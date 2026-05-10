We're Begging For This McDonald's Burger To Return To The US
Over the years, McDonald's has released menu items that have left a lasting impression on nostalgic diners, hoping to get a taste of their favorite burger again. Whether it's the Arch Deluxe, Cheddar Melt, or Big N' Tasty, these discontinued items built cult followings that continue to keep their memories alive. And while some items are left in the dustbin of history, others have found a better home overseas, where local tastes have kept them going strong.
One of the most beloved McDonald's burgers that can no longer be found on U.S. soil is the Angus Third Pounder, first introduced in 2009. Customers could choose from three options: Mushroom & Swiss, Bacon & Cheese, or Deluxe. Different toppings aside, each featured a third-pound patty made of Angus beef, which is known for its rich flavor and superior marbling compared to standard ground beef burger patties.
The line of Angus burgers enjoyed a solid four-year run before being discontinued from McDonald's U.S. menus in 2013 to the dismay of its loyal following. Over the years, an Angus patty was featured in test items like the English Pub Burger, Clubhouse Angus, and CBO (Cheddar Bacon Onion) burger. Ultimately, modest sales coupled with premium beef prices made selling the burger no longer feasible in America.
What customers thought of the Angus burger
For many customers, the Angus Third Pounder was one of the tastiest options on the menu and would probably earn a top spot in our ranking of McDonald's burgers, today. Diners were particularly partial to the cheesy, mushroom-laden version. "That Mushroom and Swiss was the 2nd best thing McDonald's ever made (Big N' Tasty #1)," declared one Redditor. Even people who didn't normally like mushrooms were fans.
For some customers, the burger was one of the few menu items they genuinely craved, aside from the chain's famous fries. "I have no idea what kind of ... magic they put on these burgers," stated one Reddit user, adding that "it had to be the seasoning or something." According to McDonald's ingredient information, the flavor profile included ingredients like dried beef broth, Worcestershire sauce powder, autolyzed yeast extract, and other seasonings.
Fans were also impressed by the burger's presentation. One Reddit user said, "They looked much like the advertisement photos. They really did a good job assembling those with quality ingredients." Overall, many customers were more than willing to pay the premium cost for a burger that they felt actually justified the higher price, but not all McDonald's diners agreed.
Where you can still get an Angus burger
While there are currently no plans that have been announced to bring the Angus Third Pounders back to the U.S., several locations abroad still serve similar versions of the premium burger. It's definitely one of the many international McDonald's menu items we want to bring to the U.S., which is why die-hard fans and visitors to certain regions should take advantage of the chance to taste the burgers once again.
For example, Australia offers the Classic Angus. It includes an Australian Angus patty, cheese, tomato, onions, and pickles, topped with mustard and McChicken sauce, and served on a sesame and poppy seed bun. A smokier version, dubbed the BBQ Bacon Angus, also exists. However, some customers online have reported that the burgers may soon be discontinued.
At select McDonald's locations in China, the chain's Signature Collection currently features multiple burger options. These include the Angus Original, Double Angus Original, and even the Cheesy Champignon Angus Burger that's served with mushrooms and grilled onions. Meanwhile McDonald's Oman serves a Smokey BBQ burger made with halal Angus beef, crispy chicken strips, lettuce, Emmental cheese, and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun.