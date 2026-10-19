7 Frequent Complaints Customers Make About Del Taco

One of the biggest gripes from Del Taco fans? It is prone to taking away their favorite items. In 2024, fans discovered a big menu shake-up, removing several popular choices, including the Bun Taco (which was basically taco filling in a bun), Mini Shakes, and Breakfast Toasted Wraps. "What in the world are they thinking?" asked one Redditor in the r/DelTaco subreddit at the time, before calling the decision "idiotic."

Fortunately for fans, in the spring of 2026, Yadav Enterprises — which acquired Del Taco from Jack in the Box at the end of 2025 — started bringing some beloved menu items back. The popular Jack'd Up range (including our taste tester's favorite veggie burrito) made a return, alongside the previously discontinued classic burritos. But not everything is back. There is still no sign of the Bun Taco or Breakfast Toasted Wraps, and fans are still mourning other previously scrapped items like the Epic Scrambler Burrito, the Double Del Bacon Cheeseburger, and some of the El Big Boxes.

However, it's not all bad news. It is actually possible to still order some of these items; they're just no longer listed on the official menu. For example, if you want the Epic Scrambler, one customer says in r/DelTaco: "Just ask for a burrito on the big tortilla, extra egg, extra cheese, add hash browns, pico, and bacon." They added, "It's a little extra but tastes the same."