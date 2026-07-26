15 Fast Food Value Menus From The Past (Will We Ever See These Prices Again?)
These days, it's almost hard to believe that value menus didn't always exist. When most fast-food chains first started, prices were already low, so back then, they simply weren't necessary. You've probably seen pictures of menu boards from when McDonald's first opened, when hamburgers cost just 15 cents. Times change, costs go up, and prices increase. Today, customers often complain that chains like McDonald's have become too expensive and are looking for more affordable alternatives.
Value menus were one way popular chains tried to retain or attract new customers. They offered a smaller menu of specific items with low prices. Wendy's takes credit for introducing the idea of a value menu in 1989 with its nine-item rotating Super Value Menu for just 99 cents. Burger King took almost 10 years to respond with its own 99-cent Great Tastes Value Menu in 1998. McDonald's, which had tested various value menu ideas, launched its Dollar Menu in 2002.
Fast forward to 2026, and a Big Mac averages about $6 in the United States. Value menus still exist but they're no longer offering 99-cent deals. The best ones tend to offer items for around $3. We've already compiled a list of present-day fast food chains with the best value menus, but if you want to see the real deals, you have to look into the past. It's unlikely we'll ever see prices like this again, but let's take a look at what once was.
Wendy's Super Value Menu (1989)
Wendy's Super Value Menu had a rotating list of items. Chili, Biggie Fries, the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, the ever-popular baked potato with sour cream, and a 16-ounce Frosty all made an appearance on the menu. Wendy's introduced the concept of the value menu in response to the burger wars of the 1980s, an iconic fast-food feud which was chiefly between Burger King and McDonald's. Rather than discounting a single item like those two chains did their flagship burgers, Wendy's discounted multiple items to stand out.
Burger King's 99-cent BK Value Menu (2002)
Burger King's original value menu launched in 1998, but by 2002 it introduced the BK Value Menu, which featured not just good deals but a few unique menu items that you won't find at the chain today. When was the last time you were able to go to BK and get a baked potato for $0.99? Or a bowl of chili? It also offered a grilled sourdough burger, a bacon cheeseburger, and more familiar staples like fries and onion rings.
McDonald's Dollar Menu (2009 - 2011)
McDonald's Dollar Menu has changed over the years, but it was first launched in 2002. In 2009, the chain introduced the McDouble to the menu, but by 2012 it was dropping items like small fries and drinks. For a couple of years, though, the offerings included a nice balance of sandwiches, sides, drinks, and desserts.
Taco Bell Big Bell Value Menu (2004)
Few restaurants change their menu as often as Taco Bell. Several times a year new items debut, often for a limited time. If they become hits, they may stick around longer. The 2004 Big Bell Value Menu featured some unusually large options by today's standards, including the half-pound Bean Burrito Especial for $0.99 and the half-pound Beef & Potato Burrito for $1.29. Compare that to a Cantina Chicken Burrito today, which weighs around 6 ounces and costs $6.
KFC Value Menu (2009)
KFC's deals often revolve around meals and Family Feasts that included a bucket of chicken. But in 2009, the chain offered smaller deals on its first Value Menu and later its Ultimate Value Menu, with a selection of items under $2. The Ultimate menu had three tiers priced at $0.99, $1.49, and $1.99. For under a buck, you could get a Pulled Chicken Mini Melt. The middle tier included a Little Bucket Parfait or a side salad. Top-tier items included the Grilled Kitchen Value Box or a Snack Size Bowl.
Arby's 5 for $5 (1993)
Arby's famous 5 for $5 deal dates back to sometime in the early 1990s. When the chain brought it back in 2023, media stories simply said it was introduced "over 30 years ago," so it's hard to pinpoint exactly when the deal was first launched. Over time, it evolved into 5 for $5.55, 5 for $5.95, and most recently 4 for $10 in 2025, but the original deal was legendary.
Dairy Queen Super Value Meals (1992)
Dairy Queen introduced its Super Value Meals in 1992. Early commercials advertised a burger 66% bigger than the competition, calling out McDonald's, Hardee's, and Burger King by name. The meal also came with a side of fries and a drink for $1.89. In addition to the burger meal, Dairy Queen also offered several meal baskets. Other Super Value Meals at the chain cost a dollar more, but you could swap out the plain burger for a double cheeseburger or a grilled chicken sandwich.
Hardee's $5 All Star Meals (2017)
More modern value meals have to do more to stand out, and Hardee's $5 All Star Meals from 2017 rose to the challenge. Not only were they offered at a low price, but each meal also consisted of two different entrées. That could mean pairing a double cheeseburger with a grilled hot dog, a spicy chicken sandwich, or a side of onion rings. The meals also came with a 20-ounce drink, fries, and a cookie.
Sonic Everyday Value Menu (2008)
Sonic's Everyday Value Menu, sometimes called its Dollar Menu, featured a dozen items for just a dollar each. In addition to various sundaes and sides like fries or tater tots, customers could order the Jr. Deluxe Burger, Chicken Strip Sandwich, Jr. Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, or a Jr. Breakfast Burrito. Look closely at the bottom left corner of the image, and you'll spot an unusual addition: a fresh banana. It was the 12th item available.
Checkers and Rally's double value menu (2007)
In 2007, Checkers & Rally's launched a Double Value Menu that featured 17 items. The menu itself was split in two; one side was Single Deals, featuring 10 items like a cheeseburger, chili cheeseburger, or crispy fish sandwich for one dollar. Meanwhile, the other side featured the Double Deals, which included seven items such as the Big Buford Burger, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Bacon Double Cheeseburger offered at two for $4.
Jack in the Box Jack's Value Menu (2001)
Jack in the Box introduced a value menu in 1997, and it has been part of the chain's offerings ever since. Today it's called Jack's Munchies Under $4 which includes a Jr. Jumbo Jack, two tacos, French toast sticks, and other items. Early versions of the menu, though, were very simple. In 2001, it was relegated to a corner of the menu board, had no pictures, and offered just six items, including a hamburger, Jack's Western, a chicken sandwich, and a Monster Taco.
Del Taco's Del's Dollar Deals Menu (2020)
Not long ago, in 2020, Del Taco launched its Del's Dollar Deals Value Menu. It featured 15 items that ranged from $0.69 to $1. Classics like the Value Taco, Mini Cheddar Quesadilla, and iced coffee were available. New items also debuted on the menu, including 3-Layer Queso Nachos, Habanero Crispy Chicken Tacos, and the Chicken Crunch Burrito. Today, those nachos are about $2.50, but you can still find a few $1 items on the value menu.
McDonald's Extra Value Meals (1999)
McDonald's was once the undisputed king of Extra Value Meals, even if today's McDonald's value menu prices have left fans underwhelmed. A full meal, including fries and a drink, was once under $4 beneath the Golden Arches. In 1994, a Big Mac Value Meal was just $2.99, and you could Supersize it at the time for an additional $0.39. The Double Quarter Pounder meal was added to the menu that year for $3.99, and the same meal costs more than three times as much today.
Long John Silver's Dollar Stretcher Menu (2009)
Long John Silver's launched its Dollar Stretcher Menu in 2009. The menu was broken down into three tiers priced at $0.99, $1.59, and $1.99. Customers could choose from 12 items, including the Baja Fish Taco, Zesty Chicken Sandwich, pie, or half a dozen of Long John Silver's famous hush puppies. We can probably blame the decline of Long John Silver's on the fact that it no longer has a dedicated value menu and an order of six hush puppies costs nearly $3.
Steak 'n Shake 4 Meals Under $4 (2008)
Steak 'n Shake introduced a 4 Meals Under $4 Deal in 2008, and it proved to be a major hit with fans, leading to a financial turnaround for many locations that had been struggling. By 2013, the chain had 20 different $4 meals, including seven different steak burgers available. However, offering multiple steak burgers and fries for $4 each took a toll on some franchisees who ended up suing the parent company over the low prices.