The Highly Unusual Topping That The McDonald's CEO Once Smeared On A Filet-O-Fish

On Tasting Table's ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, the Filet-O-Fish ranked pretty low. It generally isn't considered the most popular choice at the fast food chain, although the loyalists who love it defend it fiercely. In April 2023, the CEO of McDonald's, Chris Kempczinski, made this menu item even more infamous by posting a video in which he smeared ice cream onto the fish sandwich.

Kempczinski started the video by explaining that he doesn't put tartar sauce on the Filet-O-Fish because he has a special alternative: vanilla ice cream. "Looks the same as tartar sauce," he mused before opening the sandwich and spreading the ice cream onto the fish patty, which was oddly already smeared with ketchup, in another deviation from the standard Filet-O-Fish. The CEO brought the sandwich to his mouth, and just as he was about to take a bite, he looked into the camera and said, "April Fool's."

Lighthearted as the intention behind this prank may have been, the internet didn't really find it funny. "I mean if you're gonna do an April Fool's then you gotta go through with it all the way, eat the whole thing," criticized one commenter under the video, while another plainly stated that "this guy needs to be arrested." Even as a joke, perhaps wasting a perfectly good cone and sandwich was a bit much; if you really don't like the tartar sauce, slather your Filet-O-Fish with Sweet N' Sour sauce instead.