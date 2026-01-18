The Bread That Makes A Homemade McRib Taste Like A Fancier Version Of The Real Thing

If you're a McRib fan, you know the second it comes back. Between the tracking websites and their cult-like following, the excitement is infectious, and you're probably at the front of the line. But what happens when that craving strikes and it's nowhere close to McRib season? Well then, we'd definitely recommend making your own homemade version, just with one small swap to make it feel a little fancier. Because all it'd really take is some fresh French bread to turn your favorite drive-thru snack into something you'd actually serve at dinner.

While the soft McDonald's bun is part of the McRib experience, French bread is the perfect option if you're looking for an elevated upgrade. The thicker crust provides a toothsome bite that lends a nice textural contrast to the tender pork, while firmly maintaining the overall structure of the sandwich. Meanwhile, the soft interior will help soak up the BBQ sauce without turning the bottom into a soggy mess, which can be a problem with the McDonald's bun. This means you can slather on the sauce without losing any of the flavor or having the bread disintegrate in your hands. Plus, French bread has a slight tang that can keep the sandwich from feeling overly sweet, while still being neutral enough to let the smoky savoriness of the BBQ pork shine. And between less mess and an added layer of subtle complexity, using French bread in your homemade McRib will definitely provide a more refined dining experience.