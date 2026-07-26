15 Fast Food Value Menus From The Past (Will We Ever See These Prices Again?)

These days, it's almost hard to believe that value menus didn't always exist. When most fast-food chains first started, prices were already low, so back then, they simply weren't necessary. You've probably seen pictures of menu boards from when McDonald's first opened, when hamburgers cost just 15 cents. Times change, costs go up, and prices increase. Today, customers often complain that chains like McDonald's have become too expensive and are looking for more affordable alternatives.

Value menus were one way popular chains tried to retain or attract new customers. They offered a smaller menu of specific items with low prices. Wendy's takes credit for introducing the idea of a value menu in 1989 with its nine-item rotating Super Value Menu for just 99 cents. Burger King took almost 10 years to respond with its own 99-cent Great Tastes Value Menu in 1998. McDonald's, which had tested various value menu ideas, launched its Dollar Menu in 2002.

Fast forward to 2026, and a Big Mac averages about $6 in the United States. Value menus still exist but they're no longer offering 99-cent deals. The best ones tend to offer items for around $3. We've already compiled a list of present-day fast food chains with the best value menus, but if you want to see the real deals, you have to look into the past. It's unlikely we'll ever see prices like this again, but let's take a look at what once was.