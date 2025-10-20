5 Fast Food Restaurants You Should Try When Visiting The US For The First Time

No matter where you are around the world, looking for a quick bite at a reasonable price is a universal experience. With so many American fast food restaurants gradually expanding into international locations, many chains still don't have a global presence. If you're planning to visit the U.S. in the near future, note the must-see fast food franchises you don't have back home. Depending on what part of the country you'll be visiting, you might not find all of these regional fast food chains across the country. Seeking out such greats as In-N-Out Burger, Del Taco, Culver's, Portillo's, and Zippy's is well worth the journey.

There's something about fast food restaurants that gives you a unique sense of your surroundings. Certain areas in the U.S. may favor burgers or chili, while other spots might be more flush with chicken restaurants or hot dog stands. Though some restaurants are specific to one coast or the other, you might find a few favorites with enough of a cult following that dot the opposite side of the country.

One thing to remember about fast food tourism is to keep an open mind. As the meals offered are a streamlined version of fully-fledged dishes, there's a chance they will not look or taste exactly as you might imagine based on a menu picture or preconceived notion. Talk to locals to get a good idea of the most popular items and make your order based on that. Keep that spirit of adventure at the forefront!