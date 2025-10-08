The Publix Department To Stay Away From On A Quick Shopping Trip
Publix can be a whirlwind of activity — especially around lunch hour or right after work — as customers swarm the aisles in search of their next reasonably-timed meal. If you're in a rush, avoid the deli counter — because there will be a wait — and you will not be alone. The deli counter is home to the beloved Pub Sub, as well as chicken prepared two ways — fried and oven-roasted, rotisserie style. They sell buffet-style hot items, too — like their dangerously delicious potato wedges – right next to southern favorites like collard greens and fried okra. For regulars, the crowded deli is just another mildly annoying thing about shopping at Publix – and there's almost always a line for subs.
As one user posted on Reddit's /r/Publix, "Real talk, why does it take so long for a deli worker to make one sandwich?" A self-identified Publix employee explained that the sub line often sells 300–400 subs in a day, and custom orders slow things down. Another poster in Reddit's /r/Orlando had a similar complaint. With three people ahead in line, a wait of 15–25 minutes is common. In their defense, Publix is the chain that makes its sandwich bread from scratch. But there is a better way — one that's quicker, cheaper, and right on time. No matter if you're craving a perfectly-dressed Italian sub or a melty-toasty reuben – avoid the wait and do this instead.
A sub in the hands is better than two stuck in line
Here's the thing — there is a sandwich artist inside all of us. The trick is to know what you want. If the Italian sub is your go-to, buy the ingredients. Those leftover meats and cheeses are a clear path to building a charcuterie board and a great way to elevate any frozen pizza. And, yep, you can order those deli items ahead of time, sliced as thinly as you like. Buying condiments and ingredients like a whole jar of sauerkraut, olives, or pickles means you'll have them on hand for other dishes. Think – Mississippi pot roast — studded with banana peppers. Its tangy jus makes a fantastic roast beef po-boy. Publix has Cuban bread for the perfect texture — and just the thing to take sandwiches to the next level when it comes to soaking up all that debris.
Even if you're still waiting on that Reuben with all the fixings, don't fret — grilled sandwiches are a breeze. We've already resolved the butter debate, so go ahead and melt it in the pan before spreading mayo on each side of the rye bread. This combination makes a perfect, quick crust every time. With sauerkraut — always drain the liquid so it doesn't make your Reuben sandwiches soggy. For less fuss, we see a panini press in your future. A skillet never fails, though. Use a lid for the perfect melt-to-toast ratio, and don't forget to tip yourself.