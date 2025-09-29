This 'Little' 1980s KFC Item Only Lasted A Few Years — But Fans Can't Forget It

The year was 1987. Reagan was President, The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian" topped the charts, and foodies could get three chicken sandwiches for just over $1. KFC launched its Chicken Littles sandwiches in 1987 as an apparent spinoff of White Castle's iconic, culturally dominant sliders (which the Beastie Boys rapped about one year prior on their 1986 "Licensed to Ill"). KFC's pint-sized sandwiches consisted of a square-shaped, breaded, fried chicken patty on a small plush bun, smeared with mayo and a few pickle chips for just $0.39. Adjusted for inflation, $0.39 in 1987 is the equivalent of $1.11 in 2025, which is still an unheard-of deal in the modern age.

A Reddit thread dedicated to KFC's Chicken Littles is filled with fond memories of the limited-time sandwich. "I loved these!" writes one commenter. "Every Thursday night ('87-'88) I would get a bag of these and a tub of potato salad and mashed potatoes and gravy and watch the NBC lineup (Night Court, Cheers, L.A. Law). I was very sad when they stopped making them!" Others agree, "YESSS! Grade school me loved these! They were like $.39 or something, we had it good then." Several comments nod to the KFC's playful ad campaign for the item ("Chicken Littles just [a] walkin' down the street Singing doo wah diddy diddy dum diddy do"). Indeed, the sando's 1987 debut commercial depicts a car-full of varsity-jacket-clad students rolling up to KFC for a bag of Chicken Littles while '50s doo-wop music plays.