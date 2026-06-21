12 Yellowstone Frozen Meals, Ranked

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"Yellowstone" is something of a pop-culture phenomenon. The TV show takes the essence of classic Westerns and gives them a gritty, modern-day refresh. Even if you haven't watched an episode, you've likely heard about the way it blends wide-open Montana landscapes with a healthy helping of family drama, while offering a glimpse into the cattle ranch lifestyle by following eccentric characters like Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

At some point, you may have even wondered what it would be like to live like the Duttons. And now we have an opportunity to step into their boots, thanks to the Yellowstone brand. No, it can't teach you to rope and ride, but it does give us a small taste of that rugged way of life through its collection of retail foods. You can pick up Yellowstone-inspired coffee, sauces, seasonings, canned goods, and even frozen Western-style meals.

The brand claims to deliver "an authentic and elevated line of cowboy cuisine that brings the rustic roots and flavors of Yellowstone to life at your kitchen table," and I had to see for myself if it was true. I recently picked up every single Yellowstone frozen dinner I could find, winding up with 12 different meals. Spanning from comfort classics like meatloaf and mac to chili and country fried steak, I ranked each once based on its hearty flavors, ingredient quality, and how well it fits the ranch way of life.