10 Discontinued Fast Food Menu Items That Customers Miss The Most

For fast food aficionados, you'll have to find yourself in a fairly remote part of the country to struggle to find a bite to eat on the go. In most cases, we're spoilt for choice with national giants like McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC dotted across highway exits and clustered together in malls. Fast food chains have even found their way into some of the most remote areas; Subway has two locations on Alaska's secluded island of Kodiak. Even with so much variety, there are plenty of discontinued fast food items that we miss dearly.

We're not talking about epic fast food menu item failures, but rather those that we instantly fell in love with, only to be left heartbroken when they were taken off the menu. Sometimes, the items are removed because of poor sales, supply and cost pressures, or simply because the brand wants to shift its priorities and streamline the menu. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of people across the country that would pay a great sum of money to savor a long-ago removed menu item they used to love.

Some miss the items from recent years, like Burger King's Ch'King or Taco Bell's Beefy Fritos Burrito, while others crave those delicious, crinkled fries that Carl's Jr. used to whip in the '80s. We reminisced about the items we miss and listened to what Reddit users said to put together this list of discontinued fast food menu items that are missed the most.