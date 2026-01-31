This Dollar Tree Sandwich Makes A Quick Meal — And Fans Say It Stands Up To The McRib

Not every meal needs to be luxurious, and we certainly don't always have time to make things from scratch. Sometimes, you just don't want to. Enter, the Fast Bites Barbecue Rib Sandwich from Dollar Tree. If you ever get that itch for a barbecue pork sandwich but haven't been able to find something quick to scratch it, this could be the answer.

This may not be one of Dollar Tree's hidden gourmet gems, but if you're a fan of the McDonald's McRib sandwich, it's worth checking to see if your location has any of these sandwiches in stock. At $1.50 each, these are a cheap and quick alternative to the McRib, without waiting for McDonald's unpredictable release schedule. You can cook one from frozen in the microwave in just two minutes. It features a pressed and formed boneless pork patty with a slightly sweet, smoky barbecue sauce.

One Redditor described the Fast Bites sandwich as being "way better than it has any right being," while someone else on the same thread expressed that "I like these more than McRibbs [sic]" — so this product definitely has its fans. Another poster replied, "I actually really love this sandwich! I do add more BBQ because it's a little light for my taste. But the meat actually has good flavor." In a different thread, a Redditor rated the sandwich 9 out of 10, saying that "when you're craving a McRib, this can satisfy that urge."