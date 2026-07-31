The 15 Best Frozen Items Hiding At Dollar General
The rising cost of groceries means most of us are looking for the best deals wherever we shop. Switching from name-brand to store brand is often a good way to get quality ingredients at lower prices, but sometimes switching where you shop can help, too. When it comes to frozen food, Dollar General may not be the first store you think of, but it does have an extensive frozen section where you can find some unexpected deals.
As with any store, not everything you can buy at Dollar General is going to be worth your money. Sometimes the quality of an item just isn't up to par with what you're used to. Also, not everything at Dollar General is a good deal. For instance, Clover Valley ¼ lb frozen hamburger patties at Dollar General work out to about $1.80 per patty, while Great Value beef burgers at Walmart are about $1.25 each. But that doesn't mean there aren't any hidden gems to be found.
We looked through social media posts and online reviews to determine which Dollar General items folks consider stand-outs. These are items that balance quality and price for shoppers, sometimes with one compensating for the other, to give you the most bang for your buck. Some are simply a better deal at Dollar General than at other grocery stores, while others are exclusive to the store. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Dollar General today.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Fast Bites Sandwiches
Dollar General offers a variety of Fast Bites sandwiches, and while the selection may change by location and over time, there are usually several available. These four-to-five-inch sandwiches cost about $1.50 apiece, which is a great deal all around. We've recommended Fast Bites before, and reviewers on social media have praised them. On Reddit, one user said, "Their spicy chicken sandwich is literally the best frozen spicy chicken sandwich in the game."
Purchase Fast Bites sandwiches at Dollar General for about $1.50.
Clover Valley Pizza
You can get a frozen Clover Valley mini pizza for a buck at Dollar General, and that's a hard deal to top. One Redditor has called these small pizzas "worth the price," but the real star at Dollar General is the 28-ounce rising crust pizza. A Facebook review deemed it "as good as any other leading brand name frozen pizza." Another rising crust review on TikTok simply concluded, "That's a good pizza."
Buy Clover Valley Pizzas at Dollar General for anywhere between $1 and $6.
Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties
Frozen hamburger patties can be hit or miss depending on the brand. Dollar General's store brand patties have some decent reviews, but Ball Park's fully cooked, flame-grilled burgers are your best bet. As one Redditor said, "The Ball Park ones were better than I thought they'd be." These patties are also cheaper at Dollar General than on other online outlets.
Score Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties at Dollar General for about $10.
Hot Pocket Minis
You can get Hot Pockets almost anywhere. These fast snacks are notorious for being filled with either lava or ice, and for being either delicious or kind of terrible depending. Dollar General offers Hot Pocket Minis, which is the same thing just a bit smaller. The Sour Cream and Onion flavor is a standout, according to one TikTok user. "I really liked it," she said, ranking it as the best of all five flavors.
Nab these Hot Pocket Minis at Dollar General for only $1.
Michael Angelo's Baked Ziti
Michael Angelo's Three Cheese Baked Ziti, featuring ziti pasta with a cheese, garlic, and cream sauce, received a perfect 10/10 rating in one Reddit review and has garnered a following. Reviews on Dollar General's website are overwhelmingly positive. "One of the best frozen meals I've ever had in my entire life," one reviewer stated. Michael Angelo's has impressed us in the past with some Italian entrées that may just be better than takeout.
Buy Michael Angelo's Three Cheese Baked Ziti at Dollar General for $4.50.
Soules Kitchen Chicken
Soules Kitchen offers both diced and sliced precooked chicken products in a variety of flavors, including Fajita, Southwest, Rotisserie, Oven-Roasted, and Flame-Grilled. "They're a great shortcut for meal prepping or easy dinners," according to one Reddit user, while another Redditor referred to the Flame-Griller offering as the "best chicken breast ever!" Even better, it's one of the best-reviewed items that Dollar General sells.
Purchase Soules Kitchen Chicken at Dollar General for $3.
José Olé Taquitos
Dollar General sells 15-packs of José Olé taquitos in four flavors, which we recommend as a frozen app you need to try. While the 15-ounce box is smaller than the packs sold at most grocery stores, the the low price makes up for it when you're trying to keep costs down (and skimp on the taquitos). With over 1,000 positive reviews on Walmart's website and nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these are some of the most popular taquitos you can buy.
Buy José Olé Taquitos at Dollar General for $5.50.
Banquet Beef Pot Pie
One of the best things about the Dollar General frozen section is how easy it is to find quick, affordable comfort food — and Banquet's Beef Pot Pie checks all those boxes. One Redditor spoke highly of the frozen meal, saying, "Beef portion was pretty good, [and the] vegetables were nice and tender without being mushy. Gravy tasted pretty good." On the Dollar General site, nearly 500 of the 656 reviews offered 4- or 5-stars.
Grab a Banquet Beef Pot Pie at Dollar General for just $1.
Tombstone Stix
Dollar General has a great selection of on-the-go snacks, and Tombstone Stix are some of the best and most affordable. Most stores typically offer several flavors, including Beef Taco, Pepperoni Pizza, Supreme Pizza, and a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese breakfast version. They've been described as long, thin Hot Pockets, and the shape makes them heat more evenly and easier to eat.
Buy Tombstone Stix at Dollar General for $1 apiece.
Raybern's Philly Cheesesteak
Speaking of on-the-go snacks, Raybern's Philly Cheesesteaks are very well-reviewed, garnering 10/10 ratings on Reddit and over 1,000 five-star reviews on Walmart's website. Dollar General sells individually wrapped cheesesteaks, which most grocery stores don't offer, making them a convenient option when you're in a hurry. As one YouTube reviewer said, "For something that's ready in 90 seconds that you can have available in your freezer, this is pretty dang good."
Nab a Raybern's Philly Cheesesteak at Dollar General for $2.25.
Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls
Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls come in 8-packs at Dollar General and have impressed many. With nearly 2,300 five-star reviews on Walmart's site, folks are often surprised by how good they are. "I can't find a complaint," said one Reddit user who rated them 10/10. "This tastes just like take out egg rolls." Another Redditor on the thread agreed, adding, "These are just as good if not better than take out." Many reviews specifically highlight not just the taste but the crispiness.
Purchase Pagoda Pork Egg Rolls at Dollar General for about $7.
State Fair Corn Dogs
When you want a corn dog but can't make it to the state fair, bring the state fair to you. Dollar General sells a six-count box of State Fair Classic Corn Dogs that one Redditor, who air-fried a batch, called "crispy and delicious." The same brand of corn dogs has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on the Sam's Club website. At less than a buck each at Dollar General, they're an excellent deal.
Buy State Fair Corn Dogs at Dollar General for $5.
Armour Pretzel Dog
An Armour Pretzel Dog is basically a larger version of a pig in a blanket. It's a wiener fully wrapped in pretzel dough that just requires two minutes in the microwave. That makes it another quick, simple snack when you're pressed for time — and it's more affordable than many similar frozen snacks too. One Facebook review praised the dough for its "pillowy texture," granting the Amour offering an 8.5 out of 10.
Grab a Armour Pretzel Dog at Dollar General for $1.35.
Clover Valley Frozen Dairy Dessert
Legally, ice cream must contain at least 10% milkfat to use those words on the label, and can only have a certain amount of air mixed in. A product with less milkfat (or more air) could be labeled "frozen dairy dessert." It's not technically ice cream, but it's still tasty. Thus, Clover Valley's Frozen Dairy Dessert has won over fans for its taste and low price. It costs a fraction of the price for 1.5 quarts compared to other brands with nearly identical ingredients.
Buy Clover Valley Frozen Dairy Dessert at Dollar General for $3.25.
Checkers & Rally's Sweet Potato Seasoned Fries
There are plenty of french fries on the market, but far fewer sweet potato fries. The frozen fries from Checkers & Rally's are well-liked and have thousands of positive reviews online, but those are for regular potato fries. According to one Redditor, the only place they can find the brand's sweet potato variant is Dollar General, a sentiment other posters have echoed. As it turns out, Dollar General's frozen section offers niche items that other stores don't stock.
Purchase Checkers & Rally's Sweet Potato Seasoned Fries at Dollar General for $5.50.