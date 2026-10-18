5 Grocery Store Italian Subs That Might Make You Skip Jersey Mike's

Publix is headquartered in Florida, but it slowly conquered the rest of the Southeast region in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The grocery store's deli counter is famous for its Pub subs and is affectionately popular on social media today. Publix introduced the first Pub subs in 1992, at the opening of the Marietta, Georgia location. Customers flock to the deli counter, where the Italian sub is one of the most popular choices. A popular social media trend, "this and a Pub sub," often shows users enjoying their sandwiches in idyllic locations on hikes, at the beach, or under waterfalls.

Regulars of Reddit often remark that the Italian Pub sub is in an "elite tier" of its own. Set against Jersey Mike's, Publix stacks up on account of its variability. The Publix Italian includes Genoa salami, tavern ham, and capicola with provolone. The veggie toppings, condiments, and bread are all your choice. Although you can pick your own, Publix recommends its Italian sub served on Italian five grain, but the Publix soft white bread sub rolls are also highly regarded and add a crunch that complements the layers of meat. At Jersey Mike's, your choices are pretty much white bread or rosemary parmesan.

Publix presents a choice between private-label deli meat, or an upgrade to Boar's Head, the gourmet pick. Stick to the classic Italian sub toppings or branch out and create your own twist. The beauty of the Pub sub is that it's purely your own creation. When top Publix subs are ranked, the Italian sub consistently lands in the top, making it a grocery store sub you've got to try.