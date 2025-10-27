The Best Pigs-In-A-Blanket Are Even Easier To Make Than Normal

One of the favorites of the festive season, pigs-in-a-blanket aren't exactly difficult to make. It's the fact that they all require wrapping individually that makes them a bit of a pain, especially if you're expecting a lot of guests. You can skip this whole fiddly process by making upside-down hot dogs instead. This might not sound much like pigs-in-a-blanket at first, but bear with us.

The recipe involves placing hot dogs on a sheet tray, then draping puff pastry over each one and crimping down the edge with a fork. All you need is an egg wash (or a brush with garlic butter for a more savory profile) for a golden finish, followed by 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.

One they're cooked, flip them over and they're ready to serve — the crisp bottom becomes a flat top that's a perfect platform for a drizzle of ketchup or mustard. By using the same ingredients, these reversed hotdogs have all the tastes and textures of traditional pigs-in-a-blanket, but with much less fuss.