7 Store-Bought Italian Foods That May Just Be Better Than Takeout
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Many of the nation's favorite takeout options take inspiration from Italian cuisine, which is loved for its vibrant yet comforting blend of flavors and textures. When you're craving an indulgent, cheese-laden pizza or a bowlful of rich, saucy pasta, it's tempting to start browsing your local restaurant menu, but why not make a trip to the grocery store instead?
Opting for a store-bought Italian dinner doesn't have to mean compromising on quality. In fact, many of the products available at major grocery chains come highly praised for their restaurant-worthy appeal. Finding these standouts can, however, take some trial and error, and that's where we can help. To save you the disappointment of a lackluster dinner, we've rounded up some of the very best store-bought Italian foods that are sure to deliver on all fronts. These options have all received glowing reviews from customers, making them worthy alternatives to your usual takeout order. So, if convenience, affordability, and bold flavor are your priorities, be sure to give these grocery store picks a try on your next Italian night.
Costco Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Lasagna is always a top pick for a cozy evening in, and this sausage and beef version from Costco easily rivals anything you'd find in a restaurant. It features layers of rich, saucy ground beef, tender pasta, and creamy ricotta, all topped with chunks of spicy sausage and melty mozzarella. Comfort food as its finest, this convenient freezer staple requires just a few minutes in the microwave before it's ready to enjoy, and it'll pair beautifully with a side of crusty garlic bread.
In our review of 11 Italian food products from Costco, we deemed this lasagna a must-buy. Our taste tester was impressed by the hearty, meaty texture and well-balanced, sweet-tart taste of the tomato sauce, calling the dish "rich, and delicious, like something you'd get at an Italian restaurant." Reddit users agree, with comments from discussions including "best frozen lasagna out there" and "so damn good". Others mention that the product is often included in coupon deals, making it a great value option for stocking up your freezer ahead of busy weeknights.
Rao's Italian Wedding Soup
Rao's is best-known for its selection of premium jarred pasta sauces, but the brand's soups are just as flavorful. One standout from their product range is the Italian Wedding Soup, which offers a slow-simmered, home-style taste that sets it apart from most store-bought options. Even if you're a jarred soup sceptic, we highly recommend giving this one a try, because shoppers have consistently been wowed by the product's rich, comforting flavor.
What makes this soup special is its traditional, Italian-inspired character and use of high-quality ingredients, which include beef and pork meatballs, carrots, acini de pepe pasta, spinach, and onions. "The best soup ever and very filling just like homemade without all of the work!", wrote one shopper on the Walmart website, while others praised the product's great texture and flavor. On Reddit, the sentiment was similar. According to one happy customer, "Rao's just has that homemade taste to it unlike any other," and while this soup typically comes with a slightly heftier price tag that other store-bought versions, fans say it's absolutely worth the money.
Stouffer's Meat Lovers Lasagna
Another top-rated, store-bought lasagna comes from Stouffer's, and this frozen delight has received many a rave review. The hearty bake can be microwaved or cooked in the oven for a quick, satisfying, and protein-packed meal. It's made with both Italian pork sausage and spicy pepperoni, so this lasagna certainly lives up to its name, and customers love the rich, deeply savory flavor it provides.
There's been plenty of hype around this product online, and for good reason. A review on Reddit summed things up perfectly, with the customer simply stating, "Stouffer's meat lovers lasagna is BOMB." Countless others were of the same opinion, with one fan commenting, "the sausage and pepperoni are very tasty, the noodles tender, and the sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and savory." Over on the Walmart website, shoppers noted the generous amount of meat filling, and the superior taste in comparison to similar frozen meals. "Just as good as homemade", wrote one customer, while another called the meal the "best of all frozen lasagnas".
This product comes in multiple sizes, from single-serve portions to an eight-serving feast, so there's something for all kinds of households. It's a versatile main meal that's equally well-suited to busy weeknights and gatherings with friend, and it'll taste great finished with a sprinkling of fresh herbs or side of steamed veggies.
Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni
At Costco, a certain deep dish pizza has been making waves. Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni pizza can be found in the freezer aisle, and it's frequently dubbed as the grocery chain's best frozen pie. This product boasts a thick, crispy crust, which is topped with lashings of gooey mozzarella, plus sliced and diced pepperoni pieces, for an ultra-meaty finish.
Reviews for this product are nothing short of enthusiastic, and customers consistently highlight the pizza's restaurant-quality taste. One fan took to Reddit to share their excitement, writing "Solid 10/10. This is the BEST frozen pizza I've ever had... seriously," and noting the perfect ratio of topping to sauce. The discussion was soon filled with equally positive comments, such as "Motor City is my all-time favorite frozen pizza" and "better than delivery."
Texture-wise, this pizza has been likened to fresh focaccia, while the tomato sauce brings a distinct tangy brightness that cuts through the richness of the spicy meat and mild, melty mozzarella brilliantly. The result is a deeply satisfying, crowd-pleasing meal that gives takeout pizza a run for its money.
Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli
When your short on time, but still want a wholesome, fulfilling dinner, this fresh Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli from Trader Joe's is the perfect solution. Ready in minutes, it brings heaps of sweet, creamy, and tangy deliciousness to the table. The pasta is delightfully delicate, yet sturdy enough to hold up well during cooking, and every al dente bite strikes the perfect balance between richness and lightness.
Trader Joe's customers are big fans of this ravioli, as confirmed by a plethora of Reddit posts. One shopper kicked off a discussion with, "Husband said the caramelized onion and goat cheese ravioli was the best pasta he's ever had in his life," before describing the product as "honestly one of the best things I've ever eaten." In another thread, a Redditor wrote, "I regret to inform you that the Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli is a 100/10," while also sharing a photo of their undeniably mouth-watering serving method. The filled pasta was tossed with melted butter, lemon, and crispy prosciutto, then layered atop an arugula, asparagus, and walnut salad, for a refreshing, restaurant-worthy finish.
Other customer-approved serving suggestions include tossing the pasta with lemon pesto, tomato sauce, or a creamy mushroom sauce. However, as Trader Joe's states on its website, this cheesy ravioli is certainly flavorful enough to shine with nothing more than a simple drizzle of olive oil.
Michael Angelo's Eggplant Parmigiana
A staple of many Italian-American restaurant menus, eggplant parmesan blends tender, nutrient-rich veggies with a tangy tomato sauce and rich, melty cheese, creating the ultimate comfort-food dinner. It's a dish you might assume is only worth enjoying in from-scratch format, but this frozen version from Michael Angelo's might just surprise you.
Michael Angelo's prides itself on using wholesome, simple ingredients to make this product, and this approach clearly yields excellent results. Multiple shoppers have been blown away by the meal's exceptional flavor, with comments on Reddit including "Michaelangelo's is top tier" and "one of the most legendary frozen meals". In one discussion, a customer called this product their "absolute favorite frozen meal", stating that they'd rate it higher than a 10 if they could. Taste-testers note the well-seasoned coating on the eggplant slices, the aromatic notes of the sauce, and the luscious texture, which all contribute to that home-style finish.
For the best results, Michael Angelo's recommends oven-baking the meal, and customers agree that this cooking method yields the ultimate crispy topped, richly-flavored result. However, if you are in a pinch, microwaving also serves as a conveniently speedy option.
Trader Joe's Cacio e Pepe Gnocchi
This cacio e pepe-inspired gnocchi from Trader Joe's packs all of the cheesy, peppery richness you'd expect, and it's super easy to whip up on the stovetop or in the microwave. This meal consists of pillowy gnocchi, which are smothered in a rich Provolone and Romano cheese sauce, and studded with whole black peppercorns. It's a simple yet irresistible medley of flavors that bring plenty of indulgence, while also staying true to the traditional Italian pasta.
Reviewers describe the gnocchi pieces as tender and generously-sized, while the sauce offers a well-balanced cheese and pepper flavor that isn't too heavy or overpowering. On Reddit, one customer was particularly complimentary, writing, "This gnocchi is absolutely divine. Soft, rich, creamy and so easy to make. I need to get more. NOW." Another shopper also deemed the product a hit, sharing that they always make sure to have a bag on hand in the freezer.
For many, the Cacio e Pepe Gnocchi has earned itself a place on the dinner rotation, and there are plenty of delicious ways to jazz this meal up. Consider pairing the cheesy bites with a side of citrusy arugula salad for a fresh contrast to the rich sauce, or topping things off with crispy pancetta or grilled chicken breast for an extra boost of protein.
Methodology
Compiling this selection of store-bought Italian favorites involved thorough research of customer reviews, which helped us identify the most highly rated, widely recommended products available at major grocery chains. Reddit proved to be an invaluable source of consumer insight, but we also made use of grocery store review sections and other trusted food publications. Armed with this real-world feedback, we picked out seven standout items, all of which have been praised for their taste, convenience, and restaurant-quality appeal. The aim was to create a lineup that showcased both the versatility of Italian cuisine, and the impressive quality of today's grocery store offerings.