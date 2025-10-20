5 Fast Food Restaurants You Should Try When Visiting The US For The First Time
No matter where you are around the world, looking for a quick bite at a reasonable price is a universal experience. With so many American fast food restaurants gradually expanding into international locations, many chains still don't have a global presence. If you're planning to visit the U.S. in the near future, note the must-see fast food franchises you don't have back home. Depending on what part of the country you'll be visiting, you might not find all of these regional fast food chains across the country. Seeking out such greats as In-N-Out Burger, Del Taco, Culver's, Portillo's, and Zippy's is well worth the journey.
There's something about fast food restaurants that gives you a unique sense of your surroundings. Certain areas in the U.S. may favor burgers or chili, while other spots might be more flush with chicken restaurants or hot dog stands. Though some restaurants are specific to one coast or the other, you might find a few favorites with enough of a cult following that dot the opposite side of the country.
One thing to remember about fast food tourism is to keep an open mind. As the meals offered are a streamlined version of fully-fledged dishes, there's a chance they will not look or taste exactly as you might imagine based on a menu picture or preconceived notion. Talk to locals to get a good idea of the most popular items and make your order based on that. Keep that spirit of adventure at the forefront!
In-N-Out Burger
Founded in 1948, In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast institution. You can still order just about anything from the original menu with the addition of a few specialty items from the restaurant's "not so secret menu." The Double-Double, a hamburger made with double the meat and cheese, was introduced in the early 1960s, as well as an "Animal Style" option, which offers a burger patty cooked in mustard and slathered with extra sauce. Though In-N-Out is well-known for burgers and fries, shakes were added to the menu in 1975 to allow options for sweet treats.
For years, it was long known as a specifically California-based chain; however, in 1992, In-N-Out opened its 80th restaurant and first out-of-state location. Making its mark on Las Vegas, Nevada, this was a sign of more expansion to come. By the year 2000, In-N-Out opened its first Arizona location and, in 2008, made its way up to Utah. As of 2025, the fast food restaurant now occupies the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and even Idaho.
This gives you a few options to find a location near where you'll be visiting. As far as what to order, the simplified menu offers just three different combos between a Double-Double, cheeseburger, and hamburger, each of which comes with your choice of a drink and fries. For those curious to check out some secret menu items, a Neapolitan shake — that is, vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — is a great way to complement your burger and fries.
Del Taco
Following Taco Bell's debut by more than a decade, Del Taco rivals the fast food restaurant with similar offerings inspired by Mexican cuisine but sans the same worldwide reach. Like Taco Bell and In-N-Out, Del Taco also originated in California, first opening in 1964. Its food items included tacos, tostadas, and fries for a mere $0.19 apiece and $0.24 cheeseburgers. Del Taco's expansion across the United States has spread to a myriad of different locations, giving you plenty of opportunities to sample from its selection of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, burgers, and more.
As of January 2025, there are nearly 600 Del Taco restaurants spread across the U.S., covering 17 individual states. Like its reach across the United States, so too has its menu expanded to include a variety of different fast food options. In addition to regular burritos, Del Taco offers a selection of "Epic Burritos," which are larger and filled with more ingredients, including versions with grilled chicken, carne asada steak, or beef and beans. For visitors new to Del Taco and seeking vegetarian-friendly foods, you will find such items as an over half-pound 8-layer veggie burrito.
The best value for your money will be Del Taco's combo meals, which will let you try different foods alongside its famous crinkle-cut fries and choice of drink. If you happen upon a Del Taco location on a Tuesday or Thursday, be sure to make the most of its "Taco Night" deals. Save room for churros or cheesecake bites for dessert.
Culver's
Culver's is definitely worth a visit when you're in the United States. Hailing from Sauk City, Wisconsin, where it first opened in 1984, there is an obvious focus on dairy in Culver's fast food offerings. As of January 2025, there are over 1,000 Culver's locations in the U.S., across 26 different states. The highest concentration of restaurants is in Wisconsin and the surrounding Midwestern areas, and this fast food giant has yet to reach the West Coast.
With so many Culver's burgers to choose from, it's important to choose a thoughtful side dish to accompany your selection. There are few fast food restaurants in the United States or elsewhere that would offer steamed broccoli or a garden salad as a side dish, making these options a unique rarity if you'd like to include some vegetable components in your meal. Of course, it really isn't a trip to Culver's unless you've sampled its famed Wisconsin cheese curds or spicy jalapeño cheese curds.
When it comes to dessert, Culver's has just about cornered the market on sought-after frozen custard offerings. With a name like "Concrete Mixer," it's hard to resist the call of a thick, delicious, dairy treat. You get your choice between vanilla and chocolate custard with a variety of different mix-in options ranging from fruit to candy to cake pieces. Go all-out on this dairy-filled fast food restaurant — and be sure to take some Lactaid along, should you need it for a first visit.
Portillo's
Portillo's is a Midwestern staple that boasts "unrivaled Chicago street food since 1963." First called "The Dog House" when the original stand opened in Villa Park, Illinois, the fast food restaurant chain helped popularize Chicago's iconic hot dog style. It is known for a variety of Chicago-style offerings, including hot dogs, burgers, ribs, Italian beef and sausage sandwiches, and a number of delicious pasta dishes.
As of July 2025, there are nearly 100 Portillo's restaurants in the United States, covering a total of 10 states. Though its locations are predominantly concentrated in Illinois and surrounding areas, the restaurant reaches as far as Texas, Arizona, and even a couple locations in California. Though this one might be a more difficult restaurant to reach depending on where in the U.S. you're headed, it's certainly worth an adventure to sample its numerous and unique menu items.
For a first-time visit, a hot dog and Italian beef sandwich are imperative. You can choose between Portillo's "Famous Five" combo meals, which offer an entrée accompanied by a drink and a side of fries or onion rings. It's certainly worth saving room for dessert too, as Portillo's chocolate cake shakes are the stuff of legend. An entire slice of its chocolate cake is blended into a mouthwatering milkshake that's rich in decadent goodness. If you find yourself near a Portillo's location on your next visit to the U.S., you must stop in for a bite.
Zippy's
A taste of the islands that can only be found in Hawaii and Nevada (so far), Zippy's is definitely one of the more obscure options on this list with only 24 locations in the U.S. With that said, if given the opportunity for a visit, it's certainly worthwhile. Known as "Hawaii's diner of choice" since it opened in 1966, this fast food chain is famous for its Hawaiian comfort food. Additionally, Zippy's serves a delightful array of dishes that span across cuisines, including Japanese, Filipino, and Korean food.
If this is your first visit to the restaurant, be sure to bring a big appetite. One can't-miss item is Zippy's chili, which is served in a number of different dishes. You can get a bowl of chili on its own, served with rice, or on top of spaghetti, just to name a few options. It's also wise to order a side of cornbread to complement the chili.
As far as other requisite foods to sample, Zippy's daily plates and specials also offer a wide variety of fun foods to try. The loco moco makes a fantastic breakfast, featuring a cooked burger patty served over rice and smothered with gravy, topped by a pair of eggs, and accompanied by a side of macaroni salad. Make sure to try the Korean fried chicken, Portuguese bean soup, and Hawaiian-style ramen known as saimin. For dessert, Zippy's malasadas and haupia cakes can't be beat.