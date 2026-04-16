For A Brighter And Tangier Bite, Slather Your Filet-O-Fish With This Dipping Sauce

As the only seafood sandwich on the restaurant's menu, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish certainly stands out, yet its flavor is quite mild, bordering on unmemorable. Featuring a fried white fish patty, half a slice of cheese, and tartar sauce with pickles on a steamed bun, it's pleasant enough, but won't please customers looking for bold flavor. If you wish this fish sandwich were a lot livelier, you should try squeezing on a packet of McDonald's sweet 'n sour sauce.

Easily one of the most popular McDonald's dipping sauces, sweet n' sour sauce is described as a combo of peach and apricot with hot spices. It also contains garlic and onion powder, vinegar, and even powdered sherry wine to up the tanginess. Its bright, tart, fruity flavor both complements and contrasts with the crunchy, slightly oily Filet-O-Fish patty, instantly elevating the taste. And though you might think sweet n' sour sauce would combine strangely with tartar sauce, both condiments are tangy yet sweet, and blend together surprisingly well. If you really want, you can scrape the tartar sauce off the patty before pouring on the sweet n' sour.

The resulting Filet-O-Fish is almost reminiscent of crispy fried fish dishes with sweet and sour sauce that you might find at some Chinese restaurants. It's a major upgrade that's ideal for customers craving a bold and zesty seafood bite, and you don't have to pay extra for the sauce, to boot. Simple and sedate, the Filet-O-Fish also forms a perfect canvas for other McDonald's ordering hacks.