Publix's Soft White Sub Roll Is The Secret To Better Deli Sandwiches

Publix is well-known for its iconic sub sandwiches, also affectionately known as "Pub subs." The sandwich counter at the deli offers all sorts of scrumptious options, including its signature Chicken Tender Sub and Italian Sub on classic bread rolls like Italian five-grain and whole wheat. The popular grocery chain even sells fresh wraps, too, as well as premade sandwiches in the deli department. But some Publix fans complained that the sub bread is too hard. Enter: Publix's new soft white bread roll.

In February 2025, Publix introduced soft white rolls as a fluffier alternative to its original firm sub rolls. This Publix bakery bread is available all year long, made fresh in-store, and has a softer, more pillowy texture than the Italian five-grain bread, which boasts a crisp exterior and crunchy seeds throughout the loaf. The new bread even has several scores at the top to help it rise while baking, compared to the traditional rolls, which have only one score down the middle. The result? A light, airy loaf perfect for deli sandwiches.

It seems customer commentary about the rough texture of the grocer's bread spurred this addition. "Literally almost broke a tooth trying to eat a sub the other day. It's delicious but requires some serious teeth strength to eat it," one user posted on the r/publix Reddit thread. Another added, "I order white sub rolls and lately they're a chore to chew." Still, some find that the crunch is essential: "A great Italian sub requires a crusty bread," argued one.