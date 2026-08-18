11 Must-Have Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In August 2026

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A report from USDA Economic Research Service says that there are about 20,000 new and reformulated products rolled every year — that's more than 1,600 products every month. In August 2026, a fraction of those are available at Walmart, and a handful have stood out from the crowd. We've put together a list of eleven items we think are worth checking out.

We hit the peak of Walmart's summer offerings last month with the must-have items Walmart rolled out in July. Now, the summer season is coming to an end, at least from a retail perspective, and some of Walmart's selection is shifting towards the fall. If you smell pumpkin spice in the air, you're not mistaken. While you can still expect to find summery items that would fit in at your Labor Day barbecue, there are also other treats featured that are a little cozier, with an eye toward the weather cooling down and back-to-school gearing up.

Someone once said that "everything old is new again," and you can definitely expect to find new spins on a number of classic items on our list. There's a focus on quick, convenient meal ideas as well as snack foods, but a couple of items that could become pantry staples can be found, too. The items we picked for the roundup all had good early buzz and reviews. As always, when Walmart rolls out new items, you never know if they'll be available long-term, so keep that in mind if anything catches your eye.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.