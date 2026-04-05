Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish More Flavor And Crunch With This Simple Addition
There's something sublime about a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. The iconic sandwich with a storied history consists of a crispy filet of Alaskan Pollock, a slice of American cheese, and creamy, tangy tartar sauce on a bun. Some fans think it's perfect as is. But there are more than 10 delicious ways to customize your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and some believe there is a game-changing Filet-O-Fish upgrade that makes it 10 times better (hint: It's subbing out the tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce). But there is one extremely simple addition you can make to your Filet-O-Fish that won't change the flavor profile but will enhance it with more flavorful zing and crunch. And that addition is onions.
Ask for your Filet-O-Fish with either the diced onions that come on the regular burgers or the slivered onions that come on the Quarter Pounder. Either way, it adds even more texture and depth of flavor to the sandwich in a way that is still consistent with and complements the tangy, creamy, savoriness of the combo of the fish patty, cheese, and tartar sauce.
If you want to take it to another, heightened level, add pickles too. The briny sharpness of the pickles and onions pairs perfectly with the creamy richness of the cheese, crunchy fried fish, and sauce. "The double filet-o-fish (extra tartar) is actually my favorite McDonald's sandwich," one Reddit user opined. "Throw on some of those slivered onions and you're in business!!" But what's the best way to order your Filet-O-Fish plus onions?
How to order the perfect Filet-O-Fish
Modifying your McDonald's order is not always a straightforward process. If you order your Filet-O-Fish through DoorDash or the app, you may not see the option to add onions to the sandwich at all. (However, we do see the option to add lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and even extra cheese). You can write a note and hope an attentive employee fulfills your request, but it's not guaranteed. "The McDonald's app doesn't let you customize the way you want. That's why you always go in person," one Reddit user laments.
Indeed, the most reliable way to make sure your Filet-O-Fish comes with the type of onions you want is to order in person, either at the counter or in the drive-thru. And while there is a small charge to add lettuce or tomato, there doesn't appear to be a charge to add extra tartar sauce or pickles. So whether or not you end up paying a few cents for those onions may depend on your specific location. The depth of crunch and flavor they add to the sandwich, though, is worth it for many. The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is famous for several reasons, one of which is that it is a simple sandwich that can be customized to your very specific taste.