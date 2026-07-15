8 Must-Have Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
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With summer in full swing, finding new arrivals at Walmart can be an enjoyable treasure hunt. The chain recently introduced price cuts to popular items such as laundry detergent, sodas, and even beef, making this an ideal time to check out your local store for big deals. In addition to old favorites at discounted prices, Walmart is also offering new seasonal snacks, desserts, and treats perfect for entertaining a crowd.
From desserts you can prepare right on your grill to chips filled with plenty of great flavor and essential nutrients, there's a lot to sink your teeth into. With a rich mix of savory, sweet, and even "swalty" options ranging from appetizers and entrées to desserts and beyond, it's a great time to discover new products. You might even want to stock up on some limited-edition flavor varieties.
When exploring the variety of groceries at Walmart with deep discounts in July 2026, remember to keep an open mind while focusing on quality and versatility. These delightful foods come highly recommended by reviews from Walmart shoppers both on the store's website and social media. Ultimately, it all comes down to what pleases your palate.
Brownie S'more Griller
If you're a fan of hosting barbecues, you'll definitely want to add this dessert to your Walmart cart. Be sure to make room on your grill to warm up this ooey gooey treat that tops a decadent brownie layer with even more chocolate, marshmallows, and graham cracker bites. It's the perfect finishing touch for any outdoor cookout.
Purchase a Brownie S'more Griller for around $8.
bettergoods Pina Colada Breaded Shrimp
With Walmart's bettergoods brand building a loyal following, it's no surprise that this new frozen shrimp appetizer is already generating a buzz on social media. Playing off of the classic flavors of a typical breaded coconut shrimp, this version takes a more summer-inspired twist by introducing a hint of pineapple into the mix.
Grab a box of bettergoods Pina Colada Breaded Shrimp for about $7.
King Krumb Peanut Butter Lovers Bakery Cookies
This one's for the serious peanut butter lovers. One side features a soft-baked cookie generously dotted with peanut butter M&M's and chocolate chunks, while the other is topped with peanut butter cups. Sandwich your favorite peanut butter flavored ice cream in between the pair of cookies for a total triple threat dessert.
Pick up King Krumb Peanut Butter Lovers Bakery Cookies for around $5.
Beautiful Handheld Rechargeable Milk Frother
Some of the absolute best uses for your milk frother include DIY whipped cream, cold foam, cocktail toppings, and so much more. If you don't already have one in your kitchen, this sleek, convenient, and rechargeable gadget is a must-have. Available in black or white, it's a handy addition to any collection of handheld kitchen tools.
Purchase a Beautiful Handheld Rechargeable Milk Frother for about $10.50.
SunChips Fiber Southwestern Queso
For the those looking to optimize their fiber intake, these are the chips for you. Made with whole grains and black beans in a delightful Southwestern Queso flavor, these are perfect for pairing with your favorite veggie-forward dips like salsa, green goddess, or bean dip.
Grab a bag of SunChips Fiber Southwestern Queso for around $11.
Patti's Good Life Banana Pudding Summer Bakery Cookies
Knowing Patti LaBelle's inimitable talents both onstage and in the kitchen, these banana pudding cookies are worth trying. With a soft-baked consistency and familiar flavors, they're sure to be a hit on your table. Serve them with a scoop of ice cream and brûléed bananas to enjoy a range of tastes and textures.
Get a box of Patti's Good Life Banana Pudding Summer Bakery Cookies for around $6.
Marketside Ham & Cheese Stuffed Turnover
This is the perfect quick and simple meal that you can heat up in the microwave or oven in a matter of minutes. Filled with rich, savory ham and plenty of melty cheese, it's a protein-rich pocket of herbed dough that will have you feeling full and satisfied.
Pick up a Marketside Ham & Cheese Stuffed Turnover for less than $3.
Planters Sweet Cayenne BBQ Peanuts
These canned nuts bring heat and sweet together in one irresistible snack. A limited-edition flavor celebrating America's 250th birthday, these might just be worth stocking up on while you can. Serve them as-is or toss them into a snack mix with ingredients like pretzels, dried fruit, or chocolate for a crowd-pleasing combination.
Grab a can of PLANTERS Sweet Cayenne BBQ Peanuts for about $3.50.