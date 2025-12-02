The Unlikely Old-School Chili And Sandwich Pairing You'll Find In The Midwest

Don't knock it until you try it. While a peanut butter and chili sandwich is outlined in a cookbook from 1939, some peanut butter lovers have taken it upon themselves to separate the ingredients and serve peanut butter sandwiches alongside warm bowls of chili. The earthy, nutty flavor of peanut butter provides a smooth complement to heat. "I prefer spicy chili, so the PB sandwich helps take away the heat and gives a sweet break-up as well," explained a Redditor.

The National Peanut Board set out to create awareness of this flavor duo through its TikTok PB Chili Cookoff. Not only can chili be made with peanut butter, but grilled peanut butter sandwiches made with hot honey can be put on the table quickly while offering a tantalizing spread that will tickle taste buds. Netizens writing from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana have commented on this flavor pairing that may sound unusual to those not familiar with the meal, but we can't for certain say this is a Midwestern specialty. "I'm about as Midwest as they come and I've never seen anyone ever have a peanut butter sandwich with their chili," wrote a user on Rams on Demand. "Hoosier my whole life, grew up eating peanut butter sandwiches with my chili," added a Redditor. Others in the region explain they have never heard of the idea.