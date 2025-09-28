In a sea of competition, some grocery stores are focusing on the basics in order to rise above the rest of the competition—such is the case with Market Basket. With more than a century of business under its belt, Market Basket has embraced its own way of doing business. As a result, what started in 1908 as a small store in Massachusetts has remained a top choice for many shoppers across New England. "More For Your Dollar" remains the company's motto, and the brand delivers on its promise with affordable grocery deals and quality products.

Reliable savings combined with consistent shopping experiences keep customers returning. While other groceries carefully curate aisle shelves and product displays, Market Basket is known for piling products and letting customers quickly grab purchases. Analysis and surveys consistently reveal that prices remain low at Market Basket compared to local competitor stores, and shoppers report not only purchasing quality products to take home but also prepared items like sub sandwiches and pizza from the Market Kitchen.