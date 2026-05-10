McDonald's Tried To Beat The Whopper With This Burger, But It Clearly Was No Match

McDonald's and Burger King have had a simmering rivalry for decades. Known as the Burger Wars, the rivalry has included ad campaigns and direct comparisons between the two franchises, although in more recent years it has toned down significantly. Still, there's no official truce and in March 2026, Burger King hopped on the bandwagon of making fun of the McDonald's CEO after an awkward viral video moment. Back in the day, the battle was more focused on products, and one of the most memorable shots fired by McDonald's came in the form of the Big N' Tasty, which was positioned as a knock off of the Whopper.

The Big N' Tasty was test marketed in 1997 and debuted across most of the U.S. in 2000 before going national in 2001. It featured a quarter-pound beef patty topped with ketchup, mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sesame seed bun. That is the exact makeup of a Burger King Whopper. It debuted at 99 cents as part of a limited promotion and served as the centerpiece of the Dollar Menu. By 2003, it had bumped up to $1.49.

The Augusta Chronicle reported in 1997 that McDonald's was suffering poor sales while Burger King, led by its 99 cent Whopper, was growing. Though it had a good run, McDonald's announced in 2011 that the Big N' Tasty was being removed from the menu entirely. The Whopper may have just had too much history to overcome.