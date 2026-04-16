For A Brighter And Tangier Bite, Slather Your Filet-O-Fish With This Dipping Sauce
As the only seafood sandwich on the restaurant's menu, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish certainly stands out, yet its flavor is quite mild, bordering on unmemorable. Featuring a fried white fish patty, half a slice of cheese, and tartar sauce with pickles on a steamed bun, it's pleasant enough, but won't please customers looking for bold flavor. If you wish this fish sandwich were a lot livelier, you should try squeezing on a packet of McDonald's sweet 'n sour sauce.
Easily one of the most popular McDonald's dipping sauces, sweet n' sour sauce is described as a combo of peach and apricot with hot spices. It also contains garlic and onion powder, vinegar, and even powdered sherry wine to up the tanginess. Its bright, tart, fruity flavor both complements and contrasts with the crunchy, slightly oily Filet-O-Fish patty, instantly elevating the taste. And though you might think sweet n' sour sauce would combine strangely with tartar sauce, both condiments are tangy yet sweet, and blend together surprisingly well. If you really want, you can scrape the tartar sauce off the patty before pouring on the sweet n' sour.
The resulting Filet-O-Fish is almost reminiscent of crispy fried fish dishes with sweet and sour sauce that you might find at some Chinese restaurants. It's a major upgrade that's ideal for customers craving a bold and zesty seafood bite, and you don't have to pay extra for the sauce, to boot. Simple and sedate, the Filet-O-Fish also forms a perfect canvas for other McDonald's ordering hacks.
Other ways to upgrade your Filet-O-Fish with extra sauces and more
For an upgrade that pairs well with sweet 'n sour sauce, onions are the addition that gives your Filet-O-Fish more flavor and crunch. They add a savory sharpness that marries perfectly with the sticky, sweet, tart condiment. Other sweet 'n sour-friendly ways to customize McDonald's Filet-O-Fish include stuffing fries into the bun, ordering an extra fish patty, or even asking for your sandwich cooked "well done." If the staff accommodates this request, the fish will have a crispier crust, which stands up better to the double dose of sweet 'n sour and tartar sauce.
Are you just not into sweet 'n sour? Instead, try swapping out tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce, a game-changing Filet-O-Fish upgrade that makes it ten times better. You can request the famous burger spread on all sorts of McD's items, and on the Filet-O-Fish, it essentially acts as a better version of tartar sauce. Providing a similar pickle-forward taste and creamy texture, but with extra savoriness, Big Mac sauce makes for a simple yet impactful upgrade.
Of course, these ordering hacks are only good when used on a solid foundation: A sandwich that's fresh, hot, and crisp instead of old and soggy. You can order a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish fresh every time by simply asking for it to be "made fresh" or "cooked to order." If you're also requesting other customizations, make sure to ask extra nicely, and you'll hopefully be served the best Filet-O-Fish you've ever tasted.