The Unlikely Old-School Chili And Sandwich Pairing You'll Find In The Midwest
Don't knock it until you try it. While a peanut butter and chili sandwich is outlined in a cookbook from 1939, some peanut butter lovers have taken it upon themselves to separate the ingredients and serve peanut butter sandwiches alongside warm bowls of chili. The earthy, nutty flavor of peanut butter provides a smooth complement to heat. "I prefer spicy chili, so the PB sandwich helps take away the heat and gives a sweet break-up as well," explained a Redditor.
The National Peanut Board set out to create awareness of this flavor duo through its TikTok PB Chili Cookoff. Not only can chili be made with peanut butter, but grilled peanut butter sandwiches made with hot honey can be put on the table quickly while offering a tantalizing spread that will tickle taste buds. Netizens writing from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana have commented on this flavor pairing that may sound unusual to those not familiar with the meal, but we can't for certain say this is a Midwestern specialty. "I'm about as Midwest as they come and I've never seen anyone ever have a peanut butter sandwich with their chili," wrote a user on Rams on Demand. "Hoosier my whole life, grew up eating peanut butter sandwiches with my chili," added a Redditor. Others in the region explain they have never heard of the idea.
A new lunchtime possibility
Some recall chili and peanut butter sandwiches served as a regular lunch in the school cafeteria. "People think I'm crazy when I eat PB sandwiches with my chili," wrote a fan of this combo on Facebook. "That's how they did it in school growing up, and I've always done it." Those who have tried the duo explain that spicy chili can be paired with an assortment of peanut butter sandwiches and glasses of cold milk. Peanut butter sandwiches made with banana, honey, and pumpkin butter can elevate bowls of chili. Other fans of this combo have added honey or syrup to the peanut butter-infused chili. "I sometimes mix a spoonful of peanut butter into my chili and still eat the peanut butter sandwich as a bonus," described one fan on Reddit. Others pair peanut butter crackers with chili. "I actually like to make a peanut butter cracker and then use it as a chili shovel," explained a fan on Rams on Demand, adding that peanut butter is the kind of ingredient that plays easily with others.
After trying this combination for yourself, you may find yourself coming up with your own peanut butter snack pairing for your next bowl of chili. Peanut butter pretzel nuggets, Peanut Butter Ritz Bits, or Trader Joe's Bamba Peanut Snacks could make for the kind of garnish you won't soon forget.