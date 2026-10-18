15 Of The Hands-Down Best Walmart Freezer Finds Of 2026 So Far
Walmart's freezer section offers not just quick and easy snacks, but family meals, fun desserts, comfort food classics, and unique dishes you won't find anywhere else. From established national brands like Stouffer's and Tombstone to Walmart's own Great Value and bettergoods brands, there are plenty of items that were either introduced in 2026 or remained popular throughout the year.
The items we have chosen cover a range of frozen foods, and the list goes beyond popular frozen dinners. We have frozen pizza, larger meals, specialty desserts, and a few quick snacks. Whether you're feeding guests, looking for a simple bite after work or school, or craving something different, the list offers options for a variety of occasions.
We looked through online reviews as well as social media commentary to come up with 15 of the best Walmart freezer finds. A few are established favorites that have earned plenty of praise and are well worth trying if you haven't already. Others were introduced in 2026 or gained popularity this year as more customers discovered them. Social media commentary and online reviews aren't the be-all and end-all of determining whether a product is any good, but the items we've chosen have such overwhelmingly positive support they're worth trying, just to see what all the fuss is about. Who knows, maybe you'll discover a new favorite.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Snickers Ice Cream Minis Caramel Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars with M&M'S MINIS
If just the idea of a Snickers Caramel Peanut Butter mini ice cream bar made with mini M&Ms hasn't already convinced you to try one, the reviews should give you the extra nudge you need. The bars have over 1,000 5-star ratings on Walmart's site.
"Oh my heavens!!!! These things are so good!!!!!!" said one Walmart reviewer. "This is the best ice cream I've eaten in a while," said a Redditor.
Purchase Snickers Ice Cream Minis Caramel Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars with M&M'S MINIS for about $4.75.
Stouffer's Classic Lasagna
Stouffer's Classic Lasagna is by no means a new item on freezer shelves. The reason it makes the list is that it's one of Walmart's most well-reviewed and popular items. This lasagna has over 20,000 5-star ratings on Walmart's site.
"This was honestly the best frozen lasagna I've had!" said one Redditor. "Definitely earned a spot in my freezer," said another. Stouffer's lasagnas also come in several sizes to make it convenient as a snack for one or as a meal for several people.
Purchase Stouffer's Family Size Classic Lasagna for about $9.75.
Chef Ramsay Spicy Cheese Ravioli
Tasting Table tried many of Chef Ramsay's frozen meals when they were first introduced, but several fell flat. Since then, new flavors have debuted, and the Spicy Cheese Ravioli is a standout. Business Insider's reviewer ranked it number one of the eight dishes tried thanks to full, cheesy ravioli and a mildly spiced sauce.
"It was actually super duper good!!" said one Redditor. Over on Walmart's site, it has a 4.5-star average rating, where one reviewer simply said, "Best ravioli ever."
El Monterey Mas Bold Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos
With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Walmart's site, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos from El Monterey are some of the most popular products the brand produces thanks to the bold flavors and crunchy wrapper. "You really get the ranch and the bacon," said one YouTuber, who also pointed out the chunks of bacon inside.
A reviewer on Facebook said they were "yummy with great flavor." Just a heads up, most people recommend air frying over microwaving for best results.
Purchase El Monterey Mas Bold Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos for about $7.75.
Great Value Stuffed Peppers
Great Value Stuffed Peppers have over 1,500 5-star ratings on Walmart's website. Many customers compare them favorably to Stouffer's stuffed peppers, with several preferring what Walmart has to offer. "Believe it or not, Walmart Great Value stuffed peppers are better than Stouffers!" said one Redditor. Another said, "I tried the Great Value brand (Walmart) of stuffed green peppers and actually preferred them over Stouffer's. And they are cheaper." The price is something brought up in more than one review. Stouffer's stuffed peppers cost about $2 more.
bettergoods Half Dipped Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, these bettergoods Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches have impressed many reviewers. Fans have praised them for being sweet but not overly so, and for being the perfect serving size. The ice cream is dipped in a crunchy coating on one end with an ice cream sandwich cookie on the other.
"This is the perfect little late night snack," said one Facebook reviewer. "Best tasting ice cream ever," said one Walmart reviewer. Note, however, that this product may not be available at all locations.
Purchase bettergoods Half Dipped Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches for about $5.90.
Tombstone Garlic Parm French Fry Crust Pizza
If you're a frozen pizza fan, you're no stranger to Tombstone. Tasting Table reviewed several of Tombstone's french fry crust pizzas in the past and found them tasty, with a good potato flavor in the crust. The Garlic Parm version, which is made with a creamy garlic sauce instead of a classic red sauce, has also impressed customers. "That was actually really good," said one YouTuber, who felt the potato flavor was very subtle. That said, another YouTuber stated, "you really get the french fry."
Purchase Tombstone's Garlic Parm French Fry Crust Pizza for about $6.
Yellowstone Dutton Family BBQ Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes
Yellowstone has a whole line of frozen dinners, but the BBQ Meatloaf and Mash may be the most popular, with over 2,700 5-star reviews on Walmart's site. When Tasting Table ranked Yellowstone frozen meals, this one came in at number five, with our reviewer saying it was the first one they'd consider buying again. With fluffy mashed potatoes that are close to homemade and a flavorful BBQ sauce, it doesn't taste like the frozen meatloaf and mash you may remember from back in the day.
Purchase Yellowstone Dutton Family BBQ Meatloaf and Mash for about $6.
State Fair Cheeseburger Sliders
State Fair has offered cheeseburgers for a while now, but its cheeseburger sliders are one of the new items we recommended in August 2026. Though they haven't been on shelves long, the sliders already have hundreds of 5-star ratings.
"These microwave State Fair sliders are legit," wrote one Facebook reviewer who recommended you buy multiple boxes. A TikTok review called them a "tasty surprise," praising the texture of the cheese and the bun, as well as the flavor, while noting they also stay juicy.
Great Value Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Bar
These dessert bars feature a creamy vanilla mousse on soft, white cake, covered with strawberry sauce. "The strawberry tastes like natural strawberry," said one YouTube reviewer. "The strawberry flavor is like a nice jam and pairs so well with the not overly sweet mousse and soft vanilla cake," said another reviewer on Facebook. "It's like a chantilly bar cake!" Even though the bars are frozen and could be eaten that way, the directions and some reviews recommend letting them thaw first.
Purchase Great Value's Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Bar for about $3.30.
Great Value Smashed Burgers
Great Value's Smashed Burgers have over 2,800 5-star ratings thanks to their taste and value. "They're delicious and they actually taste better than the name brand!" said one reviewer on Walmart's site. "A surprisingly good, cheap burger," said another reviewer on TikTok. A box of the Great Value brand costs about $1 less than Holten's brand.
"They kind of taste like Whataburger," said another TikTok reviewer, noting they can get a little greasy. Many reviewers recommend doubling up on the patties when you eat them since they're so thin.
Marketside Sous Vide Egg Bites with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Marketside's Sous Vide Egg Bites have been compared favorably to Starbucks' version, with one reviewer on TikTok noting they have the same texture, but Walmart offers a lot more cheese inside. Another TikTok review said Walmart's version might even taste better than Starbucks.
The soft, buttery bites have hundreds of 5-star reviews on Walmart's site. It's not just Starbucks they are beating in comparisons, either. One Walmart reviewer said, "Way better and not as salty as the egg bites from Jimmy Dean."
Purchase Marketside Sous Vide Egg Bites with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese for about $6.
Great Value Caramel Apple Blossom
Tasting Table covered the release of Great Value's new line of frozen desserts in September 2026, and Caramel Apple Blossoms were among them. They feature a Spy apple and cinnamon filling inside a flaky pastry crust that's covered in caramel sauce. "This tastes like a homemade, rich caramel apple pie that reminds me very much of Taco Bell's caramel apple empanadas!" said one reviewer on Facebook. The pastry has also been called out for being buttery and flaky in more than one review.
Purchase a Great Value Caramel Apple Blossom for about $3.35.
bettergoods Butter Chicken Pizza
When Tasting Table ranked 10 flavors of bettergoods frozen pizzas, we found almost all of them enjoyable. Since then, even more flavors have debuted, with the Butter Chicken Pizza being one of the standouts. It has nearly 200 5-star reviews on Walmart's site.
The pizza is made with an ultra-thin wood-fired crust and is topped with a butter tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken, red onion, and red peppers. "It really does taste like butter chicken," said one YouTube reviewer.
bettergoods Sweet Chili Puffed Shrimp
Walmart's bettergoods Sweet Chili Puffed Shrimp have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on the store's site. "Taste is great, perfect crunch," said one Walmart reviewer. Other reviews have pointed out the crunch also, while noting the shrimp inside stays juicy. More than one review agrees that the heat is not overpowering, but the crispiness is very prominent when cooked for just a few minutes in the air fryer.
Purchase bettergoods Sweet Chili Puffed Shrimp for about $6.75.