without buying and storing another piece of specialty kitchen equipment, you can get them in a convection oven by simply buying an air fryer rack instead.
Air fryers work by circulating hot air around your food, the same way it would be immersed in oil in a fryer. A convection oven can do the hot air, but you still need to make sure you are using a pan that simulates the effects of an air fryer basket. This way, both the tops and bottoms of your food get air exposure, ensuring they cook and crisp at the same rate. Thankfully, you can actually buy air fryer baskets from OPENICE and other affordable brands. They contain wire baskets that are elevated above trays to catch any drippings, giving you proper air fryer results in an oven.
An oven air fryer basket is the only thing you need to air fry in your convection oven
Using an oven air fryer basket will work even better if your convection oven has an air fry setting. Responding to the popularity of air fryers, oven manufacturers have added an air fryer mode that uses existing convection fans to circulate the hot air at higher speeds, and works with the push of a button. If your oven has an air fryer mode, it doesn't even need to be preheated. Just put your food in the basket on the center rack of the oven and start cooking.
For recipes that call for a standard air fryer, you may need to add some time or increase the temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit to compensate for the larger space in the oven, but if you are following instructions for cooking in the oven, you can keep the temperature the same. You'll just end up with extra crispy results!
There are a few more steps you can take to improve one of the best uses of your convection oven. If your oven doesn't have an air fryer setting, make sure you preheat it early, as the larger size takes more time to heat up. In either mode, keep your food evenly spread out in the basket to ensure better air circulation. If you take those small precautions, you'll find that an oven with an air fryer basket can render an air fryer purchase completely superfluous.