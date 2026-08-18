11 Must-Have Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In August 2026
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A report from USDA Economic Research Service says that there are about 20,000 new and reformulated products rolled every year — that's more than 1,600 products every month. In August 2026, a fraction of those are available at Walmart, and a handful have stood out from the crowd. We've put together a list of eleven items we think are worth checking out.
We hit the peak of Walmart's summer offerings last month with the must-have items Walmart rolled out in July. Now, the summer season is coming to an end, at least from a retail perspective, and some of Walmart's selection is shifting towards the fall. If you smell pumpkin spice in the air, you're not mistaken. While you can still expect to find summery items that would fit in at your Labor Day barbecue, there are also other treats featured that are a little cozier, with an eye toward the weather cooling down and back-to-school gearing up.
Someone once said that "everything old is new again," and you can definitely expect to find new spins on a number of classic items on our list. There's a focus on quick, convenient meal ideas as well as snack foods, but a couple of items that could become pantry staples can be found, too. The items we picked for the roundup all had good early buzz and reviews. As always, when Walmart rolls out new items, you never know if they'll be available long-term, so keep that in mind if anything catches your eye.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Pizzas
Walmart launched its bettergoods line in 2024, with four wood-fired pizzas among the products released. The line has since expanded — we recently ranked 10 bettergoods frozen pizzas — and Walmart has now introduced other flavors: Bruschetta, Mediterranean, Thai Style with Uncured Pork Belly and Sweet Chili Sauce, Uncured Pancetta and Cherry Peppers, and Ultra Thin Butter Chicken. The pies started appearing in July, but are expected to see a wider rollout in August. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with one Walmart customer saying, "This is so, so good!"
Purchase bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Pizzas for about $4 to $7 each.
Classico Creamy Ricotta Pasta Sauce
Classico pasta sauces have been around since the 1980s, and customers love them for their taste as well as the Mason jars they come in. This summer, Classico added Creamy Ricotta Pasta Sauce to its lineup. Made with tomato puree, diced tomatoes, and ricotta cheese, it's quickly become a hit. One review on Walmart's website said, "Tastes like it came straight from grandma's kitchen!" Classico did a social media push at the end of July, resulting in many Instagram creators promoting the new sauce online.
Purchase Classico Creamy Ricotta Pasta Sauce for about $3.
State Fair Cheeseburger Sliders
You might know State Fair for its corn dogs (one of the hidden gems we recommend from Dollar General), but the company also makes a variety of other frozen items, including BBQ rib sandwiches, full-sized cheeseburgers, and these sliders. Each box contains four fully cooked sliders made with flame-broiled beef patties that can be reheated in the microwave in under 40 seconds. White Castle Sliders are 104 grams per pair, while two State Fair sliders are 138 grams, giving you a more substantial meal at a lower price.
Purchase State Fair Cheeseburger Sliders for about $5.
Quest Salted Caramel Protein Shake
Quest already sells a line of protein shakes, including a 30-gram Salted Caramel Protein Shake, but Walmart is getting a different product in August: a 45-gram Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake. The new milkshake features an additional 15 grams of protein, and was rolled out to Kroger and Amazon in June 2026, with its Walmart release set for August. The official Walmart release date has not been announced, but early online reviews have praised the milkshakes for having a smooth, subtle flavor.
McCormick Grill Mates Sesame Chili Fusion Seasoning
McCormick Grill Mates Sesame Chili Fusion Seasoning is made with brown sugar, sesame seeds, chili peppers, ginger, and soy sauce. It brings a flavorful Asian-inspired twist to your kitchen or barbecue. Other Grill Mates seasonings like the Bourbon & Oak and Pineapple Teriyaki have hundreds of positive reviews on the Walmart website, while the Smokehouse Maple blend has over 1,100 five-star ratings. If history is any guide this new blend will be another hit, and the unique ingredients make it one worth trying.
Purchase McCormick Grill Mates Sesame Chili Fusion Seasoning for about $2.
Great Value Tex Mex Rolls
Though they may look like taquitos, Great Value's Tex Mex Rolls are closer in size and texture to Chili's Southwestern Eggrolls. With nearly 100 positive reviews in under a month, the rolls have received a strong response from Walmart customers. They can be cooked in the oven or air fryer, and contain diced white chicken, corn, bell peppers, black beans, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese in a crispy shell. Walmart recommends pairing them with salsa, guac, or sour cream.
Purchase a box of Great Value Tex Mex Rolls for about $5.
Welch's Real PB&Js
Welch's has introduced a line of frozen PB&J sandwiches that many online have interpreted as a competitor for Uncrustables. Reviews on Walmart's site have praised them for being better than the Smucker's brand, and one said, "It feels more like a sandwich than a snack." Available in flavors like Strawberry, Concord Grape, and Mixed Berry, these sandwiches are currently exclusive to Walmart. They can be hard to find, however, and even Welch's website warns, "Heads up: Stock isn't guaranteed."
Buy a pack of Welch's Real PB&Js for about $9.
Crush Back to the 90's Big Troppa Punch
Whether you remember the '90s or not, Crush wants to take your taste buds there with Back to the 90s Big Troppa Punch. It's a caffeine-free, tropical punch-flavored soda that never actually existed in the 1990s. Instead, it's meant to bring back nostalgia for that era somehow. If that sounds a little weird, it is, but it also means this is a genuinely unique flavor. The can and case designs, however, definitely capture the colorful aesthetic of the '90s.
Purchase Crush Back to the 90's Big Troppa Punch for about $8.30.
Keebler Chips Deluxe CRUNCH Cookies
If you like Keebler cookies or CRUNCH chocolate bars, this one's for you. The Keebler elves teamed up with Ferrero to combine the crispy rice and chocolate of a CRUNCH bar with a crunchy cookie loaded with milk chocolate chips. The first dozen reviews on the Walmart website were all five stars. Another reviewer on Facebook called them "DELICIOUS," all in caps.
Purchase Keebler Chips Deluxe CRUNCH Cookies for about $3.70.
Wonder Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts
Pumpkin spice is back, and Wonder's Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts are here to ease you into the fall season. A caramel apple flavor is also available, but one reviewer on Facebook recommended the pumpkin spice as being better. They didn't actually say that with words, they just posted three fire emojis, but who are we to argue with that? The donuts are available in a 10-ounce resealable bag.
Purchase Wonder Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts for about $2.80.
Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pies
Combining the classic Fudge Rounds cookies with Oatmeal Creme Pies, Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pies are a pairing you may have never even thought of before. Two Fudge Rounds cookies are sandwiched together with the Oatmeal Creme Pie filling. Customer reviews have been very positive. One fan on Walmart's site simply said, "These are amazing!" There are eight sandwich cookies per box.
Purchase Little Debbie Fudge Round Creme Pies for about $3.