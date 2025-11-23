The 6 Best Frozen Meals You Can Buy At Dollar Tree
Raise your hand if you have an endless source of income and have never so much as thought of budgeting or stretching a dollar. We suspect that nobody would raise their hand after such a request. With the fluctuating and rising grocery prices, it certainly doesn't hurt to save a buck or two when possible. That's where places like Dollar Tree come to the rescue. Although the chain no longer sells items for a literal dollar (sad times), you can still find a selection of things that you can get for as low as $1.25, meaning you can stretch your budget.
We wanted to see what kind of frozen meals lie within the retailer's walls and were pleased to find some scrumptious options, whether you're in the mood for pizza, pasta, or protein. The prices of these products range, but the highest priced item of the bunch is $4, allowing you to find at least a few things that might appeal to your taste buds and budget. These items are deemed the best based on actual customer reviews regarding flavor, texture, versatility, and value. Make some room in your freezer for these finds.
Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Fries
Chicken nuggets are a dinner classic, and Banquet offers a frozen 100% natural chicken breast made with rib meat, priced at $1.25. It comes along with fries, and it's ideal when you're looking for a simple meal. The minimal reviews on the Dollar Tree website say these are tasty, and they're something frequently repurchased. Reviews from other grocery store websites also mirror this sentiment, saying that they like to stock these in the freezer when there's a need for a quick bite to eat. People are also impressed with the serving size, which amounts to 4.85 ounces, and consistently compliment the taste and texture of the breaded chicken.
One person says they're so good they wish they could buy a big bag of Banquet chicken nuggets by themselves for their family — that's a high compliment. Some suggest pairing the nugs and fries with a sauce, which a lot of people may do anyway. For crispiest results, place these in the oven rather than the microwave. With this price, you really can't go wrong with adding a couple to your freezer. Plus, one meal gives you 11 grams of protein.
Bibigo Bulgogi Chicken and Vegetable Crispy Frozen Dumpling Bites
Although it's not the same product as these dumplings, the Bibigo Mini Wontons Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings ranked pretty high up in a Tasting Table ranking of store-bought chicken dumplings. Apparently, there's a bunch of flavor in every bite, and the chicken and veggies are noticeable in their own right. This may be a good reason to give the Bibigo Bulgogi Chicken and Vegetable Crispy Frozen Dumpling Bites with a sweet and spicy sauce a go next time you're at Dollar Tree. The 7.7-ounce package costs $3 and has the same chicken and veg elements, but this time in a crispier form.
Dollar Tree has limited reviews on the Bibigo bites, but the one it has is a total rave; the reviewer mentions they only bought it on impulse and were so impressed they wished they'd purchased five more bags. These are a total sensory experience. Reviews from other stores selling the same item say the flavor, aroma, and texture are incredible. While the cooking instructions offer microwave, air fryer, and toast oven, the latter two seem to offer the crunchiest results, which people prefer.
Hungry-Man Boneless Fried Chicken Frozen Meal
Hungry-Man gets its moniker thanks to large portions, and the Boneless Fried Chicken Frozen Meal is a hefty whole pound of food. It comes with chicken patties, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and even a brownie that you can enjoy as a post-dinner treat. It also advertises that the entire meal has 26 grams of protein. While it comes at a higher price point ($4 to be exact) than some of the others we've covered so far, customers purchase it regularly, noting that it's a solid item to stock in the freezer when you need a speedy and minimal effort meal.
Each ingredient is good on its own, too. Reviewers say that the corn retains its texture without being mushy, and that the portion of mashed spuds is respectable. Some claim that the chicken is better than some other frozen brands. They also share that they love the brownie so much they wish it could be bought separately, so they could get a whole tray of them. As a tip, some like to mix corn into mashed potatoes, but this is a personal preference. If you want a heartier meal, then Hungry-Man fried chicken medley is a top option.
Red Baron Three Meat French Bread Personal Frozen Pizza
Frozen pizza is one of the most classic ready-made dishes out there. Who hasn't had one in their lifetime? Red Baron sells several pizza iterations at Dollar Tree, but we wanted to highlight the Three Meat French Bread Personal Frozen Pizza just because it's a bit different in appearance from your standard round pie. This frozen dish comes with two French bread pizzas loaded with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon that you can get for $4. The meat is a blend of pork, chicken, and beef, so you're getting three types in that way, too.
Reviewers rave about this pizza, saying it tastes and smells delicious and that the crust gets nice and crisp. It's a delectable blend of crisp exterior and a softer, fluffier center. People mention they like to stock up on the pizzas and that they are wonderful to keep on hand for a sleepover or if your kids' friends come over — it is a fantastic way to entertain with ease. Red Baron is already a reputable brand, but there are many ways you can easily elevate frozen pizza, such as adding seasoned veggies or topping it with extra cheese to provide more flavor, texture, and color.
Jimmy Dean Frozen Bacon Breakfast Bowl
Now for something a bit different: Breakfast. While you can totally devour pizza or pasta for the first morning meal (there's no rule against it), you might want something more traditional to start your day. Enter the Jimmy Dean Frozen Bacon Breakfast Bowl. It comes with eggs, diced potatoes, bacon bits, and shredded cheddar cheese for $3 each; these core ingredients give it 26 grams of protein per 7-ounce bowl (which the brand proudly displays on its packaging). People say that the bowl is pretty filling and a wonderful option if making breakfast from scratch on a school day is out of the question — although some share that they also like to consume it in a breakfast-for-dinner scenario.
It's noted that you get a good amount of each element listed on the front of the package — eggs, spuds, bacon, cheese — so it doesn't feel unbalanced. Everything works together to result in a yummy dish. You can jazz it up with a squirt of all-purpose hot sauce if you're craving a spicy kick, too. Others note that you can place everything into a tortilla to create a breakfast burrito, and we think that's absolutely genius.
Banquet Mega Bowls Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac 'N Cheese
Banquet made it again to the list, but this time, with a totally different product. The 14-ounce Mega Bowls Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac 'N Cheese advertises 26 grams of protein for $3. This isn't your average macaroni and cheese, as both the chicken and the cheese sauce feature a spicy element. If you have a low heat tolerance, though, Dollar Tree reviews mention that it's not too hot. Others share that they love this dish so much that they buy it weekly just so they have it on rotation. It's a perfect blend of cheesy and spicy when you crave more dimension in your microwave meal.
This is a peak option to pop in your freezer when you need something affordable and filling. One reviewer shares that they haven't bought a frozen meal in three decades, and this Banquet option was so good they can't wait to try other Mega Bowl options from the brand. As luck would have it, Dollar Tree sells three options, including Chicken Fried Beef Steak and Country Fried Chicken. If that's an important factor for you, the Buffalo-style mac has the most protein by a long shot.
Methodology
We found these frozen items by scouring the Dollar Tree website to find frozen foods and meals that were more than a standalone ingredient. For example, things like frozen chicken nuggets or breadsticks are not considered a meal on their own and were excluded from consideration. Then, we only include items with high and good reviews. Dollar Tree's website only has a handful of reviews, so we sought out feedback from other grocery chains that stock the same item, including Target, Albertsons, and Ralphs.
Many items didn't make the list because they performed poorly among customers. On the other hand, many items like pastas and pizzas also have fantastic reviews, but we wanted to include a range of items to offer variety of proteins and main courses. There's everything from classic pizza to breakfast bowls and dumplings. Although everyone has personal preferences, these items are generally highly regarded by most customers who purchased them.