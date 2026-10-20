7 Cheap Chocolate Bars You'll Actually Want To Buy

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"Cheap chocolate" often gets a bad rap, and for good reason. Ingredients like hydrogenated vegetable oil and synthetic vanillin can make a bar superficially enjoyable, but they tend to reveal their dark sides after the chocolate has been melting in your mouth for just a few seconds. That's not to mention the fact that cheap chocolate is frequently made possible through unethical labor conditions and unsustainable agricultural techniques.

We're not here to negate the fact that budget-friendly bars often taste sour and artificial. Nor will we claim that most such bars are produced through ethical supply chains. Instead, we're here to affirm the fact that there are still some widely acclaimed cheap chocolate bars out there that will please both your taste buds and your wallet. A few of them even demonstrate wins on the ethical and environmental fronts, too.

We curated this list based on past Tasting Table rankings, as well as online customer reviews. While "cheap" is a relative term, we ensured that each of these bars could be found for less than $1.50 per ounce pre-tax at our local stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For comparison, premium brands like Hu can go for over $3 per ounce. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.