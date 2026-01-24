The Absolute Worst Del Taco Item Is A Flop Of A Dessert

Long live regional fast food chains. Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime Del Taco fans. We even named the chain as one of five fast food restaurants that foodies should try when visiting the U.S. for the first time. Still, even winners have to lose sometimes. Del Taco went bankrupt trying to keep up with Taco Bell, and today, we're cautioning foodies against another miss for the chain: Skip the caramel cheesecake bites. In our ranking of 19 popular menu items from Del Taco, the chain's caramel cheesecake bites fell to the bottom of the heap.

Unlike Taco Bell's cinnamon twists, which are light and airy, Del Taco's caramel cheesecake bites arrive significantly heavier, like mini deep-fried chimichangas. As we mentioned in our review, these hot, bite-sized treats "look like an egg roll from the outside, which is fine." Although more importantly, surpassing the advertised cheesecake, this dessert delivers "just mouthfuls of crisp breading," with any filling therein distributed unevenly or (as was our experience) stuffed into one end of the log: "This dessert is mainly the crispy roll with a nominal amount of tangy cheesecake filling and even less caramel."

We aren't alone on this "mid" take, either. A YouTube foodie review gives Del Taco's caramel cheesecake bites a positive, if skeptical, assessment. Taking a bite, the poster remarks, "Actually not too bad [...] I can dig it," but points out the bites' ambiguous shell: "I don't even know what this is wrapped in. Tortilla? Breading?"