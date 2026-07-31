The 15 Best Frozen Items Hiding At Dollar General

The rising cost of groceries means most of us are looking for the best deals wherever we shop. Switching from name-brand to store brand is often a good way to get quality ingredients at lower prices, but sometimes switching where you shop can help, too. When it comes to frozen food, Dollar General may not be the first store you think of, but it does have an extensive frozen section where you can find some unexpected deals.

As with any store, not everything you can buy at Dollar General is going to be worth your money. Sometimes the quality of an item just isn't up to par with what you're used to. Also, not everything at Dollar General is a good deal. For instance, Clover Valley ¼ lb frozen hamburger patties at Dollar General work out to about $1.80 per patty, while Great Value beef burgers at Walmart are about $1.25 each. But that doesn't mean there aren't any hidden gems to be found.

We looked through social media posts and online reviews to determine which Dollar General items folks consider stand-outs. These are items that balance quality and price for shoppers, sometimes with one compensating for the other, to give you the most bang for your buck. Some are simply a better deal at Dollar General than at other grocery stores, while others are exclusive to the store. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Dollar General today.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.