20 Buc-Ee's Desserts, Ranked From Worst To Best
Like an oasis in the middle of the desert, Buc-ee's has long called to weary travelers as the perfect place to stop, shop, and fuel up. Of course, that sells Buc-ee's way short. Think of it as the Disney World of gas stations. Buc-ee's offers an abundance of knick-knacks, merch, fresh barbecue, and delectable snacks that get the average visitor more excited for the pitstop than the destination. Heck, they even have an adorable anthropomorphic beaver mascot that kids adore.
With all that Buc-ee's has going for it, the first-time visitor can be easily overwhelmed with the food choices. This is particularly true when it comes to sweets. Buc-ee's desserts are underrated to begin with, as much of the fanfare goes to the iconic barbecue brisket and savory snacks like the beloved Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets. How do you know what item to snag to satisfy your sweet tooth? And which treats can be enjoyed on the road? I headed to my local Buc-ee's in St. Augustine, Florida, and tried some of its most popular desserts in order to rank them from worst to best based on their flavor, texture, and value.
20. Pecan Pralines
Ah, the pecan pralines. Or the cavity pucks, as I not-so-affectionately nicknamed them. I wanted to love these, as there's hardly a praline in existence that I don't like. As a Texas-born chain, Buc-ee's should know how to turn out a proper Southern pecan praline, but these were missing a crucial ingredient: salt.
Without that touch of savory oomph, every bite of this praline dissolved into a bland puddle of sugar accented only slightly by nutty pecan pieces. One of the benefits of their mind-numbing sugar level is that they make for a pretty sturdy confection. They are easy to eat with one hand and only crumble a bit, but they make your teeth ache and will leave you completely unsatisfied. For those reasons, the pralines took bottom billing of my ranking.
19. Lemon Bar
Here's another Southern classic done dirty by Buc-ee's. At its best, a lemon bar can work as both a tart palate cleanser and sweet finish to a meal. Unfortunately, this lemon bar would be a seriously disappointing end to any dinner.
Much of what sinks this baked good is the crust, which had a pale, pasty appearance, gummy texture, and borderline raw flavor. The lemon filling wasn't bad, but with the chalky base, I still couldn't enjoy more than a bite or two. The heavy dusting of confectioners' sugar also works like crime scene fingerprint powder all over your car. It's a sticky dish meant for knife and fork — not a road trip.
18. Pecan Bar
This pecan pie in slab form looked very appetizing with its thick, golden crust and pecan-laden topping. However, these looks were deceiving. Like the praline ranked below it, this lacks salt, which would have brought out the nuanced flavors of the nuts, treacly filling, and shortbread-style crust. It's not inedible, but it felt and tasted like I was chewing on a sugar cube.
I'm coming down particularly hard on this treat because Buc-ee's has many other pecan desserts that put this one to serious shame. As it is, these bars feel like a serious waste of pecans, butter, and sugar. On the upside, this is a fairly solid slab of pie that's easy to eat with one hand; you won't have to worry about oozing filling, only the odd shortbread-like crumb.
17. Salted Caramel Rice Crispy Treat
The kid in me was pretty jazzed about trying this chocolate and caramel-veined Rice Crispy Treat. Indeed, this feels like the kind of dessert only a juvenile could love. It's so weighed down by the rich sugary mix-ins that you can't enjoy its crunch, and the many saccharine flavors are at war with each other. Even though everything is physically stuck together, the elements do not mesh.
To add insult to injury, this was another treat that made my teeth ache. Though the rice crispy element made it slightly more enjoyable than the lower-ranked heavier treats, it still couldn't rank higher. On a road-worthiness positive note, as this treat is glued together by marshmallow cement, so you won't have to deal with any crumbs. Still, if you discard that plastic wrapping before eating, that caramel drizzle will definitely become like sticky tar on your steering wheel.
16. Key Lime Pie Pudding
Key lime pie is like the punchier cousin of lemon meringue pie. It packs more tang than other citrus-based desserts. At Buc-ee's, this pie cup version was hard to miss, thanks to its electric color. Surprisingly, this didn't exactly pack the key lime zing I was hoping for.
Aside from the neon-green hue, it was hard to distinguish the nuances of the key lime flavor. While it isn't an unpleasant dessert, it's completely unmemorable, so it languishes in the bottom quarter of my ranking. It's not really a roadtrip snack, either. Unless you're like my '90s parents who believe it's okay to drive with your knees on the interstate, pudding should be eaten in a stationary car.
15. Chewy Praline Fudge
Buc-ee's fudge has its own devoted following thanks in no small part to the fact that it's made in-house daily. There are dozens of fudge flavors to choose, including everything from traditional chocolate to the more theatrical Rocky Road. I went with the chewy praline fudge as it featured all the things I find delicious in a confection, primarily nuts and caramel. And this fudge truly had the potential to be a spectacular treat if not for one problem: It lacked salt.
It was the missing link that plagued many of the Buc-ee's desserts I tried, and it betrayed none more severely than the fudge. It was chewy and supremely sweet, so there wasn't anything to cut through the mind-numbing amount of sugar. I was able to add my own salt, which helped it rank a little higher, but it still fell well short of the others on this list. As for travel worthiness, while you can eat this with one hand, that hand will become a Jackson Pollock painting of webbed caramel.
14. Banana Pudding
As a Southerner, I really expected more from this banana pudding. I knew it wasn't a dessert you could eat on the go — if it requires a utensil for shoveling, you shouldn't eat it on the move — but it might still be worth the pitstop. That just wasn't the case here.
Maybe it needed more whipped cream or maybe it needed more vanilla wafers. I don't know what exactly was missing, but it fell seriously short of the standard. This bland pudding is a beige aesthetic in dessert form. It's a classic look, but it'll make you wish you'd invested in something with a little more personality. With that, this forgettable dessert fell to the bottom half of my list, besting sugar bombs like the fudge and pralines, but not much else.
13. Double Fudge Brownie
Introducing the perfectly mid dessert: Buc-ee's Double Fudge Brownie. I've had many brownies in my lifetime, from Target's next-level Favorite Day brownies to the abysmal old-tasting and crumbly Chick-fil-A brownie, and this one fell smack dab in the middle. On the positive side, it had a well-balanced sweetness, a hint of espresso, and a genuinely fudgy texture. It's also a fairly compact brownie that yields minimal crumbs while eating and driving.
However, it didn't exactly taste fresh, the crust had a slightly dried-out texture, and I could have done with some actual chocolate chips in the mix. After all, "double" was in the title. It's not bad, nor is it great. It fell closer to the middle of the pack, beating out the blander banana pudding.
12. Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
Though the true origin of the whoopie pie is disputed, most dessert lovers agree it's a national treasure. Buc-ee's offers several whoopie pie flavors, but I went with the classic Southern red velvet cake. I was pleased to see that this very rich offering was cut with a tangy cream cheese filling.
Filling aside, the red velvet base is a bit of a letdown. If I really focused, I could just barely taste those hints of cocoa and buttermilk that make the red velvet flavor so unique. If it had nailed its soft cake bookends, it would have ranked higher. As is, the whoopie pie doesn't crack the top ten. It's a mediocre road snack as well. Though this is a certified one-hander, the generous amount of filling has a tendency to overflow while you eat it, and the moist crumb will definitely stick to your fingers.
11. Chocolate Chip Cookie
This cookie suffers from the same problem as the Double Fudge Brownie. It's a good, if not boring, dessert. The chocolate was bittersweet and kept the cookie from being too decadent, and the texture was soft and chewy without being underbaked. Its solid texture makes it a great handheld treat, resulting in few crumbs and little residue.
It's better than most store-bought chocolate chip cookies, but it couldn't hold up to the chocolate-laden ones you could snag at a traditional bakery. If you're craving a chocolate chip cookie, this one will satisfy, but if you like a bit of diversity, check out the higher-ranked options.
10. Candied Pecans
Like the brisket and the fudge, Buc-ee's has a rather famed hot candied nut section, with glazed cashews, pecans, and almonds stacked and served in little paper cones. Naturally, I went for the pecans. These nuts are a perfect example of why Buc-ee's is such a treasured institution. Where else can you grab a hot bag of freshly glazed pecans and then take that delicious show on the road?
As far as candied nuts go, these are very well-balanced and offer sweet, spicy, and salty flavors. The one reason they stayed in the middle of the pack was because they can get stuck in your teeth. And that can drive anyone nuts — pun intended. Speaking of driving, these are easy to share, easy to eat, and as accessible as a bag of chips. One point is taken off for their "hot" label; these are best eaten while they're warm.
9. Chocolate Cream Pie Cup
This will definitely appeal to the former kid who loved dirt pudding, as it basically features the retro dessert's formula of crushed chocolate cookies, whipped cream, and pudding. Yes, this Chocolate Cream Pie Cup definitely channels more layered trifle rather than French silk pie, but that doesn't make it any less tasty.
This nostalgic charm and juvenile richness are also the dessert's downfall. It's nice and creamy, but it's hardly an original or nuanced item. There are better options to be had. Plus, the cream pie cup can't be enjoyed in anything other than a stationary vehicle.
8. Buc-ee's OverBite Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream
If you're the kind of roadtripper that prefers a candy bar for dessert, consider grabbing one of Buc-ee's OverBites. I snagged the Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream version (think of thick chocolate encasing an Oreo frosting), but the peanut butter-filled OverBite is another favorite.
It weighs ¼ pound and beats any mainstream candy bar you can find at any other gas station. Plus, just like a candy bar, this chocolate confection is an easy treat to enjoy on the go. My only critique is that it may be too rich and sweet for some, and treats that offered a better balance of sweetness and saltiness ranked above it.
7. Mini Sweet & Salty Cookies
I'd seen this little tub of cookies called out several times by fans as a hidden gem at Buc-ee's and I was glad to see it proved true. I can't exactly put my finger on what overall flavor these cookies offer. Caramel? Chocolate chip without the chips? Understated snickerdoodle? Regardless, they were indeed sweet and salty and crunchy, but not brittle.
Like popcorn or potato chips, these are easy to eat on the road. Maybe a little too easy to eat. Their flavor invites you to eat one after another with very little thought. They take seventh place for their sheer sweet snackability, but there are still a few better treats to choose from.
6. Pecan Log
I did not have high expectations for this throwback candy log. It's essentially a pecan-coated divinity roll (a classic Southern confection made of corn syrup, sugar, and whipped egg whites) and appears to be something that your grandma would remember fondly. In this case, granny was definitely on to something.
Sweet without being cloying, chewy without going sticky, the pecan log walks a fine line of texture and taste. The pecans act as the perfectly textural and nutty complement to the soft candy interior. It's so simple, but supremely satisfying to eat. This simplicity makes for easy eating as well; you'll lose a few pecan bits during the drive, but it holds together pretty nicely otherwise. Still, its old school charm won't appeal to everyone, so it didn't quite crack my top five.
5. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites
This was a true sleeper hit. I wasn't the kid who loved to eat raw cookie dough straight from the fridge, but this little treat showed me what I was missing out on. They taste just like the unbaked form of everyone's favorite cookie, complete with brown sugar, butter, and what tasted like bittersweet chocolate flavors. The pieces were perfectly portioned, as they are too rich to eat bigger pieces of.
Is it the most original dessert on this list? No. But it gave me just what I wanted in the perfect size. Plus, you can pop these into your mouth easily enough while driving; just keep in mind this chilled treat should be eaten sooner rather than later. For that, it gets a spot in the top five.
4. Peanut Butter Cookie
A good peanut butter cookie is hard to find — maybe that's why this one from Buc-ee's is such a pleasant surprise. It boasts both peanut pieces and peanut butter chips, and I appreciate the lovely balance of salty and sweet in this chewy cookie.
The peanut flavor was front and center, but it was still perfectly soft, sidestepping that dry texture some peanut butter cookies are subject to. As an added bonus, this cookie doesn't crumble under pressure, so I was able to enjoy it on the drive home. It may not be as decadent as my top three picks, but it's still a cookie I'll be craving on every road trip.
3. Sugar Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich
This is as good of an ice cream sandwich as I've ever had. Full stop. The combination of salted caramel ice cream and thick, buttery sugar cookies is one I will be craving every time I see that bucktoothed beaver in my rearview mirror. I could bite into it as soon as I pulled it from the freezer, and the ice cream was not as hard as a rock. That doesn't necessarily make it a good roadtrip treat, though. Unless you're a speed eater who doesn't suffer from brain freeze, you won't be able to enjoy this sandwich before its ice cream interior begins to melt all over the place.
The caramel was pronounced in both the ice cream and the golden sugar cookie, while the hint of salt made everything pop. If you're an ice cream fan, this may be the dessert for you. Still, two other options won out for ease of eating.
2. Coconut Cream Pie Cup
Where the Banana Pudding fails, the Coconut Cream Pie Cup triumphs. The toasted coconut flavor is rich and bold without veering into the faux coconut flavor reminiscent of a scented candle, while the crunchy cookie crumbles and shredded coconut bits added a lovely textural dimension.
This is easily the most comforting dessert I tried from Buc-ee's, but I still wouldn't dare to drive while eating this pie cup. For that reason, there's still one more treat that takes top points for both flavor and roadtrip-friendliness.
1. Small Batch Pecan Trio
As the most expensive item on this list, I expected nothing less than excellence from this Small Batch Pecan Trio. And boy, did Buc-ee's deliver. Each variety of pecan is a stand-alone stunner. You can really taste the rich honey flavor in the glazed pecans, and the white- and milk chocolate-covered nuts offer both an incredible taste and perfectly fudgy texture.
As long as you don't leave these babies in a hot car, this bag leads to some of the best no-fuss driving while snacking on this list. Beyond being a delectable road dessert, this also travels well as a gourmet gift for family — if you can bear sharing it, that is.
Methodology
For selection, I went with the broadest range of dessert items, occasionally picking one specific, popular flavor (like for the fudge and whoopie pie) to represent the larger category as a whole. I did not select breakfast baked goods, like the beloved Paddle Tail and muffins, in order to keep the focus on desserts.
Each dessert was assessed for how well the various flavors meshed, whether the sweetness was balanced by a complementary level of salt, and whether could really be enjoyed to completion without giving you a toothache. I also considered whether it delivered on its title or theme (like, did it taste like a true red velvet cake or qualify as a proper praline?). Finally, I also looked at how each dessert worked as a treat you can enjoy on the road. As Buc-ee's is a gas station first and foremost, many shoppers are stopping by while on a road trip, so I think it's worth mentioning whether something can be enjoyed during the drive.