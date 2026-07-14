6 Fast Food Chains With The Cheapest Value Menus In 2026

The cost of restaurant food is going up. According to a 2025 YouGov report, 37% of Americans choose to eat at home instead of dining out, and many of them feel the latter is too expensive. The report additionally found that when people do dine out, over 60% choose cheaper restaurants. While that seems like a sound strategy, the concern there is that even fast food chains are becoming overpriced, with some places charging upward of $10 for a single burger.

Granted, it all makes sense when you factor in the effects of COVID-19, inflation, tariffs, and a higher minimum wage, but it isn't the everyday consumer's job to manage the global marketplace; we just want to pull up to the drive-thru, grab a cheap handheld and fries, and be on our way. Fortunately, a growing number of fast food chains now offer value menus.

Some, like Wendy's Everyday Value Menu, have been around for decades, while others, like Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu, are recent additions. All value menus are not created equal, though, so I put together a list of fast food chains that offer real value in 2026. Using Los Angeles as a metric, where menu prices are higher on average, I compared the price of value items against regular ones to determine potential savings. Hopefully, this guide comes in handy the next time you crave a cheap burger and fries.