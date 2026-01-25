12 Walmart Marketside Deli Sandwiches, Ranked

Think about your experience when you first walk into a grocery store. Once you make your way past seasonal items or the bright floral arrangements, you'll likely notice colorful bushels of fresh produce. Maybe you take note of the smells wafting over from the bakery, or the orders being placed at the deli counter. Or perhaps what grabs your attention is the grab-and-go food perched in a refrigerated case at the front. This section of the store beckons, promising convenience and no-planning-required meals for busy shoppers.

All stores boast their own unique offerings when it comes to on-the-go eats, and when you shop at Walmart, the Marketside brand has this arena covered. It offers a diverse assortment of ready-to-eat fare, including a wide range of sandwiches. You'll find subs packed with various deli meats, chicken salad sandwiches, and even pinwheels and wraps (which technically count as sandwiches). There seems to be an easy lunch for everyone, but which one is most likely to leave you full and satisfied? I aimed to find out by putting several different offerings to the test and ranking them based on their ingredients, quality, execution, and overall flavor.