The Publix Department To Stay Away From On A Quick Shopping Trip

Publix can be a whirlwind of activity — especially around lunch hour or right after work — as customers swarm the aisles in search of their next reasonably-timed meal. If you're in a rush, avoid the deli counter — because there will be a wait — and you will not be alone. The deli counter is home to the beloved Pub Sub, as well as chicken prepared two ways — fried and oven-roasted, rotisserie style. They sell buffet-style hot items, too — like their dangerously delicious potato wedges – right next to southern favorites like collard greens and fried okra. For regulars, the crowded deli is just another mildly annoying thing about shopping at Publix – and there's almost always a line for subs.

As one user posted on Reddit's /r/Publix, "Real talk, why does it take so long for a deli worker to make one sandwich?" A self-identified Publix employee explained that the sub line often sells 300–400 subs in a day, and custom orders slow things down. Another poster in Reddit's /r/Orlando had a similar complaint. With three people ahead in line, a wait of 15–25 minutes is common. In their defense, Publix is the chain that makes its sandwich bread from scratch. But there is a better way — one that's quicker, cheaper, and right on time. No matter if you're craving a perfectly-dressed Italian sub or a melty-toasty reuben – avoid the wait and do this instead.