The Bread That Makes A Homemade McRib Taste Like A Fancier Version Of The Real Thing
If you're a McRib fan, you know the second it comes back. Between the tracking websites and their cult-like following, the excitement is infectious, and you're probably at the front of the line. But what happens when that craving strikes and it's nowhere close to McRib season? Well then, we'd definitely recommend making your own homemade version, just with one small swap to make it feel a little fancier. Because all it'd really take is some fresh French bread to turn your favorite drive-thru snack into something you'd actually serve at dinner.
While the soft McDonald's bun is part of the McRib experience, French bread is the perfect option if you're looking for an elevated upgrade. The thicker crust provides a toothsome bite that lends a nice textural contrast to the tender pork, while firmly maintaining the overall structure of the sandwich. Meanwhile, the soft interior will help soak up the BBQ sauce without turning the bottom into a soggy mess, which can be a problem with the McDonald's bun. This means you can slather on the sauce without losing any of the flavor or having the bread disintegrate in your hands. Plus, French bread has a slight tang that can keep the sandwich from feeling overly sweet, while still being neutral enough to let the smoky savoriness of the BBQ pork shine. And between less mess and an added layer of subtle complexity, using French bread in your homemade McRib will definitely provide a more refined dining experience.
Building a better homemade McRib
Now that we've talked about the bread, it's time to talk about the meat for your homemade sandwich. While McDonald's McRib patties use pork shoulder molded inside a special meat press, smoking actual ribs will give your pork that unbeatable, pull-apart BBQ texture. First, remove the membrane, make a thin cut beside every bone, and coat your ribs in rub, mustard, and seasonings. Next, smoke them at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for a couple of hours, before double wrapping in foil with brown sugar, butter, and BBQ sauce, and cooking until tender. Then, remove the bones, brush with more sauce, and let them glaze on the smoker for another 15 to 20 minutes.
At this point, you're ready to assemble your McRib, starting by halving the French bread, toasting it, and drizzling sauce on the bottom. Finally, top it off with thinly sliced raw onions, pickles, and your ribs before covering it with sauce.
Want to make your McRib even fancier? Try caramelizing the onions to bring even more depth or adding a vinegar-based coleslaw for some tangy crunch. If you're feeling particularly ambitious, you can also make your own bread at home using our easy French bread recipe before brushing it with garlic butter and putting together your sandwich. And while it's not exactly the McRib you're used to, this fancy homemade version should be enough to sustain you until it's back. Or maybe, it'll just end up becoming your next obsession, regardless of whether it's McRib season or not.