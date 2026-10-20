8 Buc-Ee's Chocolate Candies To Buy And 6 To Avoid
For road trippers driving through Texas and other select spots in the Southeast, the Buc-ee's Beaver calls out like a particularly goofy siren. The mega gas station chain is packed with knickknacks, souvenirs, some of the juiciest brisket around, and an absurd number of car ride-friendly snacks. From many flavors of beef jerky to sausage on a stick, there's a little something for every type of craving. Luckily for the chocolate hounds like me, Buc-ee's has as many sweet options as it does savory in its crowded snack department.
I was able to find plenty of chocolate candies and snacks that bore the Buc-ee's beaver logo. As I sampled numerous chocolate-covered nuts, pretzels, cookies, and caramels, I took note of the assorted textures and tastes. I was looking for candies that put a spotlight on the rich chocolate flavor and enhanced it with complementary ingredients. I also sought out diverse textures and candies that matched crunchiness with creaminess and vice versa. Without further ado, here are the chocolate candies that are well worth the pit stop and the ones that can be left on the shelf.
Buy: Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Flavored Pretzels
As a sweet snacker, I've eaten many pretzel nuggets stuffed with peanut butter and pretzels coated in chocolate, but rarely have I gotten all three delicious flavors in one bite. Buc-ee's Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Flavored Pretzels seemed like a smart marriage of complementary tastes. My only concern was that the peanut butter aspect would seem artificial, as it was more of a candy coating than the real deal.
Of course, Buc-ee's has been making excellent Peanut Butter Fudge for a while, so I should have trusted the chain to be able to make a confection with rich nuance. The peanut butter drizzle was strong enough to stand up to the chocolate but still had enough sweetness to make it feel like a treat. Thanks to the pretzel component, each bite was well-salted, and it tied together the bittersweet dark chocolate and nutty peanut butter with a hint of savory flavor. All of these elements added up into a delicious snack that wouldn't last longer than an hour on one of my roadtrips.
Skip: Triple Chocolate Cookie Bites
I wanted so badly to like these Triple Chocolate Cookie Bites, as they seemed to be an exciting combination of my favorite movie theater snack, Buncha Crunch, and Oreos. These edible pebbles feature one layer of milk chocolate and one layer of white chocolate concealing a super crunchy chocolate cookie center. They promise both a superior texture and a decadent chocolate flavor. But alas, this treat only provides one of the two.
The crunch itself is satisfying and reminds me of the soft and brittle juxtaposition you find in milk chocolate-covered malt balls. But the main overall flavor is distinctly fake and reminds me of a heavily scented cookies and cream candle rather than a piece of candy. I don't think the chocolate exterior is to blame, as it is similar to the other innocuous chocolate coatings I tried throughout this taste test. Instead, the weird vanilla and cocoa wax flavor came from that crunchy cookie center. All in all, I couldn't wait to wash that off-putting aroma out of my mouth as soon as I could.
Buy: Milk and Dark Chocolate Caramels with Sea Salt
When I first looked at these two caramels, I was concerned that they would have more in common with a Milky Way bar than with a gourmet caramel from a confectionery shop. But, as was the case with the Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Flavored Pretzels, the finesse and quality of these sweets surprised me. Of course, I should have given Buc-ee's more credit — it even proclaims its high quality on the wrapper, noting that the candies were "crafted in small batches with fresh butter."
One taste proved this claim true. The caramel had a great chewy texture that was underlined by a deep flavor and buttery toffee notes. The sprinkle of sea salt was refreshing, as it cut through the sweetness easily. Both the dark and milk chocolate varieties were equally tasty, though the latter offered a more concentrated punch of sweetness. So, if you'd prefer to grab a smaller-sized chocolate treat, these diminutive, individually packaged chocolate-covered caramels are a nice option.
Skip: Milk Chocolate Buc-ee Bar
Considering that Buc-ee's dips almost every one of its sweet snacks in chocolate, it seems only natural that the Beaver would have its own chocolate bar line. Enter the Buc-ee Bar: a cocoa treat that comes stamped with Buc-ee's adorable likeness on eight separate squares. Unfortunately, no amount of cute marketing could mask the lackluster flavor of this chocolate.
The technical aspects of this chocolate bar were fine. The texture was smooth and creamy, and I didn't pick up on any off-putting or unpleasant flavors. But this overly sweet milk chocolate seems to have lost all of the rich complexities of true cocoa. I have the same problems with candy that I do with the dull sweetness of a Hershey's bar. It lacks nuance and feels more like a chocolate-flavored confection than a true chocolate bar.
Buy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Buc-ee's Overbite
Of all the treats on this roundup, the Buc-ee's OverBite is perhaps the most overwhelming one. It proudly proclaims to have "¼ pound of goodness" – as in, a quarter pound of chocolate. This hockey puck-shaped candy bar is always in danger of making the casual chocolate lover sick with its excess. But when the flavor is as well-balanced as the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter one is, you'll find that 4 ounces isn't nearly enough.
It was a welcome change to the cloying sweetness of the brand's milk chocolate treats. The thick coating of dark chocolate perfectly complemented the bold peanut butter center. Speaking of the nutty filling, the peanut butter had a nice level of salt and creaminess — a serious step up from the chalky interior of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. If you're ready to graduate to a heftier, more adult chocolate and peanut butter treat, this particular OverBite will more than fit the bill.
Skip: Dark Chocolate-Covered Beaver Nuggets
I know that Beaver Nuggets have a rather serious fandom, so I put these Dark Chocolate-Covered Beaver Nuggets in my thumbs-down column with a serious sense of unease. While I think the traditional Buc-ee's Beaver Bites are an iconic snack worthy of the fanfare, something happens to these sweet and savory corn puffs when they're dipped in chocolate, and I don't think any of that change is appetizing.
First, the thick chocolate coating seems to muffle and dilute the satisfying crunch you'd normally get with the Beaver Nuggets. Second, the delicate corn sweetness is overshadowed by the intense dark chocolate notes. The crunch and flavor make up most of the Beaver Nuggets' charm, so I can't imagine what fans would enjoy about this chocolate-dipped version. Perhaps the milk chocolate coated option is better at complementing the corn puff taste than the dark. But for now, I suggest you stick to the regular, chocolate-free Beaver Nuggets for the best flavor.
Buy: Milk Chocolate-Chocolate Truffle Buc-ee's OverBite
If the Chocolate and Peanut Butter OverBite piqued your interest, this one will capture your heart. There are five different OverBite varieties featuring various fillings like caramel, cookies and cream, and peanut butter. They each have their pros and cons, but the Milk Chocolate-Chocolate Truffle is a standout among the lineup.
The first thing I noticed was how well the two chocolate textures worked together. The exterior was thick and solid, but it gave way to a pleasantly fudgy filling that was smooth and creamy without being gooey. The balanced flavor was even more impressive. While the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter OverBite offered a more mature combination of salty peanut butter and rich dark chocolate, this truffle option is more for chocolate lovers who like their candy taken to toothachingly sweet levels.
Unlike the Cookies and Cream OverBite that I tried for a Buc-ee's dessert ranking, I found this option to offer plenty of sweet cocoa flavor without tipping over into cloying territory. Before I even noticed what I was doing, I'd polished off this quarter pound of chocolate without batting an eye.
Skip: Dark Chocolate Buc-ee Bar
Some Buc-ee Bars come studded with almonds or crispy rice, but I decided to stick with the classic milk and dark chocolate options for this review. Though the Milk Chocolate Buc-ee Bar hadn't amounted to much, I had higher hopes for the dark chocolate version. Typically, dark chocolate has a higher cocoa content, which usually gives the bar a much more sophisticated flavor profile, punctuated by bitter, fruity notes.
This was not an inedible or gross product by any stretch, but it was still quite disappointing. Much like the milk chocolate version, the Dark Chocolate Buc-ee Bar lacked significant complexity. Instead of offering some bittersweet nuance, it tasted like a more muted, less sweet take on the milk chocolate. While I appreciated that it didn't make my teeth ache, I couldn't quite see why anyone would go out of their way to buy this particular candy over the many superior options mere feet away.
Buy: Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
Chocolate-covered espresso beans are an acquired taste. The bitterness of the espresso bean can underline the existing bitterness in the chocolate and give it a harsh aftertaste. Plus, not everyone likes the gritty texture that comes from munching down on a whole coffee bean, even if it is enrobed in chocolate. However, there are a lot of reasons to recommend Buc-ee's Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans.
First off, these have a very thick and luxurious coating. The dark chocolate is twice as thick as the espresso bean. This is also an occasion where the mildness of the dark chocolate works in its favor. Since the Buc-ee's dark chocolate lacks the characteristic bitterness and has a muted sweetness, the espresso bean's intensity can shine. The 2-ounce packet offers the perfect amount of crunch, sweetness, and aromatic coffee essence.
Buy: Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers
After having a disappointing experience with both the milk and dark chocolate Buc-ee Bars, I didn't have very high hopes for the Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers. They feature a creamy hazelnut filling and sweet cookie center, making them feel like a Ferrero Rocher truffle wrapped in the goofy Buc-ee's Beaver packaging. Still, I couldn't imagine they would offer enough Nutella-coded goodness to keep me from reaching for the real thing.
I have to give top marks to this Buc-ee's confection for creating a genuine twist on a classic formula. Though all the flavor beats are the same, the coin-like shape and single wafer layer add exciting new and contrasting textures. I also found the proportions to be on the generous side, with a thick hazelnut filling that brought the nutty taste in full force. All in all, I was thankful that there were at least two chocolate wafers per package because one was simply not enough.
Skip: Milk Chocolate Waffle Cones
When I first stumbled across these Milk Chocolate Waffle Cones, I immediately thought of Trader Joe's chocolate-filled Hold The Cone Tips. I find the latter to be a ridiculously delicious treat and hoped that Buc-ee's would taste similar and be something I could find on my next road trip.
I have an initial gripe about how few cones you get per bag. I think I got maybe six or seven baby cones in my entire bag, a disappointing yield if there ever was one. That could have been forgiven if they tasted even remotely good. As is, they had a bland waffle case paired with an overly sweet milk chocolate center. I didn't quite care for the doubling-up of hard textures either, as the crunchy cone gave way to an equally hard chocolate heart. It would have been better served by a fudgy, smooth filling.
Buy: Milk Chocolate Coconut Almonds
Chocolate, coconut, and nutty almond seem like a no-brainer combination that would satisfy many a sweet tooth. After all, it's proven to be a very successful flavor profile of Almond Joy, one of the best candy bars on the market, according to our taster. My main concern with these Milk Chocolate Coconut Almonds is what I always worry about when coconut is a dominant flavor component: an artificial, suntan lotion-like aftertaste.
While these certainly pack an aromatic coconut punch, they did not, luckily, slip into the soapy perfume territory. I credit part of their success to their generous coating of milk chocolate, which worked wonders in taming the tropical richness of the coconut. The almonds were nicely crunchy, although their flavor was a bit too subtle to stand up to the more dominant coconut and cocoa notes. Even with the understated almond note, these offer enough sweet tropical joy for me to recommend them as a roadtrip snack.
Buy: Milk Chocolate Almonds
As good as the Milk Chocolate Coconut Almonds were, I'll be the first to admit that coconut is a divisive flavor in sweets. If that's the case for you, don't despair. Just opt for the simpler pleasures that you can get from Buc-ee's Milk Chocolate Almonds.
They're identical to the former treat in every regard but one (ahem, the coconut flavor). The chocolate-covered almonds offer a delicious one-two punch of almond crunch and soft chocolate. Since the coconut flavor was absent, the almond was given more time in the limelight. While not everyone enjoys the intense crunch of almonds, the thickness of the chocolate coating helps soften the blow a bit, making these perfect for people who are on the fence about almonds. I also appreciated the 2-ounce package size, as it's a perfect portion for noshing on the road.
Skip: Dark Chocolate-Covered Cashews
As a general rule, I think Buc-ee's offers some of the best candied, chocolate-covered, and roasted nuts you can find at a store, gas station or otherwise. I was particularly excited to try this variety because I feel like cashews are vastly neglected in favor of their more conventionally attractive brethren, like almonds, pecans, and pistachios. I also thought that a generous coating of dark chocolate would perfectly complement the buttery richness of the cashews.
While I won't go so far as to call these inedible, they were devastatingly boring for the eye-watering price I paid for them. I've already noted that Buc-ee's dark chocolate is mild, if not outright bland. So when it's paired with a nut that's completely unsalted, you're looking at a chunky treat that hints at flavor rather than actually possessing it. Buc-ee's has many better, richer chocolate-covered nuts on offer.
Methodology
I purchased a wide range of chocolate treats at Buc-ee's, including both dark and milk chocolate. I didn't include white chocolate options for one simple reason: white chocolate is not real chocolate, but rather a confection. If a product had both milk and dark chocolate versions, I tried to sample both to see whether they brought vastly different flavors to the table or if they were comparable.
In terms of texture, I wanted to highlight items that offered some delightful contrast, like soft chocolates that had crunchy centers or firm chocolate shells that gave way to creamy fillings. In terms of taste, a balanced level of salt was always appreciated and noted, especially in cases where the very sweet chocolate had no other flavors to counteract it. As for value, I noted if a price felt inflated in regard to quality and if there was a disappointing number of treats per package.