This Dollar Tree Sandwich Makes A Quick Meal — And Fans Say It Stands Up To The McRib
Not every meal needs to be luxurious, and we certainly don't always have time to make things from scratch. Sometimes, you just don't want to. Enter, the Fast Bites Barbecue Rib Sandwich from Dollar Tree. If you ever get that itch for a barbecue pork sandwich but haven't been able to find something quick to scratch it, this could be the answer.
This may not be one of Dollar Tree's hidden gourmet gems, but if you're a fan of the McDonald's McRib sandwich, it's worth checking to see if your location has any of these sandwiches in stock. At $1.50 each, these are a cheap and quick alternative to the McRib, without waiting for McDonald's unpredictable release schedule. You can cook one from frozen in the microwave in just two minutes. It features a pressed and formed boneless pork patty with a slightly sweet, smoky barbecue sauce.
One Redditor described the Fast Bites sandwich as being "way better than it has any right being," while someone else on the same thread expressed that "I like these more than McRibbs [sic]" — so this product definitely has its fans. Another poster replied, "I actually really love this sandwich! I do add more BBQ because it's a little light for my taste. But the meat actually has good flavor." In a different thread, a Redditor rated the sandwich 9 out of 10, saying that "when you're craving a McRib, this can satisfy that urge."
Make no bones about this rib sandwich
Feedback on Reddit makes it clear that availability is hit or miss. Some stores have them, some don't, and some might go years without stocking them. If you do find them, you may also want to spruce them up a little bit. There's an entire thread on Reddit dedicated to the idea that these are a good base for more flavors. A few people noted that they lack enough sauce and could use more ingredients. "It's a low level meal waiting for you to spice things up," the original Reddit poster said, adding that they used cheese and more sauce to improve the sandwich.
Other suggestions for upgrading the sandwich include adding some coleslaw, pickles, white onions, or sweet relish. In a different Reddit thread, one of the replies went all out. "I put mayo and lettuce on them," the poster said. "Add cheese too. Also crunchy chip sprinkles of choice." After some tweaks, it sounds like this may qualify as one of the better frozen meals you can find at Dollar Tree.
One of the criticisms of this sandwich is that the bread isn't always the best. Since you're microwaving it, the bun can come out either too wet or even a bit rubbery. You can avoid that with a simple fix: Just like if you were making a home version of the McRib, try subbing out the bun with French bread for a delicious upgrade.