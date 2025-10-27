The Best Pigs-In-A-Blanket Are Even Easier To Make Than Normal
One of the favorites of the festive season, pigs-in-a-blanket aren't exactly difficult to make. It's the fact that they all require wrapping individually that makes them a bit of a pain, especially if you're expecting a lot of guests. You can skip this whole fiddly process by making upside-down hot dogs instead. This might not sound much like pigs-in-a-blanket at first, but bear with us.
The recipe involves placing hot dogs on a sheet tray, then draping puff pastry over each one and crimping down the edge with a fork. All you need is an egg wash (or a brush with garlic butter for a more savory profile) for a golden finish, followed by 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.
One they're cooked, flip them over and they're ready to serve — the crisp bottom becomes a flat top that's a perfect platform for a drizzle of ketchup or mustard. By using the same ingredients, these reversed hotdogs have all the tastes and textures of traditional pigs-in-a-blanket, but with much less fuss.
Upgrading pigs-in-a-blanket
Not only are these upside-down hot dogs easier to make but, dare we say, more versatile as well. The square pastry cover will hold in more ingredients and seasonings than could ever be contained by rolled pastry alone.
Laying down cheese before you add the sausage not only gives you a crispy base, but also helps glue the hot dog to the pastry. You can scatter the tray with herbs and spices before placing the sausages for a seasoned crust. You can replicate the taste of these herby pigs-in-a-blanket with rosemary, thyme, and sage, or keep things simple with celery salt or everything bagel seasoning.
In the space under the puff pastry, you could add a dollop of whole grain mustard for a classic accompaniment, or add sautéed peppers, onions, or jalapenos for more of a traditional hot dog vibe. Or, of course, more cheese. Even if you don't want to stuff your pigs-in-blankets with extra ingredients, you can still add a twist by changing up the sausage or the pastry. Giada de Laurentiis' hot dog swap for elevated pigs-in-a-blanket is mortadella, a pork fusion that often includes crunchy elements like nuts, giving the dish a whole new texture and an antipasto vibe. For a heartier snack with a more homecooked feel, try swapping the hot dogs with fresh Italian sausage.