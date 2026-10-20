8 Buc-Ee's Chocolate Candies To Buy And 6 To Avoid

For road trippers driving through Texas and other select spots in the Southeast, the Buc-ee's Beaver calls out like a particularly goofy siren. The mega gas station chain is packed with knickknacks, souvenirs, some of the juiciest brisket around, and an absurd number of car ride-friendly snacks. From many flavors of beef jerky to sausage on a stick, there's a little something for every type of craving. Luckily for the chocolate hounds like me, Buc-ee's has as many sweet options as it does savory in its crowded snack department.

I was able to find plenty of chocolate candies and snacks that bore the Buc-ee's beaver logo. As I sampled numerous chocolate-covered nuts, pretzels, cookies, and caramels, I took note of the assorted textures and tastes. I was looking for candies that put a spotlight on the rich chocolate flavor and enhanced it with complementary ingredients. I also sought out diverse textures and candies that matched crunchiness with creaminess and vice versa. Without further ado, here are the chocolate candies that are well worth the pit stop and the ones that can be left on the shelf.