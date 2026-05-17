This Grocery Giant's Frozen Aisle Brand Is Building A Loyal Following: 'I Have Yet To Be Disappointed'

Frozen foods can be a total lifesaver whether it comes to preparing full meals in a flash, organizing appetizers for a get-together, or streamlining your own culinary creativity with quick ingredients. While just about every grocery store has a dedicated frozen foods aisle, not all brands are created equally. One of the biggest sleeper hits of the frozen aisle comes from none other than Walmart and its elevated grocery brand known as Bettergoods.

Per one Redditor, "I have yet to be disappointed by a bettergoods brand item." Of the many Bettergoods food products that are worth buying at Walmart, several come from the frozen food aisle. For example, many fans across social media praise that the grocery store's frozen pizzas are among the best they've ever had. Another user said, "all of bettergoods pizza are fire" while another echoed, "they're all really good." The accolades aren't limited to frozen pizzas, though.

Elsewhere on Reddit, a user shared their thoughts on the grocery store brand's frozen lemon pepper chicken wings. They called the product a "10/10" and said, "This brand makes quite possibly the best wings I've ever had in my life. Why pay restaurant prices when I can just buy these bags?" Another user replied, "I have yet to try Bettergoods wings that weren't a 10 out of the air fryer." One commenter mentioned, "I actually forgot the seasoning packet one time and they were still delicious."