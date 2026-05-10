We're Begging For This McDonald's Burger To Return To The US

Over the years, McDonald's has released menu items that have left a lasting impression on nostalgic diners, hoping to get a taste of their favorite burger again. Whether it's the Arch Deluxe, Cheddar Melt, or Big N' Tasty, these discontinued items built cult followings that continue to keep their memories alive. And while some items are left in the dustbin of history, others have found a better home overseas, where local tastes have kept them going strong.

One of the most beloved McDonald's burgers that can no longer be found on U.S. soil is the Angus Third Pounder, first introduced in 2009. Customers could choose from three options: Mushroom & Swiss, Bacon & Cheese, or Deluxe. Different toppings aside, each featured a third-pound patty made of Angus beef, which is known for its rich flavor and superior marbling compared to standard ground beef burger patties.

The line of Angus burgers enjoyed a solid four-year run before being discontinued from McDonald's U.S. menus in 2013 to the dismay of its loyal following. Over the years, an Angus patty was featured in test items like the English Pub Burger, Clubhouse Angus, and CBO (Cheddar Bacon Onion) burger. Ultimately, modest sales coupled with premium beef prices made selling the burger no longer feasible in America.