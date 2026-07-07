20 Buc-Ee's Desserts, Ranked From Worst To Best

Like an oasis in the middle of the desert, Buc-ee's has long called to weary travelers as the perfect place to stop, shop, and fuel up. Of course, that sells Buc-ee's way short. Think of it as the Disney World of gas stations. Buc-ee's offers an abundance of knick-knacks, merch, fresh barbecue, and delectable snacks that get the average visitor more excited for the pitstop than the destination. Heck, they even have an adorable anthropomorphic beaver mascot that kids adore.

With all that Buc-ee's has going for it, the first-time visitor can be easily overwhelmed with the food choices. This is particularly true when it comes to sweets. Buc-ee's desserts are underrated to begin with, as much of the fanfare goes to the iconic barbecue brisket and savory snacks like the beloved Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets. How do you know what item to snag to satisfy your sweet tooth? And which treats can be enjoyed on the road? I headed to my local Buc-ee's in St. Augustine, Florida, and tried some of its most popular desserts in order to rank them from worst to best based on their flavor, texture, and value.