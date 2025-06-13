Review: Tombstone's French Fry Style Crust Pizzas Are The Ultimate Hybrid Comfort Food

Frozen pizza is the pinnacle of convenient American fare. The products typically promise restaurant-level quality for a fraction of the price, but we all know that this promise is rarely delivered upon. Honestly, most frozen pizzas should be avoided at all costs. The crust is usually too soft and doughy, the toppings are often low-quality and few and far between, and don't even get me started on the rubbery, plastic-tasting cheese. I'm of the belief that these sad frozen pies are often the product of a boring lineup. Most of these issues befall this convenient dinner option because few companies dare to venture past the norm — beyond the standard not-quite-thick but not-super-thin crust, typical toppings, and mediocre cheese.

Enter Tombstone, a major player in America's frozen pizza scene, here to alleviate some of our boring pizza woes with its new French Fry Style Crust Pizzas. These pies are jazzing up the frozen aisle by combining two of the country's favorite foods into one quick and satisfying creation. I got my hands on the two available varieties of Tombstone's new pizzas — Chili Cheese and Loaded Bacon Cheddar — to give them a taste and see what all the comfort food fuss is about. So, let's open our minds and our stomachs and figure out whether french fries and pizza are a worthy combo, or if fries should stick with burgers as their sole companion.

