Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish More Flavor And Crunch With This Simple Addition

There's something sublime about a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. The iconic sandwich with a storied history consists of a crispy filet of Alaskan Pollock, a slice of American cheese, and creamy, tangy tartar sauce on a bun. Some fans think it's perfect as is. But there are more than 10 delicious ways to customize your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and some believe there is a game-changing Filet-O-Fish upgrade that makes it 10 times better (hint: It's subbing out the tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce). But there is one extremely simple addition you can make to your Filet-O-Fish that won't change the flavor profile but will enhance it with more flavorful zing and crunch. And that addition is onions.

Ask for your Filet-O-Fish with either the diced onions that come on the regular burgers or the slivered onions that come on the Quarter Pounder. Either way, it adds even more texture and depth of flavor to the sandwich in a way that is still consistent with and complements the tangy, creamy, savoriness of the combo of the fish patty, cheese, and tartar sauce.

If you want to take it to another, heightened level, add pickles too. The briny sharpness of the pickles and onions pairs perfectly with the creamy richness of the cheese, crunchy fried fish, and sauce. "The double filet-o-fish (extra tartar) is actually my favorite McDonald's sandwich," one Reddit user opined. "Throw on some of those slivered onions and you're in business!!" But what's the best way to order your Filet-O-Fish plus onions?